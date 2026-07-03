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Get to know the man behind some of the UK's biggest hits, from the likes of Stormzy and Adele to Dave and Sam Smith.Elle Evans
Rita Ora's single “Girls,” featuring Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha, follows in Katy Perry's footsteps as one of many songs that fails to provide positive bisexual representation. Ora has apologized for "hurting anyone" and revealed that the song is about her own experiences, but its harmfulness remains.Carolyn Bernucca
Some of music’s biggest superstars are turning to crystal healing, and here's why.Caroline Cox
Recently, BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge was graced by Alt-J. During these Live Lounge performances, the artists will knock out covers of songs; Alt-J chosjakel