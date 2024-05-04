Breaking Down All of Drake’s Shots at Kendrick (and Half the Rap Game) on “Family Matters”

The “Family Matters” music video is full of symbolism. It opens with a shot of Drake spinning a vintage G-Unit spinner chain as lyrics to the song flash on the screen, which is a callback to his bars on “Push Ups” about how his opponents have him “talking like [he’s] 50 [Cent].” He’s also wearing FUBU in the video, which is his way of responding to Kendrick’s bar on “Euphoria” about how the Black-owned brand “was never in [Drake’] collection.”

Then we see what appears to be Kendrick’s mother’s Dodge Caravan, which was featured on the cover of Good Kid, M.a.a.d City, being driven through the streets of Toronto before it’s dramatically crushed in a junkyard. When the beat switches, we see inside a Black Mercedes Benz hearse, shot through a fisheye camera lens. Drake rapped about this specific type of hearse on “You Broke My Heart,” and it all symbolizes his plan to bury Dot.



Next, the video shifts to a few different locations, including New Ho King, the restaurant in Toronto that Kendrick mentioned on “Euphoria.” Then we’re transported inside one of Drake’s properties, where he flexes all of the jewelry he bought from Pharrell’s collection in auction and shows off Tupac’s ring (which has been a running symbol in the beef) alongside what looks to be a certificate of authenticity. Later, we see two cakes that have the words “Happy Divorce” and “Happy Co-parenting” on them, which is Drake’s way of implying that Kendrick has separated from Whitney due to infidelity.

