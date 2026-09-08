Andrew Barber
Latest Stories
The Making of Common's 'Resurrection'
Common Sense, No I.D., Twilite Tone, and others discuss the making of the 1994 classic.
The 100 Best Jay-Z Songs
From crossover anthems like “Big Pimpin’” to ruthless diss tracks like “The Takeover,” Jay-Z has more great songs than he has problems. These are his absolute best.
The 50 Best J Dilla Songs
In honor of the 20 year anniversary of Dilla's death, we assembled the 50 best J Dilla songs.
50 Best Hip-Hop Diss Songs of All Time
From 2Pac's "Hit Em Up" to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," here are the 50 best diss songs of all time.
The 50 Best Notorious B.I.G. Songs
May 21, 2022 would have been The Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday. Celebrating the legendary rapper's legacy, we're counting down Biggie's 50 best songs.
The 100 Best Kanye West Songs
Here's a comprehensive look at the best Kanye West songs.
Towkio Is the Next SaveMoney Rapper to Blow
After the release of his project '.Wav Theory' this April, the Chicago artist has positioned himself as the next to blow
Chance the Rapper's Set at Pitchfork Fest Proves He's the Most Important Artist in Chicago Right Now
Chance is the front man and the centerpiece of this collective. But this was a team effort.
The 50 Greatest Chicago Rap Songs
From Kanye hits to underground bangers, here are the Windy City's all-time best.
Who Is King L?
The newly signed artist formerly known as King Louie breaks down the Chicago scene, how he came up in the game, and getting a shoutout from Kanye West.
Who Is DJ Pharris?
Wondering who that guy is at the end of Kanye West's "Theraflu"? We got the answers.
10 New Chicago Rappers To Watch Out For
We combed the blogs and the streets to find the newest rap acts popping in Chi City.
Interview: Peanut Butter Wolf Speaks On The Status of New J Dilla Releases
The founder of Stones Throw Records sheds light on the legendary producer's unreleased music.
Who is G-Side?
The duo of ST 2 Lettaz and Yung Clova talk about repping Huntsville, Alabama, getting blog love, and their side hustles.
The 25 Best Lil Wayne Verses of 2011
He's Lil Tunechi. He's a nuisance. And on these songs he goes dumb like the Three Stooges.
No I.D. Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records
From Common and Kanye West to Jay-Z, G-Unit, and Killer Mike, No I.D.'s has quite the 20-year career. Let's take a look back.