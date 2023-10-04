Garrett Wilson Reveals How 'SkeeYee' Became the Jets' Anthem, Denies 'Hard Knocks' Stigma

The pressure of playing in the NFL is one thing. The pressure of playing in New York City is another. Despite having their Super Bowl aspirations seemingly pulled out from underneath them four plays into the season, the New York Jets rallied around their young stars to stun the Buffalo Bills in an overtime win on Monday Night Football. One of those young stars was 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

"It hurts our hearts and it sucks every time we think about it but it’s our reality," Wilson says on Aaron Rodgers' injury. "We're expected to be at our best that next week and the following day for the rest of the season. We feel like we still have the pieces in place to have a good team this year."

Along with his star teammate Sauce Gardner, the Texas native has become a household name in New York City after just one year. We sat down with Wilson in the "Ultimate New York Jets fan room" at the Courtyard by Marriott in New Jersey to talk about all the things that come with adjusting to life in the Big Apple, the Jets anthem, Hard Knocks and the ongoing 2023 season.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Before we start, tell me about where we are right now and what you are doing?

Yeah this is a first look at the ultimate New York Jets fan room here in New Jersey. I got to partner with Courtyard by Marriott, they’re the official hotel of the NFL. Fans can actually book this room now before any of our games this season. You can also win a night in the courtyard Super Bowl sleepover suite in Las Vegas which is pretty cool.