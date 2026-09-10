The History of ComplexCon Sneaker Releases

Since its inception in 2016, ComplexCon has been home to some of the most coveted sneaker releases of all time.

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of heat hit the venue at the convention across the globe, but for the purpose of this list we’re highlighting the top releases from ComplexCon in the US. While not every sneaker release from ComplexCon is shown here, we’ve included some of the best, which includes the “Canary” Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Dunk, N.E.R.D x Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu, “Top Three Gold” Air Jordan 1 High, as well as the Gallery Dept. x Asics GT-2160. And who could forget Nike’s 35th anniversary celebration of the Air Force 1, which included a ComplexCon-exclusive Off-White x Air Force 1 Low.

Although this is a list highlighting some of the best sneaker drops at ComplexCon, the event is much more than that. There are pop culture moments, panel discussions, live performances, immersive experiences, and much more. With this year being the 10 year anniversary, fans can expect that and more at the 2026 ComplexCon happening on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 in Los Angeles.

Without further ado, here’s the history ComplexCon sneaker releases.