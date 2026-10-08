Music

Lil Wayne Says Anita Baker is His 'First Choice' Singer for His Wedding to Madi Cannon

The 44-year-old rapper also named two more candidates to perform at his wedding to 23-year-old Madi Cannon.

(L-R) Lil Wayne and Anita Baker.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Lil Wayne named Anita Baker as his first choice to perform at his wedding to Madi Cannon.
  • Wayne said he would not want to stress Baker if she is tired of performing, naming Keith Sweat and Babyface as alternatives.
  • He would let Cannon choose the song, and the newly engaged couple has not announced a wedding date.

Lil Wayne has shown some love to Anita Baker, declaring her his wishlist wedding performer.

On Wednesday's (October 7) episode of The Joint Venture Show, host Craig Carton shared a list of questions with the rapper he received from listeners of the show. One of the questions asked Weezy, 44, he would want to sing at his wedding to 23-year-old Madi Cannon.

"My first choice, of course, would be Miss Anita Baker," Wayne said near the two-minute mark in the video below.

However, Lil Wayne also made it clear he would not lean on the 68-year-old soul music icon for it.

"I heard that she's getting a bit tired of performing it and I wouldn't want to stress her in any way," he added. "So if not, then I'd go with Keith Sweat or Babyface."

Co-host Craig Carton floated "Sweet Love" as the obvious selection. Wayne passed on that decision, saying the song itself would be up to his bride.

The wedding talk arrives roughly a week after Wayne introduced Madi Cannon as his fiancée in a video shared last month.

Wayne is on a break from his 20 Years Of Carter Classics tour, which will resume on October 16 in Charleston, West Virginia. The tour will wrap up in in Savannah, Georgia on December 5.

No wedding date for Wayne and Cannon has been announced.

Shop for Lil Wayne music and merch at Complex.

Related Stories

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: Lil Wayne performs during "Lil Wayne: 20 Years Of Carter Classics" at Bridgestone Arena on September 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Music

Lil Wayne Appears to Confirm Engagement to Madi Cannon in Video Message to BG

'Tha Carter VI' rapper confirmed his engagement to Cannon just months after claiming he was single.

Jaelani Turner-Williams9 days ago
Lil Wayne and Drake performing on stage; Lil Wayne is shirtless with a red cap, and Drake is holding a microphone, wearing black.
Music

Lil Wayne Says He and Drake Have 'Whole Bunch of Unreleased Material' in the Vault

Weezy also said he occasionally works up new versions of the unreleased tracks and sends them to Drake.

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
Elle Fanning and Lil Wayne
Music

Elle Fanning Performs Lil Wayne Lyrics In Her Best Effie Trinket Voice

Her sister, Dakota, went viral in August for rapping his lyrics, too.

Trey Alston5 days ago

Trending

1
SneakersEvery 'Space Jam' Air Jordan Releasing in 2026
2
MusicJohn Mayer Reveals Real Reason He Wrote 'Daughters,' Says Younger Self Was a 'Weird Messenger'
3
BetsNFL Rumors: Tyreek Hill to Chiefs, Bills, or Patriots?
4
StyleThe 10 Best Playboi Carti Outfits, Ranked
5
SneakersKobe Bryant's Nike Kobe A.D. Returns This Month
6
SneakersEvery Nike LeBron Signature Sneaker, Ranked

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App