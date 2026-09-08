Jesse Serwer Portrait

Jesse Serwer

Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

Jaz-o and Jay-Z in the '80s wearing casual clothing and caps, one with an arm around the other, both looking at the camera. They have a lot of jewelry on. This is before Reasonable Doubt would turn Jay-Z into a known rapper.

Jay-Z's Best Songs Before "Reasonable Doubt"

Jay-Z had an album's worth of bangers before ever dropping 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Jesse Serwer73 days ago
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14 Songs You Forgot Kanye West Produced

Kanye has been in the game a long time. Do you remember these forgotten gems?

Jesse Serwer4458 days ago
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The 77 Best Rock Samples in Rap History

The greatest examples of producers flipping rock tracks for hip-hop beats.

Jesse Serwer5084 days ago
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The 50 Best Miami Rap Songs

From Uncle Luke to Trina and Rick Ross, Complex counts down the rap records that put us in a Miami state of mind.

Jesse Serwer5389 days ago
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