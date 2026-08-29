Style

Jennie Launches Adidas Originals Collection Inspired by 'Softness and Restraint' of Ballet

The BLACKPINK vocalist celebrated 'adidas Originals by JENNIE' at a West Hollywood event just days before the collection's release.

Jennie.
River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Jennie unveiled her first named Adidas Originals collection at a West Hollywood event ahead of its September 1 release.
  • Built around the "Functional Grace" concept, the ballet-inspired collection pairs reworked trackwear, wrap skirts, sheer layers, knitwear, and accessories with the Superstar SQ Ballet sneaker.
  • Jennie said she wanted to combine ballet’s "softness and restraint" with its strength, and she also previewed her three-track Fallen Angel EP during the launch.

Jennie marked her debut collection with adidas Originals by holding a special conversation and launch event in West Hollywood this week.

On Thursday night (August 27), the BLACKPINK star unveiled adidas Originals by JENNIE ahead of its September 1 drop. The event was a takeover of Adidas’ flagship store on Melrose Avenue, with hors d'oeuvres, drinks and the ambience themed after the woman of the hour.

"With this collaboration, I wanted to reinterpret the classic identity of Adidas Originals through my own perspective and energy," Jennie said (via WWD). "My goal was to bring together the softness and restraint found in ballet, as well as the strength behind it, with the feeling of an endless and unknown space."

The collection's organizing concept, "Functional Grace," was co-designed by the K-pop icon and takes ballet as its starting point. The aesthetic journeys through footwear and apparel into what the official materials describe as "a more expansive, surreal sphere."

The hero sneaker is the Superstar SQ Ballet, a rework of the classic Superstar silhouette fitted with pointe shoe references: a squared shell toe, elastic midfoot strap, ribbon detailing, decorative bow, premium leather upper, and soft lambskin lining with removable laces for alternate styling.

The apparel lineup adds reworked track tops and pants, wrap skirts, knit cardigans, sheer bodysuits and leggings, fleece hoodies, and accessories.

During the Thursday event, Jennie sat down for an interview with former Rolling Stone journalist Tomás Mier. Guests included Jeremy Scott, Joyce Wrice, Dustin Lance Black, Tom Daley, and other influencers and media personalities.

At the event, Jennie also previewed her newly released Fallen Angel EP, which contains three tracks: "Fallen Angel," "Heaven," and "Less Than A Lover."

Shop Jennie on Complex.

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