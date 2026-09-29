Lil Wayne Appears to Confirm Engagement to Madi Cannon in Video Message to BG

B.G. proposed to girlfriend Brooke Jones onstage during a Cash Money & No Limit Tour stop and thanked Wayne for his blessing, with Wayne now set to serve as best man at their wedding.

TMZ first reported on May 26 that Wayne had quietly gotten engaged to a woman in her 20s from Indiana, sparking months of speculation.

The announcement came roughly three months after Wayne denied being engaged and said he and Cannon had parted ways during a July 6 livestream.

Lil Wayne introduced Madi Cannon as "my fiance" in a Sept. 28 video recorded while congratulating B.G. on his own engagement.

Lil Wayne revealed that he’s engaged to Madi Cannon just months after denying that he was in a relationship. In a video posted on Wayne’s fellow Hot Boys member B.G.’s account on Monday (Sept. 28), Weezy is seen in a video message congratulating the rapper on his engagement to Brooke Jones and declared himself the “best man.” The five-time Grammy winner went on to introduce Cannon, calling her Madison, as his “fiancée.”

The surprise comes roughly three months after Wayne claimed that he wasn’t engaged to Cannon, nor in a relationship with her. Cannon is a 23-year-old social media influencer from Kokomo, Indiana, and Wayne, 43, has largely kept his romantic life out of the spotlight in recent years.

Wayne pushed back on the engagement speculation of it during a July 6 livestream, announcing that he and Cannon had broken up.

"No, I am not engaged. I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person," he said at the time. "But, obviously, due to the validity of the temperature of today's crazy world and culture, I considered I don't want to be such a burden on such an amazing person. So, we decided to part."