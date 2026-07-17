Devin Haney's Six-Figure Monthly Income Exposed During Custody Battle

Devin Haney's monthly earnings has been revealed after settling a custody battle with the mother of his daughter.
According to court documents seen by Complex, the boxer and his ex Leena Sayed have reached a joint legal and physical custody agreement for their one-year-old daughter Khrome.
Part of the deal includes Haney agreeing to pay Sayed $20,000 a month in child support. That figure was worked out based upon Haney's gross income, which per the docs amounts to $435,699 per month.
With a net worth of $6 million, Haney's income streams include boxing purses, pay-per-view revenue, and endorsement deals with Monster Energy, Puma, and Everlast.
His purse for the Vasiliy Lomachenko bout was a reported $4 million; his fight against George Kambosos Jr. reportedly earned him over $2.8 million; and his fight with Ryan Garcia reportedly earned him an estimated $30 to $40 million overall.
The custody order comes with specific conditions. Haney must have a professional nanny or his mother present whenever he is caring for Khrome, at least until she turns 3. Neither parent may post photos of their daughter without the other's written permission.
The settlement also clears the legal air between the two. Haney agreed to withdraw his lawsuits against Sayed with prejudice, including an extortion claim in which he alleged she threatened to damage his reputation and deny him visitation if he did not increase child support payments.
Sayed, for her part, agreed to drop a pending domestic violence restraining order request, a filing she had made in 2025, alleging Haney pushed her to the ground while she was pregnant in 2024.
Sayed is also required under the settlement to publish a social media statement reading: "The news reports that alleged that I said I was physically harmed by Devin were not accurate. I'm delighted that Devin and I are both focused on co-parenting our daughter."