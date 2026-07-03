Sam Smith

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Keke Palmer in a sparkling gown, Ice Spice in a red plaid outfit, and Margot Robbie in a pink dress with white fur accents.
Style

Ice Spice, Keke Palmer, and Margot Robbie Among Most Searched Celebrity Outfits on Google in 2023

From Y2K to 'Barbiecore,' the outfits these celebrities wore were top-trending on Google.

Jaelani Turner-Williams932 days ago
T Pain 'On Top of the Covers' Album
Music

T-Pain's New 'On Top of the Covers' Album Sees Him Take on Hits by Sam Cooke, Journey, Frank Sinatra, and More

T-Pain referred to his new release as "my cover album of songs inspired by white people." Hear him tackle Black Sabbath, Sam Smith, and more here.

Joshua Espinoza1218 days ago
Sam Smith and Kim Petras perform at the Grammy Awards
Music

Sam Smith and Kim Petras' “Unholy” Performance at the Grammys Prompted Dozens of FCC Complaints

Two years after Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion sparked outrage with a risqué performance of “WAP” at the Grammys, another pair of artists are facing heat.

Brad Callas1252 days ago
Ariana Grande
Music

Here Are the First Week Projections for Ariana Grande's 'Positions' (UPDATE)

Ariana Grande, who just scored a No. 1 song, is set to land her fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with her latest release, 'Positions.'

Joe Price2083 days ago
sza
Music

SZA Teases 2020 Release of New Album

Her last album 'Ctrl' bagged several Grammy noms.

Trace William Cowen2387 days ago
Advertisement
Cover art for Calvin Harris and Sam Smith Song "Promises"
Music

Sam Smith, Calvin Harris, and Jessie Reyez Team for "Promises"

Calvin Harris has linked with Sam Smith for the new song “Promises,” featuring Jessie Reyez. Written by all three, the song follows Harris’ hit single “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa.

tara mahadevan2891 days ago
This is a picture of Sam Smith.
Music

Sam Smith Said He Doesn't Like Michael Jackson's Music

Sam Smith was recently caught on video saying that he is not a fan of Michael Jackson's music. The comment has led to a backlash on social media from fans of the late pop music legend.

Mike DeStefano2897 days ago
Sam Smith
Music

Music Has Gotten Sadder in the Past 30 Years, According to Study

Music has become sadder but also more danceable. Same.

juliarp2984 days ago
emo sam
Music

Watch Sam Smith and Logic’s Haunting “Pray” Video

It's crazy how Sam Smith invented praying.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2991 days ago
smith
Music

Logic Hops on Sam Smith's "Pray"

Shoulda grabbed Uzi for this, Sam.

Trace William Cowen3032 days ago
Advertisement
Kendrick Lamar
Music

Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Opening the 2018 Grammys

Kendrick Lamar has been nominated for seven Grammys this year, but will he be snubbed again?

tara mahadevan3103 days ago
Corden Bruno
Pop Culture

James Corden and Harry Styles Lock Lips in All-Star Xmas ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and the Foo Fighters join in the holiday fun.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3139 days ago
Taylor Swift
Music

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tops the Charts For Third Week in a Row

Swifties rejoice, as "Reputation" earns Taylor Swift the country's top-selling album for the third consecutive week.

Omar Burgess3148 days ago
taylor
Music

Here Are the Impressive First Week Numbers for Taylor Swift's 'Reputation'

Taylor Swift's album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Abel Shifferaw3161 days ago
Sam Smith on NBC's TODAY show.
Music

The First Week Numbers for Sam Smith's 'The Thrill of It All' Are In

Sam Smith scores his first No. 1 album debut on the Billboard 200 chart with 'The Thrill of It All.'

Jose Martinez3169 days ago
Advertisement
Sam Smith 'The Thrill of It All'
Music

Sam Smith Returns With Sophomore Studio Album 'The Thrill of It All'

Smith shared a message to his fans just hours before the project dropped.

Joshua Espinoza3179 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App