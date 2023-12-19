The Best Songs Of 2023

YouTube

Album: Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana



The song of the year is by an artist who found himself again whilst galloping at the top of the music industry with no one in his lane to compete with. What do you do and give as an artist when you already have everything? Being in your prime means you can do exactly what Bad Bunny’s 2020 album said: lo que te da la gana (whatever you want). 2023’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana was both a foreshadowing of what’s next and a reflection of what made the Bad Bunny we know and laud today. After making pop reggaeton that expanded his image and sound to a global level, and all but almost shifted his fanbase with its palatable nature (sonically, whilst maintaining his lyrical raunchy essence), Benito taps into his hard-hitting trap flow again on this project. Early fans who recall the likes of “Krippy Kush” with Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage and Farruko, welcomed the familiarity and new elements on “Monaco” that screamed rich, rich—in production, lyrics (“the money sign is my new zodiac” he spits at one point), and overall message, with a delightfully ridiculous video pairing that’s shot at Carbone, with Al Pacino casually partaking at the artist’s dinner table. Bad Bunny knows that no one knows what’s going to happen tomorrow, so he’s riding every wave of possibility today, and the standout song of his cohesive project, and the year (as your reels and personal end-of-year roundups will confirm) is a testament that he’s still got some fire in him. —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo