Music

The Kid Mero Tells Lil Wayne to 'Chill' With the Marriages

The Hot 97 radio host said he saw Weezy in Vegas recently, and the rap icon looked "like [he] needed dialysis."

The Kid Mero wearing a black cap and jacket, and Lil Wayne in a colorful outfit with a hat, performing on stage.
John Nación and Scott Legato via Getty Images

On the latest broadcast of Mornings With Mero on Hot 97, The Kid Mero urged Lil Wayne to “chill” after he seemed to confirm his engagement to Madi Cannon and spoke about potential wedding plans.

“Alright Wayne. Relax, bro,” Mero said during the broadcast on Friday (Oct. 9) when he heard about Wayne’s latest engagement. “I saw you in Vegas, you looked like you needed dialysis. So chill out, maybe chill with the marriages.” As his co-hosts noted, Wayne has been married once and engaged at least four times, including to Nivea, Trina, Dhea Sodano, and La’Tecia Thomas.

Last month, Lil Wayne shared a video congratulating fellow Hot Boys member B.G. for his engagement to Brooke Jones, declaring himself the “best man” at the upcoming wedding. In the video, he was joined by Madi Cannon, whom he introduced as his “fiancée.” The news comes months after Wayne suggested he wasn’t engaged to Cannon, a 23-year-old social media influencer, or dating her.

In recent years, the 43-year-old rapper has mostly kept his love life private, and there were rumors earlier this year that he was engaged to Cannon.

"No, I am not engaged. I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person," he said at the time. "But, obviously, due to the validity of the temperature of today's crazy world and culture, I considered I don't want to be such a burden on such an amazing person. So, we decided to part."

More recently, however, he shared that he would love to have Anita Baker sing at his wedding.

"I heard that she's getting a bit tired of performing it and I wouldn't want to stress her in any way," he added. "So if not, then I'd go with Keith Sweat or Babyface."

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