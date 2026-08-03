ASAP Rocky Rescinds Offer After Artist Posts DM From Him Asking About Logo Work: 'Distasteful'

ASAP Rocky has rescinded an offer to work with logo designer Allan Peters after he shared the DM the rapper sent him asking if he wants to work together.
“Good morning Allan,” the DM Rocky sent to Peters read, according to the Peters-shared screenshot seen below. “How much do u charge for brand logo revisions? Assuming you would be willing to do so I would be honored, love ur work, god bless.”
Alongside the screenshot of the DM from Rocky, Peters wrote, “I have no words.”
In the comments of the post, Rocky made his feelings on having his DM shared abundantly clear. “This is just distasteful,” he wrote in all caps. “Well I guess we won’t be working, best of luck buddy.”
Peters, who has over one million followers on Instagram and frequently posts videos sharing the work process behind his logo designs, has since deleted the post. He did not appear to publicly address Rocky’s comment, but has posted multiple updates on his Instagram Stories about reaching one million followers on the platform.
Following the release of his latest album, Don’t Be Dumb, Rocky has been touring across North America in support of the record. Last month, the rapper’s creative collective AWGE called out “selective coverage” of Rocky, highlighting that he’s sold out arenas throughout the tour. He just wrapped the North American leg of the Live Nation-produced tour, and is set to embark on the European leg, starting with a show in Belgium on August 25 and wrapping with a show in Athens, Greece, on October 11.
The tour also includes a stop at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, marking his first performance in the country after he spent a month in jail there in 2019.