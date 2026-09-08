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Stefan Breskin

Joined January 2022 | 16 posts
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Latest Stories

The Best Albums Of 2024 (So Far)

With six months down and thousands of albums released, here is our ranking of the best albums of 2024 so far.

Stefan Breskin835 days ago
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Ranking Drake’s Best Remixes With Rising Artists

Before Drake drops his highly anticipated remix of 4Batz’s “Act ii: Date @ 8,” we ranked his best remixes with rising stars through the years.

Stefan Breskin925 days ago
Collage of four musicians with graphics indicating a music-related event or lineup

What's On Our Playlist: ScHoolboy Q, Tierra Whack, Gunna, Karol G, And More

From ScHoolboy Q to Tierra Whack and Gunna, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist.

Stefan Breskin944 days ago
Two excited fans celebrate amidst falling confetti at a stadium with a "CHAMPIONS" sign in the background

Here's What It's Like Being on the Field During the Super Bowl

A behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to experience the Super Bowl from the field with On Location and a preview toward the Olympics.

Stefan Breskin944 days ago

Usher’s Halftime Show Predictions: From Serenading Taylor Swift to Roller Skating

Usher's bound to have a winning night.

Stefan Breskin951 days ago
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The Best Rap Verses Of 2023

From André 3000 and Killer Mike's inimitable poetic skill on "Scientists &amp; Engineers" to a sticky track that led to some of Cardi B's best bars ever, and more—here are the 20 best rap verses of the year.

Stefan Breskin1002 days ago

The 50 Best Songs Of 2023

From an inescapable Latin trap hit to a song that highlights the evolution of Jersey club, here are the best songs of the year.

Stefan Breskin1003 days ago

First Impressions Of Drake’s New Album, ‘For All The Dogs’

Our thoughts on the best, worst, and most surprising things about the album.

Stefan Breskin1077 days ago

First Impressions Of Travis Scott's New Album 'Utopia'

Travis Scott's fourth studio album and first offering in five years is here. What's the best song? Biggest skip? We discuss.

Stefan Breskin1147 days ago

First Impressions Of Gunna's New Album, 'A Gift & A Curse'

After giving it a few initial spins, members of the Complex Music team shared their first impressions of Gunna's new album.

Stefan Breskin1189 days ago
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Best Songs Of 2023 (So Far)

Stefan Breskin1193 days ago
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The Best Albums of 2022

These are Complex's top 50 albums of the year, from Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss,' to Sudan Archives' 'Natural Brown Prom Queen,' Bad Bunny, and more.

Stefan Breskin1386 days ago
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The Best Songs of Summer 2022

From Bad Bunny’s fan-favorite “Tití Me Preguntó” to Yeat’s beautifully absurd “Minion” and many more, we picked some of the songs that defined summer 2022.

Stefan Breskin1456 days ago
Beyoncé 'Renaissance' album press photo by Mason Poole

First Impressions of Beyoncé’s New Album 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' has finally arrived. What's the best song? Biggest skip? Best and worst parts? Here's our first impressions review.

Stefan Breskin1511 days ago
Tyler, the Creator live performance Getty photo

2022 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win

Who will win the biggest awards at the 2022 Grammys? And, perhaps more importantly, who should win? The Complex Music team breaks it all down.

Stefan Breskin1630 days ago
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Inside the Shoe Surgeon's custom sneaker school in New York

Inside the Shoe Surgeon's Custom Sneaker School

We tried out the course in New York to learn the art of making one's own specialized sneaker from one of the custom footwear scene's most prominent names.

Stefan Breskin1690 days ago

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