Breaking Down All of Drake’s Shots at Kendrick (and Half the Rap Game)

Drake responded with a diss song aimed at Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and more. Here’s a full breakdown of every jab.

Apr 14, 2024
It finally happened. After weeks of silence, Drake has responded to Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse (and both of Future and Metro Boomin’s albums) with a diss song of his own. 

On Saturday morning, an unmixed version of the track leaked online, causing many to question whether it was real or AI-generated. A few hours later, a new version of the song appeared online (and in a DJ Akademiks stream) with a different beat, slightly updated lyrics, and much better mixing, leading most people to assume that the song is real and will be officially released any moment. 

The four-minute track is full of smoke for Kendrick, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and more. Over an ominous beat that sounds like something from the OG Halloween soundtrack, Drake takes aim at half the rap game for four minutes straight, acknowledging the fact that he’s facing an army of foes: “What the fuck is this, a twenty-V-one, nigga?"

In the leaked version of the track, he also trashed the idea of a “Big 3,” rapping, “It’s me twice in my Big 3, I had to leave you out,” before hinting at a rumor that Kendrick’s been sitting on a Drake diss for years, spitting, “You had a song for four years, drop that shit and shut your mouth.” However, neither of those lines made it on the updated version of the song. 

Mike Tyson once said, “Everybody has a plan until they’re punched in the mouth,” and after Kendrick delivered the first blow, Drake has gathered himself and responded. With plenty of slick jabs and cryptic lines to address, here is a line-by-line breakdown of every person Drake dissed on the song.

Kendrick Lamar

Jason Koerner / Getty Images

After opening the verse by calling himself the hit-maker that other rappers depend on, Drake throws a jab at Kendrick’s stature, asking, “How the fuck you big steppin’ with a size 7 men’s on?” Then he responds to Dot’s “‘all your dogs getting buried” line by claiming that this is the “bite” everyone has been waiting for. (Sidebar: how did Drake find out Kendrick’s shoe size? Did he estimate based on Kendrick’s height? According to the research of the Complex Sneakers team, anyway, Kendrick’s real shoe size is actually 8.5 or 9.) 

Next, Drake raps, “Extortion baby, whole career you been shook up/ ’Cause Top told you drop and give me 50 like some push-ups (huhh).” He makes a point to repeat this “drop and give me 50” lyric throughout the song, which pokes fun at a recent IG post of Kendrick doing push-ups, while playing into rumors that Dot is stuck in unfavorable record label deals. By rapping “drop and give me 50,” Drake is alluding to the idea of Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top” Tiffith taking 50% of Kendrick's publishing splits and "extorting" him for his entire career. 

Drake goes on to say that Mr. Morales and The Big Steppers “bricked” and that rap fans “make excuses for you because they hate to see me lit.” Then he references Kendrick’s contract again and blasts Dot’s records with pop stars like Maroon 5 and Taylor Swift when he raps, “Pull your contract ‘cause we gotta see the split, aye/ The way you doing splits, bitch, your pants might rip/ You better do that muthafuckin show inside the bitty/ Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty/ Then we need a verse for the Swifties/ Top says drop, you better drop and give him 50.” For years, people have been trying to discredit Drake as a rapper by labeling him as a “pop star,” so The Boy is cleverly pointing out that Dot isn’t immune from the same criticism. Despite being known as a lyrical rapper, Kendrick has also made off-brand pop hits with the likes of Taylor Swift and Maroon 5, possibly at the encouragement of his label, in an attempt at chart success.

A few bars later, Drake hits Kendrick with some Big 3 lyrics, rapping, “Pipsqueak, pipe down/ You ain't in no Big 3, SZA got you wiped down/ Travis got you wiped down/ Savage got you wiped down.” Here, he’s implying that major artists like SZA, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage have been more successful and should be counted in the Big 3 ahead of Kendrick.  

Drake comes after Kendrick’s financial situation again on the next bar, rapping, “Like your label, boy, you in the scope right now/ And you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down.” The first line is a double entendre about Kendrick being in Drake’s scope now that they're exchanging shots, while also making fun of Dot’s rumored unfavorable situation with Interscope Records. Then Drake references Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Records, an Interscope-distributed label that Kendrick signed to early in his career, while boasting about the effects of his own disses on Dot’s career. 

Next, Drake delivers a sharp response to Kendrick’s “Prince outlived Mike Jack” line by rapping, “Big difference between Mike then and the Mike now [...] What’s a Prince to a King, he a son nigga?” Pointing out that a prince is literally the son of a king might feel obvious, but Prince Jackson is also the name of Michael Jackson’s literal son, which gives the bar extra significance. Drake also claims that he “gets more love in the city that you from, nigga,” arguing that he gets more respect in LA than Kendrick does.

Later in the song, he responds to Kendrick’s line about Drake and Cole bringing “three switches,” by rapping, “Hugs and kisses, man, don't tell me 'bout no switches/ I be rockin' every fuckin' chain I own next visit,” before referencing Whitney Houston’s The Bodyguard  (“I be with some bodyguards like Whitney”) in a double entendre that also includes a namedrop of Kendrick’s wife Whitney Alford. (Did Drake not learn anything from his Pusha-T beef and the “Virginia Williams” line?!) Then he calls Kendrick a “midget,” and falls back on his “I’m richer than you” tactics by bragging about how, “Numbers-wise, I'm out of here, you not fuckin' creepin' up/Money-wise, I'm out of here, you not fuckin' sneakin' up,”

After shooting at some other rappers, Drake finishes his jabs at Kendrick by calling “Like That” “weak as fuck” and clarifying that the song didn’t “start the beef with us,” pointing out that “this shit been brewin' in a pot, now I'm heatin' up.” Clearly, the animosity between Dot and Drake has been bubbling for years.

Future

Musician on stage singing, wearing a beanie, tank top, and chain necklace
Prince Williams / WireImage

Drake opens the whole song by rapping, “I could never be nobody number one fan/Your first No. 1 I had to put it in your hand,” which is seemingly a response to Future’s line on “We Don’t Trust You” when he rapped, “You a nigga number one fan, dog/Sneak dissin', I don’t understand, dog/Pillowtalkin', actin' like a fed, dog.” The second half of the bar is a reminder that Future finally got his first No. 1 song (“Way 2 Sexy”) in 2021 thanks to Drake.

Metro Boomin

Simone Joyner / Getty Images

Metro Boomin has been at the center of this feud the entire time, but he’s not a rapper, so he can’t air out his grievances with rhymes like Future, Drake, and Kendrick can. Still, it’s hilarious that despite how much Metro has fanned the flames of this war, Drake only gives him one line. Still, it’s very effective and quotable, so it will likely be the main line getting chanted if this song is ever played outside: “Metro, shut yo hoe ass up and make some drums, nigga.” 

The Weeknd (and XO management)

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / Getty Images for ABA

After The Weeknd fired at Drake on “All to Myself,” The Boy comes right back at him when he raps, “I’m a 6 God, I’m the front-runner/ Y’all nigga manager was Chubbs lil blunt-runner/ Claim the 6 and you boys ain’t even come from it/ And when you boys got rich, you had to run from it.” Drake is implying that The Weeknd’s manager (presumably Wassim “Sal” Slaiby) was at one point his best friend Chubbs’ “blunt-runner.” Then Drake calls out The Weeknd by name and says that XO co-founder Amir “Cash” Esmalian wastes all of his money (“Cash blowin' Abel bread out here trickin'/ Shot we do for bitches he doing for niggas”) before playing with the chorus of Future’s “Wicked” (“Jets, whips, chains, shit get wicked, wicked, wicked/Spendin like you tryna fuck, boy you trippin”) to emphasize their poor financial decisions. All of Drake’s references to The Weeknd’s behind-the-scenes XO management team is a major clue that messy Toronto drama and personal issues might be lurking behind this whole beef.  

Rick Ross

Mireya Acierto / Getty Images

Drake sounds as surprised as the rest of us that Rick Ross involved himself in this war, rapping, “I might take your latest girl and cuff her like Ricky/ Can’t believe he’s jumping in, this nigga turning 50/ Every song that made it on the chart he got from Drizzy/ Worry 'bout whatever going on with you and—.” The bar about taking “your latest girl” seemingly confirms that Drake did invite Ross’ ex Cristina Mackey to his recent concert. And the fact that Drake took credit for Ross’ biggest songs while using his own ad-lib against him makes this one of the best shots on the whole track. In fact, it was so effective that Ross has already responded with a track of his own, where he calls Drake a “white boy” and claims that he’s had cosmetic surgery on his nose. The immediate return fire from Ross was surprising, but not as surprising as Drake also taking a shot at…  

Ja Morant?

Harry How / Getty Images

Drake raps, “Shoutout to the hooper that be bustin’ out The Griddy/ I know why you mad, nigga, I ain’t even trippin/ All that little heartbroken Twitter shit for bitches.” So let’s break it down: “The Griddy” is Ja’s celebration dance, and while Drake doesn’t spell out why the NBA player would be “mad,” it could have something to do with rumors that Ja was dating his ex at one point.

Travis Scott (Maybe?)

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Early in the song, Drake seems to give Travis Scott props by rapping, “Travis got [Kendrick] wiped down,” but fans think the Houston rapper might've still been hit with a stray later in the track when Drake raps, “Rolling Loud stage, y’all were turnt, that was slick as hell,” alluding to Future and Metro Boomin’s recent Rolling Loud performance where they played a snippet of “Like That.” Footage from the concert showed Travis hyping up Future and Metro to play “Like That,” and while it’s unclear if he had heard the final version of the song that included a diss from Kendrick, some fans are speculating that Drake is talking about him in the very next line when he says, “Shit’ll probably change if your BM starts to kiss and tell.” This line is a little unclear, though, and could be interpreted as a shot at either Travis or Future. Time will tell.

Drake mentions J. Cole…

Prince Williams / FilmMagic

Drake namedrops Cole in the second half of the song when he raps, “I don't care what Cole think, that Dot shit was weak as fuck/ ‘Champagne trippin', he is not fuckin' easin' up’/ Nigga called up Top to see if Top wanna peace it up/ "Top, wanna peace it up? Top, wanna peace it up?"/ Nah, pussy, now you on your own when you speakin' up.” Drake’s bar about how he “don’t care what Cole think, that Dot shit was weak as fuck” is a reference to Cole’s speech at Dreamville Fest where he apologized to Kendrick and described “Like That” as a “bazooka.” People are also speculating that on the rest of these bars, Drake is saying that Cole called Top Dawg in an effort to squash the entire beef.

And then he shoots at everyone:

Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images

Drake closes the song by spraying at everybody. First, he acknowledges that Metro and Future “done rolled deep to this” before boasting that “it's not fuckin' deep enough.” Then he namedrops Kai Cenat (“Beggin Kai Cenat when you not fuckin beatin us”) while hinting that some of his foes may have tried reaching out to the streamer in an attempt to bring more attention to their Drake disses, something that Cenat likely declined and relayed to Drizzy.

Drake ends the track with an ominous hint that this whole song is just a warning shot: “This ain’t even everything I know, don’t wake the demon up/ Drop and give me 50 all you fuck niggas teamin’ up.” Then there’s a short beat switch at the end, which feels like Drake’s way of teasing that he has a whole other track ready to go whenever someone responds next.

So… Was it enough?

Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images

While it wasn’t “nuclear” like Joe Budden described, Drake still manages to take solid shots at nearly every rapper who has said something slick about him in the last two weeks. It’s impressive that Drake was able to address all of his foes while still making the song feel fluid, especially when going up against elite artists like Kendrick Lamar, Future, Rick Ross, and The Weeknd. I can’t lie, though, Kendrick Lamar feels bulletproof. J. Cole already apologized, and all that Drake had to offer against Kendrick was that he’s short, Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers was mid, and he has questionable business practices. None of these jabs feel very damaging to Kendrick’s place in the rap hierarchy, and these bars might not be enough when you’re going against a guy who won a Pulitzer but still does prison workouts in his front yard. Namedropping Kendrick’s wife was a questionable move that will likely elicit some type of response from Dot, but it sounds like Drake is ready for whatever smoke might be coming his way. If this is just a warning shot like he alluded to, things might get a lot more serious (from both sides) in the next round. Drake answered the opening shots, and it's now anyone's game to win this brawl.

