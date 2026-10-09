Gunna Announces New Record Label, SB THE LABEL

Commemorating the announcement of the new label is the video for Gunna’s song “pop it,” which features young American tennis legend Coco Gauff.

The record label is SB THE LABEL, which was created in partnership with Atlantic Music Group. He is the CEO of the label, which already has artists like his collaborator Nechie, Racc, and Casper Bluff.

In an official statement, Gunna said of the new venture, “SB THE LABEL represents the beginning of a new chapter for me. It only felt right to start that chapter alongside my brothers Casper Bluff, Nechie, and Dracc, who are the first artists signed to the label. For me, this is about stepping into a new role, expanding what I can create, and building something that represents where I’m headed next.”

Atlantic Music Group’s CEO Elliot Grainge also released his own statement about the label, saying, “It’s impossible to overstate Gunna’s influence on this generation of hip-hop and music as a whole. We’re grateful and honored that he’s chosen AMG as his partner to bring this endeavor to music fans.”

Gunna is launching the new label after releasing his sixth studio album, The Last Wun, last August. The LP debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It was his final project under YSL Records.