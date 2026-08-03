ASAP Rocky Rescinds Offer After Artist Posts DM From Him Asking About Logo Work: 'Distasteful'

ASAP Rocky has rescinded an offer to work with logo designer Allan Peters after he shared the DM the rapper sent him asking if he wants to work together.

“Good morning Allan,” the DM Rocky sent to Peters read, according to the Peters-shared screenshot seen below. “How much do u charge for brand logo revisions? Assuming you would be willing to do so I would be honored, love ur work, god bless.”

Alongside the screenshot of the DM from Rocky, Peters wrote, “I have no words.”

In the comments of the post, Rocky made his feelings on having his DM shared abundantly clear. “This is just distasteful,” he wrote in all caps. “Well I guess we won’t be working, best of luck buddy.”