B.G. Proposes to Girlfriend Onstage in New Orleans, Asks Which Hand to Put Ring on

Key Takeaways
- B.G. proposed to girlfriend Brooke Jones onstage during the Cash Money and No Limit Tour’s packed New Orleans stop, telling her, “I ain’t wanna do this thing called life without you.”
- After Jones said yes, B.G. asked Mannie Fresh which hand the engagement ring goes on, slipped it onto her finger, and launched into a celebratory song.
- The 17-city joint arena tour features Birdman, Juvenile, Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Boosie Badazz, and more, with dates running through Nov. 15.
During the New Orleans stop on the Cash Money and No Limit Records arena tour, B.G. popped the question to his girlfriend, Brooke Jones, in front of a packed crowd.
In a video circulating on social media, Jones joined B.G. onstage at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday (Sept. 12) in New Orleans.
“I ain’t wanna do this thing called life without you,” the rapper said while reaching into his pocket to retrieve a ring. He then got on one knee with a huge smile on his face and asked, “What’s up, you wanna be my wife?”
Jones said yes, and they embraced.
“I ain’t never did this before. What hand it go on?” B.G. later said while asking Mannie Fresh for some help. “Ay Fresh, you done did this before? The left one?”
Jones then showed off the engagement ring to the crowd, as B.G. placed the ring on her finger. After the proposal, B.G. immediately went into a celebratory song, while Jones basked in the moment.
The Cash Money and No Limit Records tour, which follows the two labels’ successful appearance at ComplexCon for a VERZUZ event last year, kicked off in Houston on Friday (Sept. 11).
The tour is set to continue through to November with a final show at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Nov. 15. Birdman, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and B.G. joined the tour as representatives for Cash Money, while No Limit is bringing along Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Mac, Fiend, Choppa Style, and Mr. Serv-On. Boosie Badazz is also part of the tour as a special guest.
B.G., 46, has been living his best life since being released from prison in 2023. The rapper pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice in 2011 and was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by three years of federal supervision after his release. He ultimately served 11 years of his 14-year sentence.