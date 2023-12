The Best Songs Of 2023

YouTube

Album: The Estate Sale

Tyler, the Creator isn’t afraid of writing fictional songs about characters he’s made up in his head. He’s a world-builder, after all. It’s part of what’s made him one of rap’s best storytellers. But whenever he decides to open up about the honest details of his own life, he often comes up with his best work. On “Sorry Not Sorry,” the final track on the eight-song CMIYGL deluxe release The Estate Sale, Tyler looks inward, reflecting on the external criticisms and internal regrets of his career so far. He apologizes to those closest to him, including former Odd Future members and his own mother, before giving sarcastic non-apologies to those who try holding him back with complaints about the ways he's grown and evolved. By the end of the song, he’s so fired up that he can’t help but yell, ditching his once-calm-and-composed flow and letting out his pent-up exasperation. It’s raw. It’s emotional. It’s Tyler, laying it all on the line. Released alongside one of his best-ever music videos, which depicts each of his album eras so far, “Sorry Not Sorry” is Tyler’s way of drawing a line in the sand and addressing his past so he can move forward and begin a new chapter. It’s brilliant. —Eric Skelton