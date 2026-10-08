Lil Wayne Says Anita Baker is His 'First Choice' Singer for His Wedding to Madi Cannon

"My first choice, of course, would be Miss Anita Baker," Wayne said near the two-minute mark in the video below.

On Wednesday's (October 7) episode of The Joint Venture Show, host Craig Carton shared a list of questions with the rapper he received from listeners of the show. One of the questions asked Weezy, 44, he would want to sing at his wedding to 23-year-old Madi Cannon.

Lil Wayne has shown some love to Anita Baker , declaring her his wishlist wedding performer.

However, Lil Wayne also made it clear he would not lean on the 68-year-old soul music icon for it.

"I heard that she's getting a bit tired of performing it and I wouldn't want to stress her in any way," he added. "So if not, then I'd go with Keith Sweat or Babyface."

Co-host Craig Carton floated "Sweet Love" as the obvious selection. Wayne passed on that decision, saying the song itself would be up to his bride.

The wedding talk arrives roughly a week after Wayne introduced Madi Cannon as his fiancée in a video shared last month.

Wayne is on a break from his 20 Years Of Carter Classics tour, which will resume on October 16 in Charleston, West Virginia. The tour will wrap up in in Savannah, Georgia on December 5.