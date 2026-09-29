Music

Ryan Castro Books His First Madison Square Garden Show for December

The show will mark his first time headlining the iconic New York City venue.

Ryan Castro at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show as a part of RTW Spring/Summer 2027 held at The Plaza Hotel on September 10, 2026 in New York, New York.
Image via Lexie Moreland/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Ryan Castro will headline Madison Square Garden for the first time on Dec. 12 before returning to Miami’s Kaseya Center on Dec. 19.
  • Presale tickets open Sept. 29 through Ticketmaster, followed by the general sale on Sept. 30.
  • The shows extend Castro’s sold-out Sendé the Last Dance Tour run as he celebrates his first Latin Grammy nominations.

Ryan Castro is set to play his biggest New York City show to date with a show at Madison Square Garden, followed by another huge show at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Colombian rapper and singer—who released his full-length collaborative project with J Balvin, Omerta, earlier this year—is currently playing his 16-date Sendé the Last Dance Tour with sold-out dates across North America.

In the coming months, he’ll play two of his biggest shows yet with a headlining performance at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12 and a show at Kaseya Center on Dec. 19. Tickets for the shows will be available starting Tuesday (Sept. 29) for presale followed by general sale on Wednesday.

The show at Madison Square Garden marks his first time headlining the venue, while he previously played the Kaseya Center last year.

The announcement also comes not long after he garnered his first two Latin Grammy nominations, picking up nods for his track “La Villa” and Best Urban Music Album for Omerta.

Related Stories

(L-R) Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin.
Music

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer Call It Quits After Nearly a Decade Together

The Argentine model shared the news online, saying she and the Latin musician have decided to "take separate paths."

Jaelani Turner-Williams12 days ago
Shakira and Maluma smiling together at an event, with Shakira in a black dress and Maluma in a light shirt.
Music

Maluma and Shakira Reunite With New Single "Agua"

The Colombian stars reunite eight years after "Clandestino," and the track lands a day before Shakira restarts her tour in Madrid.

Alex Ocho12 days ago
Bad Bunny performing on stage in a light blue suit, surrounded by musicians in red outfits and hats, with a lively audience in the background.
Music

Polish Influencer Names Newborn Benita After Bad Bunny Blessed Her Baby Bump

Roszyk kept her promise after Bad Bunny blessed her baby bump during his Poland concert.

Mark Elibert16 days ago

Trending

1
Pop Culture‘Naruto’ Returns to Television With a Limited Anime
2
MusicLil Wayne Appears to Confirm Engagement to Madi Cannon in Video Message to BG
3
MusicQuavo Confirms He Welcomed His First Child Ahead of New Album 'Qrömelife'
4
Pop CulturePlaqueBoyMax Says He Used to Twerk in the Mirror: ‘We’ve All Done This’
5
SportsBrian Ortega and Jay Park Squash Beef Six Years After Infamous UFC 248 Slap
6
Pop Culture'One Piece' Anime to Return in 2027 After Ending Latest Season With Major Cliffhanger

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App