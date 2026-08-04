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UFC Fighter Allan Nascimento Dead At 34

The flyweight suffered an apparent heart attack in his sleep, according to the promotion.

Allan Nascimento of Brazil prepares to face Mitch Raposo in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event.
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC fighter Allan Nascimento has died at the age of 34 from an apparent heart attack in his sleep.

Nascimento was found unresponsive Monday morning and pronounced dead at the scene following efforts from a responding medical team, according to an Instagram post shared by the UFC.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan's family, friends, teammates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement reads.

Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nascimento was nicknamed “Puro Osso,” or “skin and bones,” due to his 5-foot-8, 126-pound frame. Nascimento made his MMA debut in Brazil in 2011. His first UFC appearance occurred seven years later when he suffered a split decision loss to Raulian Paiva on the show Dana White’s Contender Series.

Nascimento joined the UFC in 2021, losing to Tagir Ulanbekov by split decision.

The flyweight followed up his defeat with four straight wins, two of which earned him Fight of the Night honors.

His last fight was at UFC Fight Night on June 20.

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