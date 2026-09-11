ComplexCon 2026 is fast approaching. With just a few weeks before the 10th anniversary of the event and its first installment in Los Angeles, we wanted to take a look back at all of the exclusive drops that have debuted at ComplexCon since its inception back in 2016.

We know about all of the amazing sneakers, but plenty of top brands and designers in the world of streetwear have also used the weekend as a platform to drop off limited edition merch, give us a first look at collaborations, and even bring back some of their most celebrated designs from year’s past.

Expect Oct. 3 and 4 in Los Angeles to be more of the same. You don’t want to miss out on the biggest ComplexCon yet. In the meantime, check out the best ComplexCon style drop every year from 2016 to 2025.