Latest Stories
Turk: Lil Wayne Would’ve Been at 2025 Verzuz If I Was There
Turk says missing crew members threw the energy off during the No Limit vs. Cash Money showdown.
Turk Sued for $12 Million for Allegedly Sabotaging Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour
He's being sued for breach of contract and defamation.
Turk Responds After Birdman Calls Him Out Over Absence During Cash Money–No Limit 'Verzuz'
Birdman called Turk out on the Verzuz stage during his rant at ComplexCon 2025.
Turk Sues Promoters After Being Booted From Cash Money Anniversary Tour
The Hot Boy says that promoters owe him $340K after dropping him from Cash Money’s 30th Anniversary Tour because he wouldn't take a pay cut.
Turk Claims He Was Dropped From Cash Money Reunion Tour Over Pay Dispute
Turk says he was dropped from the Cash Money reunion tour after refusing to accept reduced pay, calls the termination a "security risk" excuse.
Lil Wayne Gets Back to Business with New Album 'Tha Carter VI'
The long-awaited project includes guest spots from Big Sean, Machine Gun Kelly, 2 Chainz and more.
Lil Wayne 'Tha Carter VI' Tour: Where He’s Performing and How to Get Tickets
Lil Wayne announced 'Tha Carter VI' Tour with Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington, set to launch June 6 alongside his new album.
J. Cole, Lil Wayne and 21 Savage to Headline 2025 Dreamville Festival
The fifth and final installment of the festival will be held on April 5th and 6th in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Lil Wayne Announces Second Hot Boys Reunion Show
The show will go down in Houston, Texas next month.
Turk Says Hot Boys Reunion During Lil WeezyAna Fest Was 'Tense' At First
The rapper explained it was because they hadn't been together in awhile.
Lil Wayne and Hot Boys Reunite at Lil WeezyAna Fest
The four hadn't been together onstage in more than 15 years.
Lil Wayne Announces Hot Boys Reunion at Lil WeezyAna Fest 2024
Lil WeezyAna Fest 2024 also includes sets from Mannie Fresh and Rob49.
Hot Boys (Sort of) Reunite at 2024 Essence Festival
The long-rumored reunion of the iconic Cash Money group didn't live up to expectations, as only Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and B.G. showed up, with the former hopping onstage only after his former bandmates were finished.
Lil Wayne Reacts to Reports of a Hot Boys Reunion: 'They Ain't Told Me Nothing'
The New Orleans rapper said he has no information about the reunion tour and album that B.G. and Juvenile teased earlier this year.
B.G.’s Lawyers Issue Clarification Amid Claims of Rapper's Lyrics Requiring Court Approval
Per the Hot Boys alum's legal team, B.G. "intends on resuming his career" without any such requirement.
Juvenile Confirms Hot Boys Reunion and New Album: ‘Have Some F*cking Patience’
The quartet disbanded in 2001 with a three-album run.
B.G. Faces Possible Return to Prison After Violating Probation Following Performance at Boosie Badazz Concert
The Hot Boys rapper returned home last September after serving 12 years on gun charges.
B.G. Disses Lil Wayne on Finesse2Tymes Collab “Gangstafied”: ‘He’s a B*tch and It’s Showing’ (UPDATE)
The Hot Boys alum went on to say that he'll "tell a n***a I love him and call him a bitch all in the same sentence."