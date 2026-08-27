OTF Jam Says He Feels 'Bad' for Testifying Against Lil Durk: 'He Probably Hate Me'

OTF Jam returned to court for Lil Durk’s ongoing murder-for-hire trial.
On Thursday (August 27) for Day 4 of the trial, Jam (born Kacey Hester) took the stand once again, this time saying he feels bad about testifying against Durk and says he still has a lot of love for the rapper.
"I still got a lot of love for him. Blood was there for me... I feel bad. I know he probably hate me. I got love for him, I just don't have respect for him,” he said in court.
Earlier on Thursday, the artist formerly known as Kanye West attended the trial to support Durk.
During his testimony Thursday, Jam claimed that Durk arranged the August, 2022 attempted murder of Quando Rondo, that ended up with the death of Rondo’s cousin instead, “for his own selfish reasons,” adding, “I don’t know what his relationship with [fellow cooperating witness Kavon “OTF Vonnie” Grant] was, but [Vonnie] seemed like a opp to me.”
Jam’s cooperation with the government began after his 2023 arrest for being in a car with a gun. He wrote a letter to a police officer while making a collect call that read, “I know about murder. I don’t wanna talk on camera, I know about a lot.”
“I felt it was done in a sloppy manner with people that shouldn’t have been there,” he said in court, adding that he felt bad for “participating in an innocent person being killed.”