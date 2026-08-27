OTF Jam Says He Feels 'Bad' for Testifying Against Lil Durk: 'He Probably Hate Me'

OTF Jam returned to court for Lil Durk’s ongoing murder-for-hire trial.

On Thursday (August 27) for Day 4 of the trial, Jam (born Kacey Hester) took the stand once again, this time saying he feels bad about testifying against Durk and says he still has a lot of love for the rapper.

"I still got a lot of love for him. Blood was there for me... I feel bad. I know he probably hate me. I got love for him, I just don't have respect for him,” he said in court.

Earlier on Thursday, the artist formerly known as Kanye West attended the trial to support Durk.