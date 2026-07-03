Hot Boys

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Turk and Lil Wayne on stage
Music

Turk: Lil Wayne Would’ve Been at 2025 Verzuz If I Was There

Turk says missing crew members threw the energy off during the No Limit vs. Cash Money showdown.

Mark Elibert181 days ago
Turk
Music

Turk Sued for $12 Million for Allegedly Sabotaging Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour

He's being sued for breach of contract and defamation.

Trey Alston259 days ago
Turk and Birdman
Music

Turk Responds After Birdman Calls Him Out Over Absence During Cash Money–No Limit 'Verzuz'

Birdman called Turk out on the Verzuz stage during his rant at ComplexCon 2025.

Jade Gomez263 days ago
A man wearing a black leather jacket, sunglasses, and jewelry, performing on stage with a green background.
Music

Turk Sues Promoters After Being Booted From Cash Money Anniversary Tour

The Hot Boy says that promoters owe him $340K after dropping him from Cash Money’s 30th Anniversary Tour because he wouldn't take a pay cut.

Mark Elibert294 days ago
A man wearing glasses and a black leather jacket with a fleur-de-lis emblem, performing on stage.
Music

Turk Claims He Was Dropped From Cash Money Reunion Tour Over Pay Dispute

Turk says he was dropped from the Cash Money reunion tour after refusing to accept reduced pay, calls the termination a "security risk" excuse.

Mark Elibert356 days ago
Advertisement
Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter VI' is out now.
Music

Lil Wayne Gets Back to Business with New Album 'Tha Carter VI'

The long-awaited project includes guest spots from Big Sean, Machine Gun Kelly, 2 Chainz and more.

Will Lavin407 days ago
Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing a black beanie, with dreadlocks and diamond-studded grillz, holding a microphone.
Music

Lil Wayne 'Tha Carter VI' Tour: Where He’s Performing and How to Get Tickets

Lil Wayne announced 'Tha Carter VI' Tour with Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington, set to launch June 6 alongside his new album.

Mark Elibert409 days ago
J Cole performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina/Lil' Wayne and The Roots perform on February 16, 2025/21 Savage performs during Lil Baby and Friends Birthday Bash Concert at State Farm Arena on December 7, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

J. Cole, Lil Wayne and 21 Savage to Headline 2025 Dreamville Festival

The fifth and final installment of the festival will be held on April 5th and 6th in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Jaelani Turner-Williams487 days ago
The Hot Boys perform for a reunion show during Lil Weezyana Fest 2024.
Music

Lil Wayne Announces Second Hot Boys Reunion Show

The show will go down in Houston, Texas next month.

Joe Price609 days ago
The Hot Boys on stage.
Music

Turk Says Hot Boys Reunion During Lil WeezyAna Fest Was 'Tense' At First

The rapper explained it was because they hadn't been together in awhile.

Trey Alston615 days ago
Advertisement
Hot Boys on stage performing, including Lil Wayne in a white Balenciaga shirt, surrounded by other artists, with a lively crowd.
Music

Lil Wayne and Hot Boys Reunite at Lil WeezyAna Fest

The four hadn't been together onstage in more than 15 years.

Trey Alston621 days ago
This is a photo of Lil Wayne
Music

Lil Wayne Announces Hot Boys Reunion at Lil WeezyAna Fest 2024

Lil WeezyAna Fest 2024 also includes sets from Mannie Fresh and Rob49.

Jaelani Turner-Williams682 days ago
Juvenile, Turk, B.G., Baby, and Lil Wayne pose at the Source Hip-Hop Music Awards, wearing white shirts, jewelry, and caps, smiling and holding up chains
Music

Hot Boys (Sort of) Reunite at 2024 Essence Festival

The long-rumored reunion of the iconic Cash Money group didn't live up to expectations, as only Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and B.G. showed up, with the former hopping onstage only after his former bandmates were finished.

Brad Callas741 days ago
Lil Wayne performs on stage, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, multiple chains, and sunglasses, with colorful lights in the background
Music

Lil Wayne Reacts to Reports of a Hot Boys Reunion: 'They Ain't Told Me Nothing'

The New Orleans rapper said he has no information about the reunion tour and album that B.G. and Juvenile teased earlier this year.

Joshua Espinoza743 days ago
A smiling man with braids and gold teeth wears a black cap and a T-shirt that reads "Worldwide Hustler" in a recording studio
Music

B.G.’s Lawyers Issue Clarification Amid Claims of Rapper's Lyrics Requiring Court Approval

Per the Hot Boys alum's legal team, B.G. "intends on resuming his career" without any such requirement.

Trace William Cowen744 days ago
Advertisement
Group photo of seven men, including Juvenile, B.G., Lil Wayne, Turk, and Birdman, wearing casual white t-shirts and hats at the Source Hip-Hop Music Awards backdrop
Music

Juvenile Confirms Hot Boys Reunion and New Album: ‘Have Some F*cking Patience’

The quartet disbanded in 2001 with a three-album run.

tara mahadevan788 days ago
Man in beanie and denim jacket with jewelry
Music

B.G. Faces Possible Return to Prison After Violating Probation Following Performance at Boosie Badazz Concert

The Hot Boys rapper returned home last September after serving 12 years on gun charges.

Brad Callas838 days ago
Music

B.G. Disses Lil Wayne on Finesse2Tymes Collab “Gangstafied”: ‘He’s a B*tch and It’s Showing’ (UPDATE)

The Hot Boys alum went on to say that he'll "tell a n***a I love him and call him a bitch all in the same sentence."

Joe Price924 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App