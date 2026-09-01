Lil Durk Trial: OTF Vonnie Recounts His First Attempted Hit on Quando Rondo in Georgia

OTF Vonnie continued testifying on Tuesday (Sept. 1) in Lil Durk’s ongoing murder-for-hire trial, recounting what prosecutors say was the first attempt on the life of rapper Quando Rondo in 2021, prior to a 2022 attack in Los Angeles that Durk stands accused of ordering.
According to Complex’s Jaelani Turner-Williams, Vonnie (legal name Kavon Grant) testified that initial discussions to locate Rondo began at Von’s family home in Atlanta just hours after his death in November 2020.
In group messages, Durk complained about members not seeking revenge, texting, “I ain’t celebrating cause my dawg dead and nun happen,” adding, “I’m not putting a dollar up till mf show me it’s a team thing from this day on.”
When word spread that Rondo had an upcoming concert in Waycross, Georgia, Grant testified that “everybody’s antennas went up.”
Los Angeles Magazine’s Taylor Parise and X user youvegtMEL reported that Grant said Durk then walked over to him and instructed him to “put it together.”
With only 48 to 60 hours before the concert, he continued, Grant located two stolen vehicles, though only one ended up being used. Grant testified that he, OTF affiliate Muwop, and two other men traveled to Waycross after hiring a driver.
“We left our cell phones, had masks, guns, normal stuff, typical for when you going to commit a crime,” Grant testified, per youvegtMEL.
Surveillance footage shown in court from May 2, 2021 at 3:18 a.m. showed Grant, Muwop, and two others in a Trackhawk ambushing Rondo at a gas station in Blackshear, Georgia.
Parise noted that Grant served as the driver while shooters fired from the sunroof and at different angles before fleeing.
According to Turner-Williams, Grant also weighed in on 6ix9ine publicly mocking Durk for not retaliating for Von’s killing, saying, “It drew more attention like lighter fluid to a fire. It’s already a problem, now this person is talking about it.”