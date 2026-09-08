Stefan Breskin
Latest Stories
The Best Albums Of 2024 (So Far)
With six months down and thousands of albums released, here is our ranking of the best albums of 2024 so far.
Ranking Drake’s Best Remixes With Rising Artists
Before Drake drops his highly anticipated remix of 4Batz’s “Act ii: Date @ 8,” we ranked his best remixes with rising stars through the years.
What's On Our Playlist: ScHoolboy Q, Tierra Whack, Gunna, Karol G, And More
From ScHoolboy Q to Tierra Whack and Gunna, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist.
Here's What It's Like Being on the Field During the Super Bowl
A behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to experience the Super Bowl from the field with On Location and a preview toward the Olympics.
Usher’s Halftime Show Predictions: From Serenading Taylor Swift to Roller Skating
Usher's bound to have a winning night.
The Best Rap Verses Of 2023
From André 3000 and Killer Mike's inimitable poetic skill on "Scientists & Engineers" to a sticky track that led to some of Cardi B's best bars ever, and more—here are the 20 best rap verses of the year.
The 50 Best Songs Of 2023
From an inescapable Latin trap hit to a song that highlights the evolution of Jersey club, here are the best songs of the year.
First Impressions Of Drake’s New Album, ‘For All The Dogs’
Our thoughts on the best, worst, and most surprising things about the album.
First Impressions Of Travis Scott's New Album 'Utopia'
Travis Scott's fourth studio album and first offering in five years is here. What's the best song? Biggest skip? We discuss.
First Impressions Of Gunna's New Album, 'A Gift & A Curse'
After giving it a few initial spins, members of the Complex Music team shared their first impressions of Gunna's new album.
The Best Albums of 2022
These are Complex's top 50 albums of the year, from Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss,' to Sudan Archives' 'Natural Brown Prom Queen,' Bad Bunny, and more.
The Best Songs of Summer 2022
From Bad Bunny’s fan-favorite “Tití Me Preguntó” to Yeat’s beautifully absurd “Minion” and many more, we picked some of the songs that defined summer 2022.
First Impressions of Beyoncé’s New Album 'Renaissance'
Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' has finally arrived. What's the best song? Biggest skip? Best and worst parts? Here's our first impressions review.
2022 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win
Who will win the biggest awards at the 2022 Grammys? And, perhaps more importantly, who should win? The Complex Music team breaks it all down.
Inside the Shoe Surgeon's Custom Sneaker School
We tried out the course in New York to learn the art of making one's own specialized sneaker from one of the custom footwear scene's most prominent names.