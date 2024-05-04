Breaking Down All of Drake’s Shots at Kendrick (and Half the Rap Game) on “Family Matters”

The red button has been pressed and bombs are flying everywhere.
Not even 24 hours after Kendrick Lamar dropped his second diss song “6:16 in LA,” Drake responded with a diss song of his own, accusing the Compton rapper of domestic violence and infidelity. On the seven-minute track, Drake also finds time to send shots at everyone else who is still beefing with him, including Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, and more. The Boi1da and Tay Keith-produced track picks up right where “Push Ups” left off, and it came with a separate diss record that Drake shared to his Instagram page. Minutes after all of this happened, Kendrick dropped another diss track at Drake, which you can read a full breakdown of here.
None of these “nuclear” secrets have been verified with any concrete evidence or receipts, but with a lot to dive through, here is a breakdown of the visuals, Instagram remix, and every rapper that caught a stray in Drake’s “Family Business” diss.