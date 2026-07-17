Devin Haney's Six-Figure Monthly Income Exposed During Custody Battle

Devin Haney's monthly earnings has been revealed after settling a custody battle with the mother of his daughter.

According to court documents seen by Complex, the boxer and his ex Leena Sayed have reached a joint legal and physical custody agreement for their one-year-old daughter Khrome.

Part of the deal includes Haney agreeing to pay Sayed $20,000 a month in child support. That figure was worked out based upon Haney's gross income, which per the docs amounts to $435,699 per month.

With a net worth of $6 million, Haney's income streams include boxing purses, pay-per-view revenue, and endorsement deals with Monster Energy, Puma, and Everlast.

His purse for the Vasiliy Lomachenko bout was a reported $4 million; his fight against George Kambosos Jr. reportedly earned him over $2.8 million; and his fight with Ryan Garcia reportedly earned him an estimated $30 to $40 million overall.