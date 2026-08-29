Music

Fat Joe Opens Up About Attempting to Squash Drake and DJ Khaled Beef

It comes after Drizzy called Khaled out for his silence on Palestine

Key Takeaways

  • Fat Joe said he tried to broker peace between Drake and DJ Khaled, stressing that he has "super love" for Drake while Khaled remains his best friend.
  • Joe walked back his earlier description of the situation as "bullying," arguing that Khaled does not rap or diss people and consistently shows others love.
  • The fallout followed Drake calling out DJ Khaled on the Iceman track "Make Them Pay" for staying silent on Palestine despite his Palestinian heritage.

Fat Joe has said he's been trying to repair the relationship between Drake and DJ Khaled after their very public fallout hit the headlines earlier this year.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, which can be seen above, Joe was asked if he still believes that Drake is a "bully" for using Iceman to call out Khaled, who is of Palestinian descent, for his silence on the genocide in Palestine.

"Nah, don’t do that with Drake, man," Joe smiled. "I love Drake. I tried to fix that with him and Khaled, or whatever they got going. Khaled's my brother, so we going to stand on 10 toes at all times."

Joe said that he’s "always loved Drake," and Khaled is his "best friend," so he never wants to see any issues between the two of them.

"I just try to fix that, you know what I’m saying?" he continued. "I try to throw an olive branch, do what I could to just be like, 'Yo..'" Joe was asked if "it worked," to which he said he's not sure. "I don’t know… I know I went to Toronto and got welcome texts and all that," he said. "I never disrespected [Drake]. I actually got super love for him."

Regardless of whatever went down between Drake and Khaled, Joe insisted that he wants to see unity between the two artists.

"I don’t know how people feel or how people think or how people respond, or whatever the case may be," he said. "My thing was, like, Khaled don't rap, Khaled don’t diss. Khaled's with his kids, Khaled is who he is. I don’t care what you think, what it is, it’s always love… He’s always helping people. So what I meant by that, by saying 'bullying,' wasn’t probably the best way to describe it."

On an episode of Joe and Jada earlier this year, Joe suggested it didn’t "sit right" with him that Drake "disrespected" Khaled. "I just felt like it was a form of bullying," he said.

On the Iceman track "Make Them Pay," Drake called out Khaled for his silence on Palestine.

And, Khaled, you know what I mean / The beef was fully live, you went halal and got on your deen / And your people are still waitin’ for a free Palestine," he raps. "But apparently everything isn’t black and white and red and green, damn / I’m seein’ everyone’s true colors, for real, I’m sensin’ a theme."

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