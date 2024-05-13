Childish Gambino Shares 'Atavista' Album Alongside "Little Foot, Big Foot "Video, Announces World Tour

Donald Glover has reissued his 2020 Childish Gambino album 3.15.20 in a newly remixed form called Atavista.
"ATAVISTA is streaming now. This album is the finished version of 3.15.20, the album I put out 4 years ago," Glover tweeted. "There's a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song. The all new Childish Gambino album comes out in the summer."
He also shared the first music video in support of the album, "Little Foot, Big Foot." The Hiro Murai-directed video features appearances from Abbot Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson and Young Nudy, who delivers a closing verse on the track.
Atavista keeps the guest appearances on the original version of the record—21 Savage, Ariana Grande, Kadhja Bonet, Ink—and includes two new appearances from Young Nudy and Summer Walker. 3.15.20 has since been removed from streaming platforms. He'll support the record, and its follow-up, with a worldwide tour kicking off this August.
Earlier this year, Glover announced his plans to release two Childish Gambino albums in 2024. He revealed that the first would be Atavista, and the second would be his "final" album as Gambino. He said the record will be titled Bando Stone in the New World, which could include a feature with Kanye West that Glover teased.
Check out the album here, and see the full list of dates for the New World Tour below. General sale for the tour opens Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
NORTH AMERICA 2024:
Sun Aug 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center *
Mon Aug 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *
Wed Aug 14 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum *
Thu Aug 15 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *
Sat Aug 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *
Sun Aug 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *
Tue Aug 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *
Wed Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *
Fri Aug 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *
Sat Aug 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *
Mon Aug 26 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *
Tue Aug 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *
Thu Aug 29 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena *
Fri Aug 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena *
Sun Sep 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *
Mon Sep 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *
Wed Sep 4 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *
Thu Sep 5 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena *
Sat Sep 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center *
Sun Sep 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center *
Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *
Wed Sep 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *
Fri Sep 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *
Sat Sep 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center *
Mon Sep 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center *
Wed Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *
Thu Sep 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *
Sat Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *
Mon Sep 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *
Tue Sep 24 – Portland, OR – Moda Center *
Wed Sep 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *
Fri Sep 27 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome *
Sun Sep 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place *
Wed Oct 2 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *
Thu Oct 3 – Chicago, IL – United Center *
EUROPE/UK 2024:
Thu, Oct 31 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena #
Sat, Nov 2 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum #
Mon, Nov 4 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena #
Wed, Nov 6 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena #
Fri, Nov 8 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum #
Sun, Nov 10 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena #
Tue, Nov 12 – Prague, CZ – O2 arena #
Wed, Nov 13 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena #
Tue, Nov 19 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena #
Thu, Nov 21 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle #
Sat, Nov 23 – Brussels, BE – ING Arena #
Sun, Nov 24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome #
Tue, Nov 26 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena #
Thu, Nov 28 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro #
Sat, Nov 30 – London, UK – The O2 #
Sun, Dec 1 – London, UK – The O2 #
Tue, Dec 3 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena #
Thu, Dec 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena #
AUSTRALIA 2025:
Tue, Jan 28 – Auckland, NZ –Spark Arena #
Sat, Feb 1 – Brisbane, QLD – Brisbane Entertainment Centre #
Tue, Feb 4 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena #
Wed, Feb 7 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena #
Sat, Feb 11 – Perth, WA– RAC Arena #
* With WILLOW
# With Amaarae