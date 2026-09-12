Lady Gaga Welcomes Her First Child With Fiancé Michael Polansky

In photos obtained by Page Six, Gaga and Polansky were spotted in Northern California with the infant strapped to her chest in a carrier.

Lady Gaga is entering a new era: motherhood. The 40-year-old singer and her fiancé Michael Polansky have welcomed their first child together.

The exciting news explains the pop sensation’s absence after ending her Mayhem Ball World Tour in April after nearly nine months on the road and 86 shows.

The silence also sparked elopement rumors. Cosmopolitan relayed one account that no one had seen or heard from Gaga in over a month and that her circle believed she had married Polansky and left on a honeymoon. A TMZ report on September 9 pushed back, saying close family members who had seen the pair within the previous two weeks maintained the two are still engaged rather than married.

Gaga and Polansky, 42, began dating in 2020 and got engaged on April 1, 2024, keeping it to themselves for months. The secret slipped when Gaga introduced him to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Polansky, a Harvard-educated entrepreneur who runs the Parker Foundation and sits on the board of Haus Labs, has also worked his way into her music, with writing and production credits on Harlequin and Mayhem and soundtrack work on The Devil Wears Prada 2. His proposal, made with a blade of grass, gave Mayhem the song "Blade of Grass."

Motherhood is something Gaga had been talking about openly for a while. She told the New York Times Magazine, "I'm excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it."