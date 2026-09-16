2026 Latin Grammys Announced: Karol G, Rosalía, and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Lead Nominations

Karol G, Rosalía, Jorge Drexler, and CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso are leading the nominations for the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, with seven nominations each.

The Latin Recording Academy unveiled the nominees on Wednesday (Sept. 15), with a ballot that spans major Latin genres and artists. The Latin Grammy Awards celebrate excellence in Latin music. All songs, per the Academy, “must…contain a minimum percentage of lyric content (60%) in Spanish, Portuguese, or any native regional language.”

Rosalía's Lux is nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, with the latter two nominations coming from "La Perla," her collaboration with Yahritza y Su Esencia. She competes against Karol G, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, and Estrada in all three marquee categories.

Karol G, who became the first Latina artist to headline Coachella this year, is nominated for Record and Song of the Year for her Marco Antonio Solis duet "Coleccionando Heridas," and for Album of the Year with Tropicoqueta.

Silvana Estrada and Mon Laferte trail behind with six nominations each.