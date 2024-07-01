Donald Glover Laments His lack of BET Awards, Jokingly Asks If He Needs to Remake 'Baby Boy'

While presenting the award for Album of the Year at the 2024 BET Awards, Donald Glover commented on the lack of BET awards he's picked up throughout his career and suggested he has an idea of how to change that.

Glover, who also performed a tribute to usher alongside Keke Palmer on Sunday, June 30, said he was "really excited" to be at the BET Awards this year but he "wanted to get some things off my chest" first. "This isn’t personal but I just feel like I should have more BET awards," he said to laughs. "I’m serious. It’s the Black Entertainment Television Awards. How much more entertaining do I have to do? Because it’s just the math of the fact."

The multi-hyphenate has been nominated for seven BET Awards and picked up Video of the Year in 2019 for the Childish Gambino video "This Is America." At the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards, he picked up the Best Hip Hop Video and Impact Track awards for the same song and music video.

“It doesn’t really make sense,” he continued. “I have more Grammys than Will Smith, which makes no sense, but I have the same amount of BET awards as Sam Smith. Does that make sense to you guys? Me and Sam Smith are neck and neck at the Black Entertainment Television [Awards]. If I have to do a Baby Boy [remake] let me know, I'll have Jonathan Majors put me in a headlock, shave my head. I'll do it."