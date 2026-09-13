Polish Influencer Names Newborn Benita After Bad Bunny Blessed Her Baby Bump

A Polish influencer kept her promise to Bad Bunny after an unforgettable moment at one of his concerts.

Rozalia Roszyk, a Warsaw-based influencer, model and television personality, gave her newborn daughter the middle name Benita after Bad Bunny blessed her baby bump and helped choose the name during his first concert in Poland.

The moment happened in July when Roszyk attended Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour while nine months pregnant. According to El Nuevo Día, she received clearance from her doctor before going to the show and arrived carrying a cardboard sign that read, "Every casita needs a mamacita."

Her sign eventually caught Bad Bunny's attention while he was performing at La Casita, the pink house featured as part of the tour's stage setup. The Puerto Rican superstar pointed Roszyk out and invited her to join him.

While continuing his performance, Bad Bunny walked over and placed his hand on Roszyk's stomach to bless her unborn child. Footage of the interaction quickly spread online.