Lil Durk Trial: Message Reveals Rapper Named 6ix9ine, NBA YoungBoy, Quando Rondo as People He Hates

A notable message from Lil Durk to his manager was shown in court during the rapper’s murder-for-hire trial in which the rapper names Quando Rondo, among others, on what some observers have taken to calling an “opp list.”
In addition to Rondo, Durk identifies Trina, NBA YoungBoy, Puke, Alexander Witherspoon, Buttercup, 6ix9ine, and even “the Feds” as people who “I hate and got some[thing] against me.”
Durk’s issues with Rondo form the basis of this trial. You can read about Durk’s issues with NBA YoungBoy here. 6ix9ine, repeatedly mentioned during the proceedings, publicly teased Durk for not enacting revenge for the murder of his friend and labelmate King Von. Whether the “Trina” on the list is the rapper of that name is unclear as of this writing.
The text of the message, shared on Wednesday (Sept. 2), reads: “Trina, NBA YoungBoy, Quando Rondo, puke, the Feds, Buttercup, Alexander Weatherspoon. These the MFR I hate and got some against me, and 69.”
According to XXL, “Puke” is believed to be GG Puke, who has been connected to the death of Durk’s brother Dontay “DThang” Banks.
Durk and King Von were accused of shooting and robbing Alexander Weatherspoon of $30,000 in cash outside of the Atlanta restaurant The Varsity in 2019. Durk faced a slew of charges, including criminal attempt to commit murder, but they were ultimately dropped.
The 2019 incident may come up in Durk’s upcoming trial on conspiracy charges, which will take place after this trial ends. You can read our breakdown of those charges here.
Durk is currently on trial over an alleged murder-for-trial plot against Quando Rondo in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von, who was signed to his label, Only the Family.