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ASAP Rocky Says Rihanna 'Held Me Down When I Was at My Lowest'

Pretty Flacko recalled a time Rihanna stopped everything to comfort him in Paris.

A vintage large format camera in combination with a digital back was used to create this image) (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

ASAP Rocky’s appearance on The Jason Lee Show doesn’t even come out until later this week, but the Harlem rapper’s sitdown with the Hollywood Unlocked founder and Rihanna grocery store buddy is already making headlines.

Most recently, a clip from the interview (which airs in full on Wednesday, Aug. 5) has been making the rounds in which Rocky goes in-depth about his relationship with Rihanna. Pretty Flacko says that the “Umbrella” singer has always been there for him when times got hard, whether they were a couple or not.

“She really is a strong Black woman, and she held me down when I was at my lowest,” Rocky says in the excerpt.

He goes on to remember multiple times that Rih was in his corner.

“When I got locked up Sweden, she was there for me,” he says. “When the Relli shit happened, she was there for me. Every time I’m at my lowest and darkest place, [whether] we’re friends platonically or we’re in a couple relationship, she’s always fucking there for me.”

Most notably, he recalls Rihanna’s support around the time of his father’s death in late 2012 — a blow that coincided almost exactly with the early 2013 chart-topping release of his first album, Live. Love. ASAP.

“My first album went number one [in January]. My dad died on [the prior] Christmas. I was on my bathroom floor in Paris, crying. [Rihanna] called me for some reason, to congratulate me. We both in Paris. I didn’t know she was in Paris, she didn’t know I was in Paris. And I told her, ‘I’m down.’

“Bro, shorty rushed to my… I don’t even know how Rihanna got the key to my [hotel] room. I stopped answering my phone, all that shit. She walked right in: ‘Yo, you good?’ Talked to me, all this other shit. That really was my friend.”

Check the clip out below.

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