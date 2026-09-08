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Liam Allan

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Joined July 2023 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

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What's On Our Playlist: ScHoolboy Q, Tierra Whack, Gunna, Karol G, And More

From ScHoolboy Q to Tierra Whack and Gunna, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist.

Liam Allan944 days ago

24 Rappers To Watch In 2024

Here's who you should keep an eye on this year.

Liam Allan947 days ago

2024 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Win And Who Should Win

Here's how we think this year's awards will unfold.

Liam Allan958 days ago

What's On Our Playlist: Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, SiR, And More

From Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice to SiR, and Skepta, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist this week.

Liam Allan965 days ago

Let's Talk About 2024's Coachella Lineup

From the headliners to the strength of the undercard, here are some of our thoughts on the recently released lineup.

Liam Allan972 days ago
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The 50 Best Songs Of 2023

From an inescapable Latin trap hit to a song that highlights the evolution of Jersey club, here are the best songs of the year.

Liam Allan1003 days ago

What's On: Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, And Kid Cudi Lead The Best New Music Releases

From Megan Thee Stallion's "Cobra" to Gunna and Turbo's "Bachelor," here's what's on our playlist.

Liam Allan1049 days ago

What's On Our Playlist: City Girls, Sampha, Rick Ross, And More

From the City Girls to Sampha, here is what is playing on the Complex Music staff's playlist.

Liam Allan1063 days ago

First Impressions Of Doja Cat’s New Album, ‘Scarlet’

The team's initial thoughts on Doja Cat's long-awaited project.

Liam Allan1091 days ago

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