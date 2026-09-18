Maluma and Shakira Reunite With New Single "Agua"

After eight years, Shakira and Maluma are reuniting with their new single, "Agua.”

"Agua" is the fourth official collaboration between the Colombian superstars. Their run began with "Chantaje" in October 2016, followed by "Trap" in January 2018 and "Clandestino" that June, a video that has since passed 586 million YouTube views.

Maluma’s latest album, Loco x Volver, arrived earlier this year. He recently welcomed his second child, a son named Orión Londoño Gómez, on Monday (Sept. 14).

Shakira took over the summer with her World Cup single “Dai Dai” featuring Burna Boy. The track topped the Billboard Global 200 in May and boasts one billion views on YouTube.

Shakira picks her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour back up on Friday (Sept. 18), opening a 12-night run at the bespoke Estadio Shakira in Madrid, Spain.