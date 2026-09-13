B.G. Proposes to Girlfriend Onstage in New Orleans, Asks Which Hand to Put Ring on

During the New Orleans stop on the Cash Money and No Limit Records arena tour, B.G. popped the question to his girlfriend, Brooke Jones, in front of a packed crowd.

In a video circulating on social media, Jones joined B.G. onstage at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday (Sept. 12) in New Orleans.

“I ain’t wanna do this thing called life without you,” the rapper said while reaching into his pocket to retrieve a ring. He then got on one knee with a huge smile on his face and asked, “What’s up, you wanna be my wife?”

Jones said yes, and they embraced.

“I ain’t never did this before. What hand it go on?” B.G. later said while asking Mannie Fresh for some help. “Ay Fresh, you done did this before? The left one?”