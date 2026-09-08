Jesse Serwer
Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
Jay-Z's Best Songs Before "Reasonable Doubt"
Jay-Z had an album's worth of bangers before ever dropping 'Reasonable Doubt.'
Jesse Serwer73 days ago
14 Songs You Forgot Kanye West Produced
Kanye has been in the game a long time. Do you remember these forgotten gems?
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2 Live Crew's Luther Campbell on Art Basel, a Luke Records Relaunch and a Second Miami Mayoral Run
Uncle Luke on all things Miami.
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The 77 Best Rock Samples in Rap History
The greatest examples of producers flipping rock tracks for hip-hop beats.
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The 50 Best Miami Rap Songs
From Uncle Luke to Trina and Rick Ross, Complex counts down the rap records that put us in a Miami state of mind.
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