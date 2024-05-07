Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Donald Glover, and Many More Appear at Met Gala 2024

The biggest names in entertainment and fashion showed up to the “Garden of Time”-themed event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

May 07, 2024
Three celebrities in elaborate outfits at a fashion event; ornate headpieces and detailed gowns visible
Kevin Mazur/MG24 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Happy Met Gala Monday.

The theme for the evening, “The Garden of Time,” is inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name as well as the upcoming exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to Vogue.

The exhibition is divided into three sub-themes—Land, Sea, and Sky—and focuses on fragile and irreplaceable fashion pieces from the Costume Institute’s archives, highlighting their beauty and inevitable decay.

Bad Bunny

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth has arrived to the #MetGala 👋 pic.twitter.com/LDs1wXmziF

— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 6, 2024
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez at the 2024 #MetGalapic.twitter.com/whrNbUcCe7

— Complex (@Complex) May 6, 2024
Jennifer Lopez #MetGala 😍 pic.twitter.com/lMIkbkwvr6

— Complex (@Complex) May 6, 2024
Zendaya

Zendaya has arrived ✨ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/f3n3KARyP0

— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 6, 2024
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian on the scene. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/EP600n4PQ5

— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 6, 2024
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo together at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/eFGSfPtldQ

— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 6, 2024
ARI 😍 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/svzTaDCDSB

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 6, 2024
Donald Glover

Donald Glover on the carpet at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/dYAeE8niQb

— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 6, 2024
Doja Cat

Fresh out the shower🚿@dojacat in Vetements at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/A8BmdSAmr4

— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) May 7, 2024
Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer for the 2024 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/AmdEpmqofN

— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 6, 2024
Keke Palmer has arrived to the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/svj9Tazrcg

— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 6, 2024
Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X 💅 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IPCD9Y5cdW

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 6, 2024
Shakira

Shakira at an event in a red gown with a high leg slit and dramatic ruffled accents, standing on a carpeted staircase
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is playing no games at the 2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/k0px4Y1wkr

— Complex (@Complex) May 6, 2024
Tyla

Tyla’s first #MetGalapic.twitter.com/XgpWpeFpqa

— Complex (@Complex) May 6, 2024
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney on her way to the #MetGala.
pic.twitter.com/cQUghktdpl

— Complex (@Complex) May 6, 2024
Jack Harlow

Jack Man. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/vz4AkanTl5

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 6, 2024
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid in a white cascading gown with black trim and yellow rose accents, standing at an event
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri making her #MetGala debut 💐 pic.twitter.com/usjCwgE7I6

— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 6, 2024
Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling at the 2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/MXBpYW970T

— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 6, 2024
Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman has arrived. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/r7EvTn8xgy

— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 6, 2024
Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe on the scene at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/z8lPOElJP2

— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 6, 2024
Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum in the cut. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/aMH5vxRKLT

— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 6, 2024
Queen Latifah

The Queen's first #MetGala💐@IAMQUEENLATIFAH in Thom Browne. pic.twitter.com/yJJQidWUOH

— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) May 6, 2024
Serena Williams

A GOAT in gold💫@serenawilliams in Balenciaga for the #MetGala. Styled by @kmcme17. pic.twitter.com/UwHhVIYY9W

— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) May 6, 2024
Karol G

Person in a bejeweled long-sleeve gown with photographers in the background
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Stay tuned for more looks as the night goes on.

