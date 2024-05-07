Happy Met Gala Monday.

The theme for the evening, “The Garden of Time,” is inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name as well as the upcoming exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to Vogue.

The exhibition is divided into three sub-themes—Land, Sea, and Sky—and focuses on fragile and irreplaceable fashion pieces from the Costume Institute’s archives, highlighting their beauty and inevitable decay.

Bad Bunny