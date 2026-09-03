Lil Durk Trial: Message Reveals Rapper Named 6ix9ine, NBA YoungBoy, Quando Rondo as People He Hates

A notable message from Lil Durk to his manager was shown in court during the rapper’s murder-for-hire trial in which the rapper names Quando Rondo, among others, on what some observers have taken to calling an “opp list.”

In addition to Rondo, Durk identifies Trina, NBA YoungBoy, Puke, Alexander Witherspoon, Buttercup, 6ix9ine, and even “the Feds” as people who “I hate and got some[thing] against me.”

Durk’s issues with Rondo form the basis of this trial. You can read about Durk’s issues with NBA YoungBoy here. 6ix9ine, repeatedly mentioned during the proceedings, publicly teased Durk for not enacting revenge for the murder of his friend and labelmate King Von. Whether the “Trina” on the list is the rapper of that name is unclear as of this writing.

The text of the message, shared on Wednesday (Sept. 2), reads: “Trina, NBA YoungBoy, Quando Rondo, puke, the Feds, Buttercup, Alexander Weatherspoon. These the MFR I hate and got some against me, and 69.”

According to XXL, “Puke” is believed to be GG Puke, who has been connected to the death of Durk’s brother Dontay “DThang” Banks.