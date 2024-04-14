Breaking Down All of Drake’s Shots at Kendrick (and Half the Rap Game)

It finally happened. After weeks of silence, Drake has responded to Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse (and both of Future and Metro Boomin’s albums ) with a diss song of his own.

On Saturday morning, an unmixed version of the track leaked online, causing many to question whether it was real or AI-generated. A few hours later, a new version of the song appeared online (and in a DJ Akademiks stream) with a different beat, slightly updated lyrics, and much better mixing, leading most people to assume that the song is real and will be officially released any moment.



The four-minute track is full of smoke for Kendrick, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and more. Over an ominous beat that sounds like something from the OG Halloween soundtrack, Drake takes aim at half the rap game for four minutes straight, acknowledging the fact that he’s facing an army of foes: “What the fuck is this, a twenty-V-one, nigga?"



In the leaked version of the track, he also trashed the idea of a “Big 3,” rapping, “It’s me twice in my Big 3, I had to leave you out,” before hinting at a rumor that Kendrick’s been sitting on a Drake diss for years, spitting, “You had a song for four years, drop that shit and shut your mouth.” However, neither of those lines made it on the updated version of the song.

