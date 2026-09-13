Polish Influencer Names Newborn Benita After Bad Bunny Blessed Her Baby Bump

Key Takeaways
- Polish influencer Rozalia Roszyk gave her newborn daughter the middle name Benita after Bad Bunny blessed her baby bump and suggested the name at his Poland concert.
- Nine months pregnant, Roszyk caught the star’s attention with an “Every casita needs a mamacita” sign before he invited her into La Casita and placed his hand on her stomach.
- Benita, the feminine form of Benito, means “blessed,” and Roszyk now jokes about taking her children to Puerto Rico to see “Uncle” perform.
A Polish influencer kept her promise to Bad Bunny after an unforgettable moment at one of his concerts.
Rozalia Roszyk, a Warsaw-based influencer, model and television personality, gave her newborn daughter the middle name Benita after Bad Bunny blessed her baby bump and helped choose the name during his first concert in Poland.
The moment happened in July when Roszyk attended Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour while nine months pregnant. According to El Nuevo Día, she received clearance from her doctor before going to the show and arrived carrying a cardboard sign that read, "Every casita needs a mamacita."
Her sign eventually caught Bad Bunny's attention while he was performing at La Casita, the pink house featured as part of the tour's stage setup. The Puerto Rican superstar pointed Roszyk out and invited her to join him.
While continuing his performance, Bad Bunny walked over and placed his hand on Roszyk's stomach to bless her unborn child. Footage of the interaction quickly spread online.
The moment didn't end there. Roszyk said Bad Bunny also suggested the name Benita, a feminine variation of his real first name, Benito. The name traces back to Latin and means "blessed."
"Benito eligió un nombre para mi hija: 'Benita', que significa bendecida," Roszyk said, which translates to, "Benito chose a name for my daughter: 'Benita,' which means blessed."
Two months later, she followed through and officially gave her newborn daughter Benita as her middle name.
The interaction wasn't Bad Bunny's first time sharing a special moment with an expectant mother during a performance. He similarly blessed a pregnant fan's baby bump during his 2023 Coachella set.
Now that Benita has arrived, Roszyk is already thinking about another Bad Bunny experience. She has floated the idea of bringing her children to Puerto Rico to see who she jokingly refers to as "Uncle" perform.