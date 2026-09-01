Lil Durk Trial: OTF Vonnie Recounts His First Attempted Hit on Quando Rondo in Georgia

OTF Vonnie continued testifying on Tuesday (Sept. 1) in Lil Durk’s ongoing murder-for-hire trial, recounting what prosecutors say was the first attempt on the life of rapper Quando Rondo in 2021, prior to a 2022 attack in Los Angeles that Durk stands accused of ordering.

According to Complex’s Jaelani Turner-Williams, Vonnie (legal name Kavon Grant) testified that initial discussions to locate Rondo began at Von’s family home in Atlanta just hours after his death in November 2020.

In group messages, Durk complained about members not seeking revenge, texting, “I ain’t celebrating cause my dawg dead and nun happen,” adding, “I’m not putting a dollar up till mf show me it’s a team thing from this day on.”

When word spread that Rondo had an upcoming concert in Waycross, Georgia, Grant testified that “everybody’s antennas went up.”