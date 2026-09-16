Music

2026 Latin Grammys Announced: Karol G, Rosalía, and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Lead Nominations

The 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will be held on November 12 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air live on Univision.

Split image. Left: Karol G performing in vibrant attire. Center: Rosalía in a white dress smiling. Right: Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso on stage with a guitarist wearing sunglasses.
Images via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella; Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images; Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

Karol G, Rosalía, Jorge Drexler, and CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso are leading the nominations for the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, with seven nominations each.

The Latin Recording Academy unveiled the nominees on Wednesday (Sept. 15), with a ballot that spans major Latin genres and artists. The Latin Grammy Awards celebrate excellence in Latin music. All songs, per the Academy, “must…contain a minimum percentage of lyric content (60%) in Spanish, Portuguese, or any native regional language.”

Rosalía's Lux is nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, with the latter two nominations coming from "La Perla," her collaboration with Yahritza y Su Esencia. She competes against Karol G, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, and Estrada in all three marquee categories.

Karol G, who became the first Latina artist to headline Coachella this year, is nominated for Record and Song of the Year for her Marco Antonio Solis duet "Coleccionando Heridas," and for Album of the Year with Tropicoqueta.

Silvana Estrada and Mon Laferte trail behind with six nominations each.

Elsewhere, J Balvin and Ryan Castro are nominated for Best Urban Music Album with OMERTA, while Rauw Alejandro, Wisin, Ñengo Flow, Bizarrap, and Daddy Yankee also earned nominations.

Final-round voting opens October 1, and the televised Latin Grammys ceremony airs November 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Univision.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

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