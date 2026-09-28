Street Fighter has never stayed inside the arcade. Since exploding onto the scene in the early ‘90s, the franchise has helped define fighting-game culture and brought generations of players together to throw down, while its larger-than-life characters and unmistakable style have become recognizable far beyond the game itself. Now, more than 30 years later, Street Fighter is heading back to the big screen and taking over ComplexCon along the way.



To celebrate the upcoming film from Paramount Pictures, Legendary Entertainment, and Capcom, streetwear pioneer and Fragment founder Hiroshi Fujiwara is putting his own spin on the iconic World Warriors with an exclusive merch collection debuting at ComplexCon 2026, October 3-4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.



The collaboration brings Fujiwara’s unmistakable point of view to the world of Street Fighter, with hoodies, tees, totes, and more inspired by characters from the upcoming film.

Hitting theaters October 16, Street Fighter throws it back to 1993, when estranged fighters Ryu and Ken are pulled back into combat when Chun-Li recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament. But behind the fight lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past.



At ComplexCon, fans can step into the action at the Street Fighter booth. Challenge your friends to a round of Street Fighter II on retro arcade cabinets, strike your best victory pose in a photo op with a life-sized recreation of the legendary Bonus Stage car, shop the exclusive Street Fighter x Fragment merch collaboration, and keep an eye out for more surprises to come.

The collection will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at ComplexCon. And if you can’t make it to Los Angeles, you’re still invited to the fight: the collection will hit Complex Shop following the event. Select your fighter. Bring your crew. We’ll see you at ComplexCon.



And ComplexCon is only the first round. Street Fighter hits the big screen October 16. Get tickets now at streetfightermovie.com.