Represent Returns to ComplexCon But This Time 247 Is Running the Show

Represent is back at ComplexCon. But if you're walking the floor expecting Union Jacks, angel sculptures, or a rail of classic graphic tees, you're looking in the wrong place. This year, the booth belongs to 247.

George Heaton started 247 in 2020 as Represent's performance line. Six years later, it has grown into one of the emerging brands operating in the space between running, hybrid training, and fashion. It's showing up across running and HYROX, on serious athletes, and on Wiz Khalifa, who has been documenting his own running journey on social media while wearing pieces from 247's FW26 collection.

"When we take a moment to really look at what we've done in the past few years...It's incredible and gives us great confidence in our moves," George says. "I don't know another luxury streetwear brand that's managed to incubate, grow and create a beast out of a performance line like we're doing." For George, Wiz is proof the idea works. "Seeing Wiz rocking the brand is exactly what we strive for, to bring that customer from a fashion angle into fitness, and be able to be there for them with the greatest product to enable them."

The 247 x PUMA Deviate NITRO 4 Pack

The headline product at the booth is the next chapter of 247's footwear partnership with PUMA. Two shoes will be on display:

247 x PUMA Deviate NITRO 4 in black, the everyday performance running shoe

in black, the everyday performance running shoe 247 x PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4 in white, carbon-plated and built for race day

Here's the catch: neither shoe is simply for sale at the booth. You have to earn it. At the center of the space sits a head-to-head treadmill challenge where two people race over 100 meters, with the winner taking home a pair of the unreleased shoes. Different challenges and prizes will run throughout the weekend, so the booth plays out less like a store and more like a competition.

247 and PUMA first linked on a colorway of the Deviate Nitro Elite 3 in 2024. The carbon-plated racer sold out immediately and was recognized as one of the brand's standout collabs of the year. They ran it back in 2025 with an inverted black-and-cream colorway of the same silhouette, and it sold out just as fast. George started training HYROX around the time he launched 247, and PUMA is the sponsor of HYROX. 247's CEO, Paul Spencer, also spent 15 years at PUMA before joining the brand.

"It made perfect sense when we wanted to partner with a true performance specialist on footwear, and who the joint consumer is," George says. "The approach was footwear first. We're very, very good at apparel... Puma are at the forefront of performance footwear innovation, and specific to the HYROX space." It's personal, too. "I have a place in my heart for the Puma Deviate Nitro Elites," he says. "I've worn them in every race from 10ks, to HYROX, to my marathons. Being able to work on a shoe that's my number one choice of all brands and all shoes is my favorite element."

The ComplexCon-Exclusive 247 x PUMA Tank and T-Shirt

If you don't win on the treadmill, you still won't leave empty-handed. 247 and PUMA are dropping a ComplexCon-exclusive tank and T-shirt featuring an ATHLETE back graphic alongside 247 branding. The design was already teased at a recent 247 event and has been building interest ahead of the weekend.

An Early Look at 247 FW26

Instead of an enclosed space, 247 is setting up in an open, circular layout built from a series of pillars. Each pillar showcases a specifically styled look from the unreleased FW26 247 collection, giving attendees a preview of what's coming next.

Represent's ComplexCon History

Represent's relationship with ComplexCon goes back almost a decade. The brand, founded in 2011 by brothers George and Mike Heaton in Manchester, England, started as a college project screen printing graphics onto locally sourced blanks. By November 2017, it was in Long Beach for its first ComplexCon with a booth that leaned all the way into British rebellion: traditional wallpaper spray-painted with "God Save The Queen," a Chesterfield sofa, an oversized Union Jack rug, and a silver trunk table. Biker denim, one of Represent's defining products of that era, sold out, alongside an exclusive ComplexCon tracksuit jacket and pant. In 2019, the booth became monumental, anchored by a 10-foot Represent angel sculpture finished in the brand's signature brown. Angel graphic tees, the Double Dog Head tee, and the cargo pants Represent had become known for all sold out. In 2023, the brand flipped the script with a completely blacked-out, minimal booth and a single rail of its most iconic graphics.

"ComplexCon gave us a platform to express our Britishness in the States, and a physical point we could engage with our consumer," George says. "It's been a wonderful partnership over the years and we're so happy to be involved in 2026." So what's changed since 2017? "Almost a decade! Wow," he says. "The difference if I look at the whole business now is worlds apart. Size and scale, community, localization... The product, the collaboration, the size and scale of the booth, and the activations we're doing around the event."

The timing matters, too. George has been living in California for the past few years, and the brand has built its US community on both the Represent and 247 sides. "It feels perfect now, because we're established in the States," he says. "[We're] able to bring something different to the table with this launch at ComplexCon. It's so exciting." As for what he wants people to walk away with? "If they're discovering us here for the first time, they'll understand our commitment to quality in every way, from the product to the way we show up to the community we're engaging." The previous booths were about showing people Represent. This one is about experiencing 247.

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