Andrew Barber Portrait

Andrew Barber

Joined July 2014 | 20 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Abstract artwork with a dark figure on the left and a light, textured area with curved lines on the right, surrounded by brushstrokes.

The Making of Common's 'Resurrection'

Common Sense, No I.D., Twilite Tone, and others discuss the making of the 1994 classic.

Andrew Barber8 days ago
Three images of Jay-Z in different styles and outfits, including sunglasses and a varsity jacket, with a blue halftone effect.

The 100 Best Jay-Z Songs

From crossover anthems like “Big Pimpin’” to ruthless diss tracks like “The Takeover,” Jay-Z has more great songs than he has problems. These are his absolute best.

Andrew Barber153 days ago
J Dilla wearing a black beanie and jacket sits on a red couch, looking directly at the camera. He is one of the greatest producers of all time. Here is the 50 greatest J Dilla songs.

The 50 Best J Dilla Songs

In honor of the 20 year anniversary of Dilla's death, we assembled the 50 best J Dilla songs.

Andrew Barber219 days ago
Graphic with faces of hip-hop artists for "50 Best Hip-Hop Diss Songs" list, including Kendrick, Drake, Jay-Z, Nas, and others; best diss songs of all time

50 Best Hip-Hop Diss Songs of All Time

From 2Pac's "Hit Em Up" to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," here are the 50 best diss songs of all time.

Andrew Barber501 days ago
best notorious big songs real niggas freestyle

The 50 Best Notorious B.I.G. Songs

May 21, 2022 would have been The Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday. Celebrating the legendary rapper's legacy, we're counting down Biggie's 50 best songs.

Andrew Barber1581 days ago
Advertisement
The 100 Best Kanye West Songs

The 100 Best Kanye West Songs

Here's a comprehensive look at the best Kanye West songs.

Andrew Barber3177 days ago

Towkio Is the Next SaveMoney Rapper to Blow

After the release of his project '.Wav Theory' this April, the Chicago artist has positioned himself as the next to blow

Andrew Barber3998 days ago
Not Available Lead

Chance the Rapper's Set at Pitchfork Fest Proves He's the Most Important Artist in Chicago Right Now

Chance is the front man and the centerpiece of this collective. But this was a team effort.

Andrew Barber4077 days ago
Kanye West performing on stage, wearing a gray sweatshirt with a bear graphic, holding a microphone.

The 50 Greatest Chicago Rap Songs

From Kanye hits to underground bangers, here are the Windy City's all-time best.

Andrew Barber4874 days ago
Not Available Lead

The 25 Best No Limit Albums

Are you 'bout it?

Andrew Barber4913 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Who Is King L?

The newly signed artist formerly known as King Louie breaks down the Chicago scene, how he came up in the game, and getting a shoutout from Kanye West.

Andrew Barber5218 days ago
Not Available Lead

Who Is DJ Pharris?

Wondering who that guy is at the end of Kanye West's "Theraflu"? We got the answers.

Andrew Barber5277 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 New Chicago Rappers To Watch Out For

We combed the blogs and the streets to find the newest rap acts popping in Chi City.

Andrew Barber5320 days ago
Not Available Lead

Interview: Peanut Butter Wolf Speaks On The Status of New J Dilla Releases

The founder of Stones Throw Records sheds light on the legendary producer's unreleased music.

Andrew Barber5335 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Who is G-Side?

The duo of ST 2 Lettaz and Yung Clova talk about repping Huntsville, Alabama, getting blog love, and their side hustles.

Andrew Barber5343 days ago
Not Available Lead

The 25 Best Lil Wayne Verses of 2011

He's Lil Tunechi. He's a nuisance. And on these songs he goes dumb like the Three Stooges.

Andrew Barber5377 days ago
Not Available Lead

No I.D. Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records

From Common and Kanye West to Jay-Z, G-Unit, and Killer Mike, No I.D.'s has quite the 20-year career. Let's take a look back.

Andrew Barber5382 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App