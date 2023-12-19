The Best Songs Of 2023

From an inescapable Latin trap hit to a song that highlights the evolution of Jersey club, here are the best songs of the year.

By 
Dec 19, 2023
Over 100 great songs were up for consideration for the best of 2023. In fact, some would say it was a better year for songs than it was for albums. The art of the perfected single and track shone throughout the year with offerings across genres that stood their ground, within and outside of the albums they were part of. 


Catch up on our selects for best albums of 2023, and read about Complex's official best songs of 2023, below.

50. Groovy f/ Bjacks, "Jersey Luv"

Album: jersey luv (turn me on) EP

Jersey club has finally started to take the world by storm, and Groovy and B Jacks’ song “Jersey Luv” epitomizes why the movement has been able to spread like wildfire. Opening with a slow melodic intro from Groovy, the singer’s crooning disarms you before the song makes a heel turn in the middle as the Jersey Club beat drops and B Jacks delivers an equally contagious verse. “Jersey Luv” has everything that a viral club song needs, and represents the evolution of the popular subgenre. —Jordan Rose

49. Naomi Sharon, "Definition of Love"

Album:  Obsidian

Softness in strength and sweet songwriting is exhibited in Naomi Sharon’s breakthrough single. On “Definition of Love,” her third single released ahead of her solid debut, Obsidian, the Dutch Caribbean force and first lady of OVO is velvety and enveloping as her heart bleeds on the wax about being “wasted” in love—a vulnerable, tender admittance she wears with pride. Similar to its video, the song is minimalistic in approach with her crisp voice taking center stage over production by Beau Nox and Alex Lustig. While other rich tracks like “Push” and “Another Life” remain in rotation for their flawless jounce-inducing nature and introspective, almost levitating natures, respectively, this track is what I deem the perfect introduction to my favorite R&B/soul artist on the rise right now. —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

48. That Mexican OT f/ Paul Wall & Drodi, "Johnny Dang"

Album: N/A

The Texas rap scene is bubbling right now. From BigXThaPlug to Mike Dimes to That Mexican OT, there’s a lot to be excited about in the Lone Star State. And it’s only right that the Lonestar Luchador, aka That Mexican OT, is at the forefront of it all. On “Johnny Dang,” That Mexican OT enlists Texas hip-hop legend Paul Wall, for a smooth and colorful ode to the iconic jewelry of the same name. “Johnny Dang” earned OT and Drodi their first Hot 100 entry, while also marking Paul Wall’s first entry back onto the charts in 16 years. —Stefan Breskin

47. 6LACK, "Since I Have A Lover"

Album: Since I Have a Lover

6LACK isn’t quite the patron saint of sad boys, but his discography has had a persistent romantic somberness that dates back to breakthrough tracks like “PRBLMS” and “Ex Calling.” So after a decade in music and multiple armfuls of platinum and gold plaques centered around loneliness and relationships gone awry, the only thing left for him to do, both creatively and personally,  was fall in love. The title track from 6LACK’s latest studio album feels like a reverie. Even he sounds surprised to be this happy, singing with more vigor than he usually displays while remarking, “I been tweakin’ since the first time around/Second time around/Get it on the gown/Gotta say a vow.” Singing atop reverb-heavy guitar and chugging percussion, 6LACK seems more invigorated than he has in a long time. Who said that falling in love was bad for your art? —Grant Rindner


46. Lil Uzi Vert, "Watch This (ARIZONATEARS Pluggnb Remix)"

Album: N/A

Bootleg remixes are everywhere this year—even the Billboard charts. All over the world, bedroom producers are speeding songs up, slowing them down, and pairing them with new beats. More often than not, they’re going viral on TikTok. In the case of teenage producer ARIZONATEARS, he found a leaked Lil Uzi Vert song called "Watch This" and made a new beat for it. Before long, it had gained so much traction on TikTok that Uzi's label decided to embrace it, formally releasing it as an official remix, and the song became a surprise Billboard-charting hit. It’s easy to see why: This thing is overflowing with charm, pairing Uzi’s charismatic vocal with lush pianos, an addictive squealing synth, and danceable drums. No wonder Atlantic Records embraced this particular bootleg. It’s a hit! —Eric Skelton

45. Luh Tyler, "First Show"

Album: My Vision

Seventeen-year-old Tallahassee rap phenom Luh Tyler has been experiencing a lot of “firsts” over the past year as he’s rapidly gained fame and notoriety thanks to his laid-back flow and style, and “First Show” encapsulates the carefree energy that has helped him reach those milestones (like his first Rolling Loud performance). “They like, ‘Damn, boy, you got your own flow, you on some different shit,’” Tyler opens the upbeat track that samples Tammi Terrell’s “All I Do Is Think About You.” At this early of a point in his career, Luh Tyler is just having fun, and “First Show” embodies that spirit of creative freedom that comes with being young. —Jordan Rose

44. Sleepy Hallow f/ Doechii, "Anxiety"

Album: Boy Meets World

Sleepy Hallow has never been afraid to break the mold of what New York drill is supposed to sound like, and he experiments even further here with “Anxiety” featuring Doechii. Sampling Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” Doechii owns the hook while Sleepy raps earnestly about his struggles with his “feelings be frying me,” and why he blames it on his anxiety. Sleepy Hallow was making melodic drill before it became popular, and “Anxiety” is a microcosm of his introspective return in Boy Meets World.Jordan Rose  

43. Key Glock, "Dirt"

Album: Glockoma 2

Key Glock's single "Dirt" is a gritty, unapologetic track that showcases the rapper's distinctive Memphis sound and commanding presence. The song begins with standout production, which is characterized by scattered high-hats, and soulful yet ominous melodies, ultimately creating an intense and suspenseful listening experience. Key Glock’s vocal delivery on wax is assertive and confident, but also laid back which makes it a joy to follow. His flow is also tight and well-suited for the track’s tone as he delivers clever wordplay that touches on street life and the pursuit of success. While the subject matter may not be groundbreaking, the authenticity in his delivery adds credibility to the narrative. With “Dirt,” Key Glock continues to prove his prowess in rap, leaving listeners eager to hear more from him.  —Jessica McKinney

42. Nicki Minaj, "FTCU"

Album: Pink Friday 2

A nocturnal swirl of pummeling 808s and dismissive flexes, Nicki Minaj's "FTCU" — short for “fuck the club up”—has all the ingredients to live up to its song title. Here, a classic Waka Flocka Flame sample becomes a trampoline for Nicki's unaffected boasts and sly humor; keep those fake stream reports away from the woman whose latest album sold 92,000 in pure album sales its first week. If you get left on read, just know it's on purpose. As prissy as it is rude, it's quintessential Nicki equipped with the kind of bass line that destroys your speakers —Peter A. Berry

41. Rod Wave f/ 21 Savage, "Turks & Caicos"

Album: Nostalgia

The popular narrative surrounding Rod Wave’s music is that his songs make it seem like he's never experienced happiness because they’re all so melancholy, but “Turks & Caicos” featuring 21 Savage shatters that stigma. Interpolating Jay-Z’s “Girls Girls Girls” for the earworm of a hook, Wave uses his melodic flow to talk about the love he has rather than the love he’s lost. 21 Savage joins the fray and also shows his softer side, substituting bars about offing opps for ones about watching Roku with his girl. “Turks and Caicos” is a good change of pace for the Florida rapper and demonstrates his range. —Jordan Rose

40. Doechii, "What It Is (Solo Version)"

Album: N/A

Conventional wisdom says classics should be left alone, but with "What It Is," Doechii makes a great argument for reimagining. Sampling TLC's "No Scrubs" while interpolating the hilariously crude hook for Trillville's "Some Cut," the shapeshifting Florida spitter serves up a good ole fashion anthem for thuggin love. Think Destiny's Child's "Soldier," but the 2K23 edition. Here, she flaunts her vocals, coasting above lithe strings and spurts of ominous piano. It’s sexy with a trace of danger—a fitting ode to bad boys. The lyrics themselves are imbued with commanding charm: "If you put it down, I'ma pick it up," she sings. You can almost hear her wink. —Peter A. Berry

39. Young Thug, "Jonesboro"

Album: Business Is Business

If you throw any kind of beat at Young Thug, he’ll figure out a way to float over it—whether it’s a hard-hitting London on da Track–produced song like “Digits” or a much more chill offering like the Metro Boomin–helmed “Jonesboro,” which samples Smokey Robinson's calming 1977 single "The Humming Song." On Business Is Business standout “Jonesboro,” named after the Atlanta housing projects that Thug grew up in, he reflects on his road to riches, recalling scenes from his difficult upbringing in the same breath as flexes about his ultimate successes ("My diamonds louder than the fuckin' ambulance now," he chirps). Bending his voice to fit in every corner of the beat while sharing vivid details from his real life, Thug reminds us just how special of a rapper he is. —Eric Skelton

38. Raye f/ Coi Leray, "Flip A Switch"

Album: My 21st Century Blues

After years not being able to showcase the full breadth of her talents due to label issues, Raye took control of her career narrative with “Escapism,” a bleary-eyed club cut that showed she was far more than just a topline singer-songwriter on inoffensive EDM hits. “Flip a Switch” plays like the sequel to “Escapism,” pushing forward into the murky post-breakup territory of wanting to find a connection while simultaneously feeling a need to keep your guard up. Raye’s vocals showcase a sense of cool, calculated restraint as she raps and auto-tune croons with the icy chill of a supervillain monologuing. Plus, “Flip a Switch” boasts one of the year’s best music videos, a masterpiece of choreography that makes the case for Raye as a true do-it-all pop music force. —Grant Rindner

37. Don Toliver f/ Future & Justin Bieber, "Private Landing"

Album: Love Sick

There’s an intuitive logic to the Don Toliver–Justin Bieber connection—the former is a freewheeling fresh voice whose strange warbling makes him a pop music outsider, while the latter has been topping charts since before he could drive, and thrives with the creative boost that comes from someone like Toliver. But their previous collaborations (“Honest” and “Don’t Go”) haven’t reached the heights of “Private Landing,” a sleazy, neon-lit invitation that’s sexy and sinister. Meanwhile, Future is at his lurid, self-indulgent best. The “toxic Future” meme has been done to death, but lines like, “I done sniped off your ho' for a crumb of bread” and “I don’t take hoes on no date, unless they got pretty feet,” are vintage, showing that he’s still got new highs to reach…or depths to sink to. Toliver and Bieber are clearly having a blast bouncing between wispy falsettos, rapped triplets, and pitch-shifted deliveries with a sense of genuine spontaneity. These sorts of A-list team-ups can often feel perfunctory and blunted, but “Private Landing” is weird enough to work. —Grant Rindner


36. Jordan Ward, "Cherimoya"

Album: FORWARD

Album: Forward

It’s challenging to capture the true essence of summer; many have tried and few have accomplished it this year as well as singer Jordan Ward on his track “Cherimoya.” Like the warmer months, this bonus track off Ward’s debut project Forward sounds whimsical. It’s about a distant lover who may not be so distant, but feels just out of reach, and the patience it takes to finally find them. Ward’s words are as fleeting as the summer breeze as they flow past listeners' ears over the peaceful production, and allow you to imagine your own cherimoya who you’ve “been waiting all season for.” —Jordan Rose

35. Kaytranada & Aminé, "4eva"

Album: Kaytramine

This spring release turned summer funk anthem by the duo that don’t miss quickly became a crowd favorite. Aminé's confident delivery effortlessly complements Kaytranada's signature sound, making the song undeniably catchy. “This KAYTRAMINÉ, we don't need no DJ/Not a place or a face we done seen like Ciesay.” It’s a song that carried the duo’s momentum into a quick nationwide tour that sold out in minutes. One that missed the charts but landed in almost everyone’s summer playlist. A fresh flavor in a year of insipid music. Garnished with Pharrell’s savory hook, “4EVA” is the perfect recipe for a top 50 song of 2023. —Liam Allan

34. Jack Harlow, "Lovin' On Me"

Album: N/A

Jack's ability to strike gold with “Lovin on Me” amid a world ready to cast doubt is a feat few achieve. Securing his first #1 hit since “First Class” arrives on the heels of what some might term a string of letdowns. Yet it underscores Jack's mastery of his musical formula: a compelling sample, straightforward bars, and lyrics that ignite a viral frenzy online. Elevating the track further is not just the novelty of the sample but its original artist, Cadillac Dale, securing his inaugural Billboard placement years after his musical hiatus. While the track's polished production and memorable lyrics propel “Lovin on Me” into our top songs of the year, its lyrical simplicity somewhat relegates it toward the bottom of the list. —Liam Allan

33. Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"

Album: Endless Summer Vacation

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” might seem like an odd pick for a Complex list, but it’s impossible to ignore the song’s magnetism. “Flowers” is a heartfelt ballad that finds Cyrus stepping into her power as a woman and an artist. With stripped-down instrumentals, Cyrus’ husky vocals take center stage as she sings about being the superhero of her own story. The vulnerable and suggestive lyrics like “built a home and watched it burn” could lead some listeners to focus more on her past romantic relationships instead of the music. But gossip and tabloid headlines aside, the track’s raw and vulnerable message is what makes it so relatable. It’s no wonder the song became the most-streamed record of the first quarter of 2023. It’s a lesson we all could afford to learn. “Flowers” is one of Cyrus’s best songs to date, displaying her artistic evolution and maturity. —Jessica McKinney

32. Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist, "Vin Skully"

Album: Voir Dire

Earl Sweatshirt has always been a master of wordplay, but his beat selection can make it seem like he’d rather challenge his listeners than reward them. The easiest way to overcome that was getting with The Alchemist, whose late career renaissance has turned into a legendary career of its own. The second you hear the way Alc flipped the sample of Ralph Graham singing, “I remember”—from the 1974 song “Stay on the Good Side”—you can tell “Vin Scully” is a special record. Named after the legendary Brooklyn Dodgers broadcaster, “Vin Scully” finds Earl sneaking in a series of references to America’s pastime: “That shit get sent over the fence/I'm home, another run on the road, look how I slid.” Earl cuts through the beat’s warmth by throwing a curveball, subtly alluding to his issues with alcoholism and depression as he laments, “Had to stay afloat in a bottomless pit.” This ain’t no friendly game of baseball. —Insanul Ahmed

31. Lil Tecca, "500lbs"

Album: TEC

For many artists, creating a song with staying power beyond a viral 10-second snippet is a Herculean task. Yet, for Tecca and Taz Taylor, it's akin to second nature. Their track “500lbs,” adorned with smooth synths, lively 808s, and Tecca's captivating style, embodies the quintessence of a timeless tune that transcends fleeting Internet trends. Similar to the viral wave sparked by his admission about the lack of truth in “Ransom,” Tecca reprises this approach in “500lbs”—this time, met with an air of nonchalance from audiences. Crafting a song acknowledged to diverge from personal truth, yet still rising to become one of the year's most popular, underscores the unwavering resilience consistently showcased by Tecca and Taz in their musical craftsmanship. —Liam Allan

30. Daniel Caesar, "Always"

Album: Never Enough

Daniel Caesar’s breakout hits, “Get You” and “Best Part,” captured the life-affirming ecstasy of falling in love, but frankly, blue has always been his best color. Never Enough, Caesar’s third album is his most compelling work to date, anchored by gutting tracks like “Always.” This track slowly blossoms from Caesar’s winsome falsetto accompanied by electric piano chords to a shimmering song that combines the Canadian’s minimalist R&B with a kind of ‘70s singer-songwriter sheen. The lyrical imagery is grand in scale—"sure as the stars in the sky,  sure as the sun will rise,” he pledges his love to a former flame he can’t get past—but Caesar’s vocals are so tender that the track feels almost too personal. Anyone who’s ever found themselves reeling in the wake of a breakup will see themselves in “Always,” a love song that leaves you leveled. —Grant Rindner


29. Kaliii, "Area Codes"

Album: NA

Kali's “Area Codes” has become a ubiquitous presence on TikTok, but it's far more than just a marketing ploy. This track is a flawless fusion of irresistible beats and unapologetic lyricism, showcasing Kali's talent for crafting viral anthems that strike a chord with all listeners. On “Area Codes,” Kali fearlessly boasts about her ever-expanding roster of love interests who willingly bend to her every whim. Her seductive and self-assured delivery, combined with the pulsating beat, creates an infectiously fun and catchy listening experience. With this record, Kali solidifies her position as one of the most exciting artists to watch. "Area Codes" serves as her breakthrough moment, propelling her further into the spotlight and leaving no doubt about her potential. Brace yourself, because Kali is a force to be reckoned with, and “Area Codes” is just the beginning of her meteoric rise. —Jessica McKinney

28. Rylo Rodriguez f/ Lil Yachty, "Taylor Port Junkie"

Album: Been One

Only the fully initiated outside veterans understand the potency of Taylor Port, and Rylo Rodriguez channels the syrupy essence of the alcoholic beverage on his track “Taylor Port Junkie” featuring Lil Yachty. “I’m a codiene drinker, she a Taylor Port Junkie,” he croons on the song’s hook, illustrating just how potent the drink is. Yachty makes for a perfect addition to the song as well, punching in well-timed ad libs along with his own crooked voice to make the track go down smoother before Rylo closes the track. “Taylor Port Junkie” lives up to its name because the song is just as addictive as the drink. —Jordan Rose  

27. Veeze, "Not A Drill"

Album: Ganger

“This is not a fire drill, young nigga—this the real thing,” Veeze opens with authority on “Not a Drill,” the intro to his critically acclaimed sophomore album, Ganger. This opening hook encapsulates the intro to the album perfectly. Veeze is a newcomer from the bubbling Detroit rap scene, but none of what you’re seeing right now is a gimmick. With bellowing horns paired with snares produced by Pat Swish and BeatsbyTaz, “Not a Drill” has already bled outside of Veeze’s Michigan backyard. He performed the song as the closer for the first stop of his Ganger tour in New York City, and based on how every fan in attendance knew it word for word, “Not a Drill” is also a warning that the rap game needs to be put on notice for the rising star. “On my motherfuckin grandma.” —Jordan Rose

26. Bad Bunny f/ Young Miko, "Fina"

Album: Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

The second-best track on Bad Bunny’s mighty release this year features the inimitable Young Miko, the leading Puerto Rican voice in the next, exciting class of reggaeton and trap, and she holds her ground well in one of the finest produced tracks on the project. By way of nine stellar producers including MAG and La Paciencia, thoughtful decisions on this track include a recognizable sample from the aughts of Tego Calderón's “Pa' Que Retozen” from his album El Abayarde, which simultaneously serves to honor a great, add a lavish layer to its sound, and interweave the throughline of each verse and the song: be yourself, or the baddest, freest version of yourself, that is. —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo 

25. 41, Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata, "Bent"

Album: 41 World: Not The Album

Every year, New York is on a quest to find the next song to command the city, and 41’s “Bent” is in heavy contention in 2023. The young trio of Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and Tata don’t overthink the track and utilize the three pillars of New York club bangers: blasting snares, a repeatable hook, and referencing Hennessy. “Hennessy got me bent, bitch, when is we fuckin’ again?” Kyle Richh screams in the chorus. Tapping the hit-making Jersey Club producer MCVertt on the production, “Bent” embodies the next wave of New York drill and Jersey Club fusion that’s taken the city by storm. —Jordan Rose  

24. Travis Scott, "I KNOW ?"

Album: Utopia

No one can accuse Travis Scott of not having enough ideas. There are so many beats changes where songs turn into other songs on Utopia that it’s easy to get lost. That’s not the case with “I Know ?,” an ode to late-night creeping, 2 a.m. texts, and a whole lot of liquor. Travis doesn’t switch up the beat—he switches up his vocal ranges. Criticized by purists for his lack of lyrical dexterity, he makes up for it with his versatile vocal sound design when he’s at his best. On “I Know ?,” he juxtaposes the low vibrations of the hook (“Before I had you right inside my arms”) with the auto-tuned high pitch of “I know, mami, I know!” The song keeps you off-balance, like a drunken stumble, while the beat skulks along. Play this one when you’re in the zone. —Insanul Ahmed

23. Playboi Carti, "2024"

Album: N/A

Wait, hold on. Playboi Carti just hit a buzzer-beater, dropping “2024” right before we published this list. It’s so good, we had to make room for it, though. Ranking a song this soon after it dropped is a difficult task, but we’ll slot it here for now because it’s already among the most exciting moments of the year. Produced by Ojivolta, Earlonthebeat, and Ye, “2024” is a triumphant cut where Carti switches from a high-pitched flow to his new deeper voice midway through the song. A new era is upon us. Released on YouTube late at night, it’s currently unclear whether this will end up on his next album or if it’s just a palette-cleanser, setting the tone for the full project that’ll drop in early 2024. Either way, it’s an instantly addictive song that will hold us over until whenever Carti decides to drop Music. If this is the kind of energy he’s on, we’re in for a hell of an album. —Eric Skelton

22. Tyler, The Creator, "Sorry Not Sorry"

Album: The Estate Sale

Tyler, the Creator isn’t afraid of writing fictional songs about characters he’s made up in his head. He’s a world-builder, after all. It’s part of what’s made him one of rap’s best storytellers. But whenever he decides to open up about the honest details of his own life, he often comes up with his best work. On “Sorry Not Sorry,” the final track on the eight-song CMIYGL deluxe release The Estate Sale, Tyler looks inward, reflecting on the external criticisms and internal regrets of his career so far. He apologizes to those closest to him, including former Odd Future members and his own mother, before giving sarcastic non-apologies to those who try holding him back with complaints about the ways he's grown and evolved. By the end of the song, he’s so fired up that he can’t help but yell, ditching his once-calm-and-composed flow and letting out his pent-up exasperation. It’s raw. It’s emotional. It’s Tyler, laying it all on the line. Released alongside one of his best-ever music videos, which depicts each of his album eras so far, “Sorry Not Sorry” is Tyler’s way of drawing a line in the sand and addressing his past so he can move forward and begin a new chapter. It’s brilliant. —Eric Skelton

21. Lil Yachty, "drive ME crazy!"

Album: Let’s Start Here.

Lil Yachty takes a lot of big swings on Let’s Start Here., leaving his comfort zone to experiment with psychedelic rock and other new palettes, and the gamble pays off most effectively on “drive ME crazy!” Over an addictive, head-nodding groove, Yachty and guest vocalist Diana Gordon weave together a timeless love song, singing about the kind of connection that puts butterflies in your stomach and makes you feel like a child. It’s the kind of song that would fit right in on the soundtrack of a late ’70s coming-of-age film, but Yachty’s unique charm (and a rap verse at the end of the track) puts a refreshingly modern twist on an otherwise nostalgic sound. No wonder it’s the breakout hit from the album. —Eric Skelton

20. PinkPantheress f/ Ice Spice, "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"

Album: Heaven Knows

Pinkpantheress and Ice Spice’s upbeat earworm “Boys a liar Pt. 2” dominates whatever space it's played in, from barbershops to hip-hop clubs and family barbecues alike. Pinkpantheress laid the blueprint for the original version of the song with her fluttery voice that makes the reasonable distrust of a frustrated lover sound sweet. Ice Spice slides in on pt. 2 to drop one of the most quotable rap verses of the year so far; Even though “that boy is a cap,” she still “don’t sleep enough without you,” embodies the contradicting battle that the song addresses. “Boys a liar Pt. 2” can be played forward, backward, or with a completely different beat, and it still slaps. It’s a track that can be committed to memory, with bars that stick to the walls of your brain. Ice and Pink’s bubbly aesthetic makes it feel like it belongs as a 2010s ringtone, but fits perfectly with the modern day, like disposable cameras making a resurgence in 2023. They both capture a nostalgic feeling, but deliver something that is truly timeless. —Jordan Rose

19. Young Nudy f/ 21 Savage, "Peaches & Eggplants"

Album: Gumbo

"Peaches & Eggplants" is what you get when you combine a strip club anthem with onomatopoeias, emojis and gleeful, unapologetic thirst. That's another way of saying it's a slap. For this one, Young Nudy recounts ravenous sneaky links in hilarious, NSFW details that are so plainly vulgar you can't help but laugh. Sliding over a muted bassline and frenetic percussion, 21 plays out his favorite driver seat sexcapade, distilling his exploits with a mix of casual charm and seduction. The hook sounds like two bros recapping a fight, a repetitive, playful string of sounds; both silly yet too infectious to go without repeating. —Peter A. Berry

18. Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem, "The Hillbillies"

Album: N/A

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem have previously collaborated on “Range Brothers” and “Family Ties,” so “The Hillbillies” shouldn’t have come as a surprise to listeners. Anytime they’ve linked up on a track, it’s usually been carefree and more relaxed, a contrast to Kendrick Lamar’s solo work. But make no mistake, this is a welcomed sight; Kendrick sounds energized and laid-back at the same time, while Baby Keem and his older cousin trade playful bars about money, success, and being the best dressed rappers. The song is a dub of Drake’s 2022 “Sticky,” furthering the Jersey Club takeover. Accompanied by a luxurious music video that takes place at Dodger Stadium and features a cameo from Tyler, the Creator, this song was made for the summer. Whether a collaboration project comes from Keem and Kendrick after this remains to be seen, but for now, we can enjoy one of the more fun rap records of the year—a trend that seems to win whenever these two come together on wax. —Kameron Hay

17. Byron Messia & Burna Boy, "Talibans II"

Album: I Told Them...

Reggaeton and Afrobeats rule the summer, but Byron Messia and Burna Boy’s “Talibans II” is a track that can deliver warm vibes no matter what time of the year it is. Thanks to his Jamaican roots, Messia infused dancehall attributes to the smooth track, which made the initial “Talibans” go viral, and adding Burna Boy’s mastery in Afrobeat rhythms sent the remix to the moon. The beauty of “Talibans II” is that it speaks through the universal language of rhythm and dance, so even if you can’t recite the song word for word, it can still overtake you thanks to its contagious beat, making it a mainstay in clubs for the entire year. —Jordan Rose

16. Jorja Smith, "Little Things"

Album: fallling or flying

Jorja Smith’s fusion of jazz, house, and R&B in “Little Things” marks one of the British artist’s standout moments in 2023. The track seamlessly intertwines these genres, showcasing Jorja's unique musical prowess. Set against a backdrop of piano melodies and rhythmic drums, Jorja's velvety lyricism glides effortlessly. With a poignant confession—”Nothing you said, it was all in your eyes”—she captures a moment where a mere glance holds enough coincidence to invite someone to spend the night. Smith’s knack for crafting infectious hooks, as well as the Gypsy Woman mashup that followed the release, cements her deserving place in the top 20 songs of 2023. —Liam Allan

15. Ken Carson, "Fighting My Demons"

Album: A Great Chaos

Like a heavyweight fighter looking for fuel before stepping into the ring, Ken Carson requests three items at the beginning of “Fighting My Demons,” asking, “Where the fuck my blunt? Where the fuck my cup? Where the fuck my reef?” Sufficiently fucked up, he spends the next two and a half minutes spewing out unhinged one-liners, sports references, and weirdly addictive noises (“huh, huh, huh, huh, huh, huh”). It’s a deliriously chaotic song that gets better with every listen, solidifying the Opium artist as one of the most exciting young rappers on the planet right now. —Eric Skelton

14. Amaarae, "Reckless & Sweet"

Album: Fountain Baby

“Reckless and Sweet” radiates Amaarae's signature confidence with an even smoother finesse than usual. Her mantra-like chorus echoes the mantra of her priorities: “Call me when the money comes... To the money, I'mma run.” However, what truly captivates isn't just the infectious lyrics but the impeccable production of the track. An oversaturated, ethereal twist seamlessly blends Amaarae's voice with the beat, transforming it from a separate entity to an integral component interwoven within the music. When summarizing Amaarae's remarkable year—marked by confidence, consistency, and innovative flair—placing her song in our top 15 list might just be the beginning; expect her name to soar higher. —Liam Allan

13. Central Cee & Dave, "Sprinter"

Album: N/A

Producers: Jo Caleb & Jonny Leslie

"Sprinter" arrived just in time to make its mark in the first half of the year. Despite its late release and relatively lower airplay compared to other tracks on the list, there's no denying that this song is an undisputed anthem. The gritty production, driven by haunting melodies and ominous basslines, serves as a strong foundation for Dave and Central Cee to deliver their captivating verses. The song's appeal lies in its ability to draw listeners in with its powerful and atmospheric sound. The combination of the production's raw energy and the artists' seamless back-and-forth exchanges creates an irresistible allure. Dave and Central Cee showcase their chemistry on wax, leaving a lasting impression. “Sprinter” stands as a testament to the artists’ ability to craft a compelling track. —Jessica McKinney

12. Latto f/ Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"

Album: N/A

“Put It On Da Floor Again” serves as a thrilling sequel to Latto's earlier hit track, and it's poised to captivate listeners all over again. The original song garnered attention thanks to Latto's spunky delivery and unforgettable one-liners, and the sequel is equally infectious, if not more so. Latto continues to shine, effortlessly dropping lines like, “Rip me out the plastic, I been actin' brand-new,” showcasing her fiery prowess. But what truly elevates the track is Cardi B's electrifying feature verse. With clever wordplay and an aggressive delivery, Cardi maintains a high level of energy and grabs the listener's attention with lines like, “I ain't smokin' on no za', lil' bitch, I'm smokin' on you / Put your bestie in a pack and now I'm smokin' her too/I been ballin' so damn hard, coulda went to LSU, huh.” Latto and Cardi B prove to be an unstoppable duo, complementing each other’s strengths and creating an explosive collaboration. —Jessica McKinney

11. Doja Cat, "Paint The Town Red"

Album: Scarlet

Doja Cat stands out as one of the few artists capable of purposefully testing their fans' loyalty, orchestrating a controversial rollout, and then dropping one of the year's biggest hits—clinching rap’s inaugural solo #1 of 2023. Throughout the year, she's been vocal, sparking both fervent support and criticism, yet in pure Doja fashion, she unapologetically asserts, “I said what I said,” all within the folds of a chart-topping track. Dominating headlines consistently, she catapulted a song so undeniably infectious, effortlessly shedding any surrounding negativity stemming from her antics. “Paint The Town Red” epitomizes Doja in a fresh light—boasting robust production and artful samples that provide her the canvas to express herself freely. —Liam Allan

10. Killer Mike f/ Andre 3000, Future, "Scientists & Engineers"

Album: Michael

Killer Mike assembled Atlanta rap royalty of the past, present, and future on his track “Scientists and Engineers.” Rarely does a track that looks too good to be true on paper translate perfectly in practice, but each artist on the song plays their roles seamlessly. From André 3000 delivering another rare, all-time verse, to Future anchoring the chorus and finding his groove between very different rap styles from his own, and Killer Mike maintaining his cadence to close it, “Scientists and Engineers” is an Atlanta rap masterpiece stroked on No I.D., DJ Paul, James Blake, and 3 Stacks production. —Jordan Rose

9. Offset f/ Don Toliver, "Worth It"

Album: SET IT OFF

“Worth It” is a smooth collaboration between Offset and Don Toliver, that finds the pair honoring their distinctive music styles, while blending them together to create a dynamic and worthwhile listening experience. The song’s production is the immediate standout feature, characterized by a pulsating beat and an overall atmospheric soundscape that is reminiscent of ‘90s R&B. The production, layered with Don Toliver’s soulful melodies, provides a rich foundation for the track's overall vibe, instantly drawing listeners in. Offset also comes through with a slick delivery filled with swagger as he raps lines like, “Bringin' up the past, the shit I done done before/Your feet all in the sand, I flew her to Cabo.” Offset’s verses matched with Don Toliver’s vocals on the chorus create a compelling dynamic that keeps listeners engaged throughout the song. "Worth It" is a well-crafted collaboration marked by infectious production and charismatic vocal deliveries. This track not only exemplifies the strengths of both Offset and Don Toliver but also plays a crucial role in establishing Offset as a formidable solo artist in his own right.  —Jessica McKinney

8. Ice Spice, "Deli"

Album: N/A

Since the release of her breakout single "Munch," Ice Spice has been tightening her grip on the music industry, and her latest track, "Deli," only solidifies her influence on the culture. The song is a lively and chaotic experience, driven by an electric beat crafted by Ice's right-hand producer, Riotusa. Ice Spice's delivery complements the track's tone, displaying remarkable control and poise in her lyrical delivery. Notably, her raspy and deep vocals add an extra layer of enjoyment to the song. While the lyrics aren't complex and won't fly over your head, that's part of the fun. Lines like "she a baddie, she showin’ her panty," easily double as catchy social media captions. In "Deli," Ice Spice continues to showcase her unique style, making the song a must-listen for fans of her energetic and captivating approach to music.  —Jessica McKinney

7. Victoria Monét, "On My Mama"

Album: Jaguar II

Victoria Monét's "On My Mama" stands out as a masterclass in contemporary R&B. The track draws listeners in with its exquisite production, featuring an interpolation and sample of Chalie Boy’s 2009 anthem of the same name, which showcases Monét's exceptional musicality. Beyond the initial allure of this hypnosis, Monét's vocal performance takes center stage, with her sultry and soulful delivery that seamlessly glides over the classic beat. Lyrically, "On My Mama" is not only catchy but also creates a bonding moment across generations. Exuding sexiness and confidence, Monét celebrates herself with lines like, “Might be too fine to hit it from behind/ Reflection in the mirror don't decline/I can't even lie, lie, lie.” “On My Mama” is a generational song that works so well because of Victoria Monét's ability to pay homage to the past, while bringing something new to the table with top-notch production, poignant lyrics, and beautifully delivered vocals. "On My Mama" is a testament to Monét's ability to navigate between eras while creating a compelling and timeless musical experience. —Jessica McKinney

6. Tyla, "Water"

Album: TYLA

It’s easy to refer to Tyla’s “Water” as that TikTok song with people twerking and dripping water down their backs, but it’s much more than a fleeting social media challenge. “Water” is an ethereal record that submerges listeners into a lush sonic experience, seamlessly blending R&B soul with contemporary pop and amapiano to create a sound of her own, popiano. While the production is sophisticated and ambient, Tyla’s vocal delivery is the true highlight of the single. She delivers sweet-sounding and silky vocals on the track, showcasing a delicate balance between softness and strength. Her voice effortlessly paints over the canvas of the beat, demonstrating emotional vocal range. The chorus also shows Tyla’s sensuality and confidence. “Water” is a timeless record that put Tyla in the spotlight and positioned her as a promising artist with a lasting presence.  —Jessica McKinney

5. Drake f/ J. Cole, "First Person Shooter"

Album:  For All The Dogs

It’s been 10 years since Drake and J. Cole teamed up on a song together, and the two rap giants did not disappoint with their reunion on “First Person Shooter.” Cole and Drake’s relationship is interesting because they are two of the biggest artists in rap, but they're also good friends outside of music, so they’re able to bounce off each other while still maintaining a level of competitiveness on the track. “Love when they argue the hardest MC/Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali,” Cole spits, acknowledging his peers but also asserting himself as the GOAT. While Cole commands the song with three flow switches in his one verse, Drake carries his weight in both of his verses, adding in a beat switch for good measure to make “First Person Shooter” an event as big as the Super Bowl. —Jordan Rose 

4. Lil Yachty, "Strike (Holster)"

Album: Strike (Holster)

Yachty just gets it. His late 2022 viral hit “Poland” was the predecessor to 2023’s “Strike (Holster),” and while there is an old saying that lightning never strikes twice, Yachty is the exception to that rule. Of all the music that has dropped in 2023, I’m not sure there has been anything that I have found myself randomly rapping more than “strike like I missed it, strike like I hit the pin, strike like I’m not going to work.” It’s an earworm—fun, goofy, and simply undeniable. The production sounds futuristic but also subdued at the same time, allowing Yachty’s combination of rapping and melodic vocals to breathe and in turn, you get one of the most infectious records of the year. Yachty isn’t new to creating these type of records, with them being littered in his catalog.This is just another example of his genius, and why anytime that he drops, he commands your attention. —Kameron Hay

3. Sexyy Red, "SkeeYee"

Album: Hood Hottest Princess

When “Pound Town” became a viral hit in early 2023, it was easy to dismiss Sexyy Red. Plenty of rap one-hit wonders get boosted—and then buried—by the algorithm. Once “SkeeYee” became the official New York Jets anthem and soundtracked our most ratchet behavior this past summer, it was clear that not only was Sexyy Red here to stay, but she was 2023’s breakout rap star. The song’s infectious hook entered the lexicon with lightning speed, and “SkeeYee!” became the perfect phrase to yell in the club, sign off an email with, or get the attention of your class. Tay Keith’s piano loops are menacing, but Sexyy keeps it lighthearted with the elongated rhymes of her melismatic first verse (“Show no mercccyyyy”). Doubt Sexyy all you want, but like she says on the song, “When I pull up, that’s when the party start.” —Insanul Ahmed

2. Gunna, "Fukumean"

Album: A Gift & a Curse

Entering 2023, the trajectory for Gunna's year was uncertain. Despite his status as one of the best rappers the previous year, the beginning of 2023 was marred by legal issues, fractured industry relationships, and a questionable reputation. While some of those perceptions still linger, Gunna managed to reclaim his narrative by simply releasing compelling music. And "Fukumean" played a pivotal role in his redemption arc. "Fukumean" stands out as an irresistible single, seamlessly blending melody and trap elements. Gunna demonstrates his dynamic performance skills, delivering a laid-back cadence with catchy one-liners that effortlessly ride over the production. Lines like "I'ma get down to the gritty, then fuck up the city, the home of the villains" showcase his lyrical prowess. This track not only adds another successful chapter to Gunna's discography but also maintains the momentum he has been meticulously building. It also solidifies his position as one of the most consistent and compelling figures in the rap game today. Navigating the current rap landscape with resilience and a work harder mentality, Gunna is only poised for continued success and triumph. —Jessica McKinney

1. Bad Bunny, "MONACO"

Album: Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

The song of the year is by an artist who found himself again whilst galloping at the top of the music industry with no one in his lane to compete with. What do you do and give as an artist when you already have everything? Being in your prime means you can do exactly what Bad Bunny’s 2020 album said: lo que te da la gana (whatever you want). 2023’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana was both a foreshadowing of what’s next and a reflection of what made the Bad Bunny we know and laud today. After making pop reggaeton that expanded his image and sound to a global level, and all but almost shifted his fanbase with its palatable nature (sonically, whilst maintaining his lyrical raunchy essence), Benito taps into his hard-hitting trap flow again on this project. Early fans who recall the likes of “Krippy Kush” with Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage and Farruko, welcomed the familiarity and new elements on “Monaco” that screamed rich, rich—in production, lyrics (“the money sign is my new zodiac” he spits at one point), and overall message, with a delightfully ridiculous video pairing that’s shot at Carbone, with Al Pacino casually partaking at the artist’s dinner table. Bad Bunny knows that no one knows what’s going to happen tomorrow, so he’s riding every wave of possibility today, and the standout song of his cohesive project, and the year (as your reels and personal end-of-year roundups will confirm) is a testament that he’s still got some fire in him. —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

