J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer Call It Quits After Nearly a Decade Together

J Balvin previously revealed in a January 2025 interview that a period of depression once led him to temporarily break up with Ferrer.

Valentina Ferrer called the breakup "a decision made from love, respect and the desire to do what is best for our family."

Valentina Ferrer confirmed on Instagram Stories that she and J Balvin have ended their relationship after nearly a decade together.

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer have broken up after being together for almost a decade. Ferrer, who shares a 5-year-old son with Balvin, confirmed the split on Wednesday (September 16) via her Instagram Stories.

"After sharing so many years and important moments together, José and I have decided to take separate paths," the Argentine model wrote, referring to the six-time Latin Grammy winner by his birth name. "It has been a decision made from love, respect and the desire to do what is best for our family."

"Our priority will continue to be always accompanying Río with all our love," she continued, referring to her son with Balvin. "We are going through this process calmly and deeply appreciate the understanding and respect toward this very personal moment for us."

The exes began dating in 2018 after Ferrer played Balvin’s love interest in the "Sigo Extrañándote" music video, released a year prior. While the former couple have largely kept their personal issues private, in a January 2025 interview for the series Los Hombres Sí Lloran, Balvin recalled said a period of depression once pushing him to end his relationship with Ferrer. "At one point, I even broke up with Valentina," he said, as translated from Spanish to English. "And heartbreak hit me hard, it shattered me.”

The now-exes reconciled, and Balvin surprised Ferrer at a Paris concert in January 2025 by debuting "Río," a track named after his son with Ferrer, with a video montage assembled from personal phone footage that showed off his family.