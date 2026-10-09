The Kid Mero Tells Lil Wayne to 'Chill' With the Marriages

On the latest broadcast of Mornings With Mero on Hot 97, The Kid Mero urged Lil Wayne to “chill” after he seemed to confirm his engagement to Madi Cannon and spoke about potential wedding plans.

“Alright Wayne. Relax, bro,” Mero said during the broadcast on Friday (Oct. 9) when he heard about Wayne’s latest engagement. “I saw you in Vegas, you looked like you needed dialysis. So chill out, maybe chill with the marriages.” As his co-hosts noted, Wayne has been married once and engaged at least four times, including to Nivea, Trina, Dhea Sodano, and La’Tecia Thomas.

Last month, Lil Wayne shared a video congratulating fellow Hot Boys member B.G. for his engagement to Brooke Jones, declaring himself the “best man” at the upcoming wedding. In the video, he was joined by Madi Cannon, whom he introduced as his “fiancée.” The news comes months after Wayne suggested he wasn’t engaged to Cannon, a 23-year-old social media influencer, or dating her.

In recent years, the 43-year-old rapper has mostly kept his love life private, and there were rumors earlier this year that he was engaged to Cannon.

"No, I am not engaged. I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person," he said at the time. "But, obviously, due to the validity of the temperature of today's crazy world and culture, I considered I don't want to be such a burden on such an amazing person. So, we decided to part."