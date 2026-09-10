The History of ComplexCon Sneaker Releases

Since its inception in 2016, ComplexCon has been home to some of the most coveted sneaker releases of all time.
Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of heat hit the venue at the convention across the globe, but for the purpose of this list we’re highlighting the top releases from ComplexCon in the US. While not every sneaker release from ComplexCon is shown here, we’ve included some of the best, which includes the “Canary” Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Dunk, N.E.R.D x Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu, “Top Three Gold” Air Jordan 1 High, as well as the Gallery Dept. x Asics GT-2160. And who could forget Nike’s 35th anniversary celebration of the Air Force 1, which included a ComplexCon-exclusive Off-White x Air Force 1 Low.
Although this is a list highlighting some of the best sneaker drops at ComplexCon, the event is much more than that. There are pop culture moments, panel discussions, live performances, immersive experiences, and much more. With this year being the 10 year anniversary, fans can expect that and more at the 2026 ComplexCon happening on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 in Los Angeles.
Without further ado, here’s the history ComplexCon sneaker releases.
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Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Year: 2017
A lot of Virgil Abloh’s collaborative work with Nike has achieved grail status, but it is quite possible that this pair is near the top of the list. This sneaker debuted at ComplexCon in the midst of “The Ten’s” original run. It was the first of a series of more traditionally styled collaborative AF1s from Abloh that includes the MoMA, MCA, and Brooklyn pairs.
Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97
Year: 2017
Fans who were at the 2017 ComplexCon didn’t need to wait until Spring 2018 to cop Sean Wotherspoon’s Nike Air Max 1/97 collab. A limited number of pairs were available at the Round Two booth.
Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘White’
Year: 2017
Travis Scott’s nearly decade-long partnership with Nike has been an overwhelming success, and it all started here. The “White” colorway of the rapper’s removable-Swoosh Nike Air Force 1 Low collab had a limited launch at ComplexCon in November 2017 before later releasing on a wider scale. As you’ll see later in this list, this wasn’t the only time Travis Scott’s sneaker collabs have been a major part of ComplexCon.
N.E.R.D x Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu
Year: 2017
ComplexCon 2017 saw the return of N.E.R.D. along with an exclusive release of a collaborative N.E.R.D x Adidas NMD Hu. Nine years later, it’s still one of the most memorable releases at the event.
Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97
Year: 2017
After previously dropping its Air Max 97 in black and white colorways, the brand went on to launch this olive pair exclusively at ComplexCon in 2017. Demand was so strong that the booth had to be shut down following selling out to help control the chaos. As you’ll see later in this list, this isn’t the only Undefeated x Nike Air Max collaboration to release at ComplexCon.
Air Jordan 1 ‘Gold Top 3’
Year: 2017
2017 had one of the most stacked sneaker lineups in ComplexCon history. Jordan Brand also got involved with a limited gold “Top Three” Air Jordan 1 High release at the Union LA booth.
Concepts x New Balance 999 ‘Hyannis’
Year: 2017
Not only did Concepts retro its beloved 2011 “Kennedy” New Balance 999 collab at the 2017 ComplexCon, but the boutique dropped a red-based version that was initially a sample. The ’17 pairs were also renamed “Hyannis,” highlighting a nautical theme.
Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Canary’
Year: 2018
Diamond Supply Co. was set to release 250 pairs of its “Canary” yellow follow-up to the legendary “Tiffany” Nike SB Dunk Low at ComplexCon in 2018. Unfortunately, a riot involving prospective buyers and resellers broke out when a mob pushed through the gate surrounding the booth, and ultimately led to the release’s cancellation.
Nike Fear of God 1 ‘Amarillo’
Year: 2019
Jerry Lorenzo prepared an exclusive release of his yellow Nike Air Fear of God 1 at 2019 ComplexCon in Chicago through Nike’s SNKRS Stash. When fans heard about the drop at the event, they ran across the venue for a chance to cop a pair.
Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 ‘Animal 3.0’
Year: 2019
Atmos revisited its classic “Animal” Nike Air Max 1 collab in 2019 by introducing three new iterations that released at ComplexCon Chicago that year. The styles included leopard, cow, and tiger versions.
Pharrell x BBC x Adidas NMD Hu
Year: 2021
One of the more coveted sneaker releases of ComplexCon 2021 was a pair of the Adidas NMD Hu designed in collaboration with Pharrell Williams’ streetwear label Billionaire Boys Club. It was originally created exclusively for the friends and family of the brands, but was made available at the event. This version featured a knitted design on the upper with BBC’s iconic Running Dog logo embroidered on the toe box.
Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990 V3
Year: 2021
Joe Freshgoods has a deep resume of New Balance collabs and one of his best arrived at 2021 ComplexCon with his “Outside Cloths” 990v3.
Gallery Dept. x ASICS GT-2160
Year: 2023
This Gallery Dept. collaboration on the ASICS GT-2160 made its debut at ComplexCon in 2023 and featured the Los Angeles-based brand’s signature paint-splattered aesthetic. Despite later releasing again, it still resells for nearly $2,000 on the secondary market.
Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2
Year: 2023
Jae Tips prepared two exclusive "What's the Occasion?" Grid Shadow 2 releases at ComplexCon in 2023, which were some of the best sneaker releases at the event. Will he have something even bigger in store for 2026?
Kids of Immigrants x Nike Air Max Sunder
Year: 2024
Kids of Immigrants’ take on the Nike Air Max Sunder is one of the more refreshing collabs in recent memory. The Los-Angeles-based apparel brand, founded by Daniel Buezo, told a story of connectivity and communication through this Y2K-era sneaker that featured a newly reworked upper. In addition to releasing early at ComplexCon 2024, the brand followed it up in 2025 by giving away a friends and family colorway of the model.
Travis Scott x Nike Field Jaxx
Year: 2024
After what seemed like years of leaks and teasing, Travis Scott’s first original Nike silhouette, the Zoom Field Jaxx, finally was made available to the public in 2024 at ComplexCon. Kind of. Fans who bought VIP packages to the event, in which Travis Scott headlined, were gifted pairs of the collab in their rooms—prior to its official release in early 2025.
Vans Old Skool ‘Pearlized’
Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 ‘Brick by Brick’
Year: 2025
After being crowned the 2025 Sneaker of the Year at ComplexCon, Nigel Sylvester and Jordan Brand restocked his “Brick by Brick” Air Jordan 4 at the event by pulling up in a brick-colored truck.
Atmos x Nike Air Max 95 ‘Harajuku’
Year: 2025
Atmos’ “Harajuku” version of the Nike Air Max 95 was a flip on the original “Neon” colorway, taking inspiration from the neon signage in Shibuya. While the sneaker later dropped overseas, the early release at ComplexCon was the sneaker’s only launch in North America.
Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95
Year: 2025
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Undefeated took the script from its successful collaborative duo of Air Max 97s and added the Gucci colorways to the Air Max 95. Both pairs debuted at ComplexCon.
Air Jordan 11 ‘City Series’
Year: 2025
Jordan Brand dropped a collection of Air Jordan 11s in late 2025 to honor the model’s 30th anniversary. Ahead of that launch, the “Pearl,” “285,” “Mojave,” and “H-Town” colorways released early at a series of ComplexCon activations.
BBC Ice Cream x Reebok Board Flip
Year: 2025
Along with original BBC Ice Cream team rider Jimmy Gorecki, Don Toliver helped relaunch the Reebok Board Flip at ComplexCon in 2025. The drop was limited to just 500 pairs, and helped usher in a new era for the returning skate brand.