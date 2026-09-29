Ryan Castro Books His First Madison Square Garden Show for December

Ryan Castro is set to play his biggest New York City show to date with a show at Madison Square Garden, followed by another huge show at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Colombian rapper and singer—who released his full-length collaborative project with J Balvin, Omerta, earlier this year—is currently playing his 16-date Sendé the Last Dance Tour with sold-out dates across North America.

In the coming months, he’ll play two of his biggest shows yet with a headlining performance at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12 and a show at Kaseya Center on Dec. 19. Tickets for the shows will be available starting Tuesday (Sept. 29) for presale followed by general sale on Wednesday.

The show at Madison Square Garden marks his first time headlining the venue, while he previously played the Kaseya Center last year.

The announcement also comes not long after he garnered his first two Latin Grammy nominations, picking up nods for his track “La Villa” and Best Urban Music Album for Omerta.