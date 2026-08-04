ASAP Rocky Says Rihanna 'Held Me Down When I Was at My Lowest'

ASAP Rocky’s appearance on The Jason Lee Show doesn’t even come out until later this week, but the Harlem rapper’s sitdown with the Hollywood Unlocked founder and Rihanna grocery store buddy is already making headlines.

Most recently, a clip from the interview (which airs in full on Wednesday, Aug. 5) has been making the rounds in which Rocky goes in-depth about his relationship with Rihanna. Pretty Flacko says that the “Umbrella” singer has always been there for him when times got hard, whether they were a couple or not.

“She really is a strong Black woman, and she held me down when I was at my lowest,” Rocky says in the excerpt.

He goes on to remember multiple times that Rih was in his corner.

“When I got locked up Sweden, she was there for me,” he says. “When the Relli shit happened, she was there for me. Every time I’m at my lowest and darkest place, [whether] we’re friends platonically or we’re in a couple relationship, she’s always fucking there for me.”