Childish Gambino Shares 'Atavista' Album Alongside "Little Foot, Big Foot "Video, Announces World Tour

Atavista keeps the guest appearances on the original version of the record—21 Savage, Ariana Grande, Kadhja Bonet, Ink—and includes two new appearances from Young Nudy and Summer Walker. 3.15.20 has since been removed from streaming platforms. He'll support the record, and its follow-up, with a worldwide tour kicking off this August.

Earlier this year, Glover announced his plans to release two Childish Gambino albums in 2024. He revealed that the first would be Atavista, and the second would be his "final" album as Gambino. He said the record will be titled Bando Stone in the New World, which could include a feature with Kanye West that Glover teased.

Check out the album here, and see the full list of dates for the New World Tour below. General sale for the tour opens Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time.