Fat Joe Opens Up About Attempting to Squash Drake and DJ Khaled Beef

Fat Joe has said he's been trying to repair the relationship between Drake and DJ Khaled after their very public fallout hit the headlines earlier this year.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, which can be seen above, Joe was asked if he still believes that Drake is a "bully" for using Iceman to call out Khaled, who is of Palestinian descent, for his silence on the genocide in Palestine.

"Nah, don’t do that with Drake, man," Joe smiled. "I love Drake. I tried to fix that with him and Khaled, or whatever they got going. Khaled's my brother, so we going to stand on 10 toes at all times."

Joe said that he’s "always loved Drake," and Khaled is his "best friend," so he never wants to see any issues between the two of them.

"I just try to fix that, you know what I’m saying?" he continued. "I try to throw an olive branch, do what I could to just be like, 'Yo..'" Joe was asked if "it worked," to which he said he's not sure. "I don’t know… I know I went to Toronto and got welcome texts and all that," he said. "I never disrespected [Drake]. I actually got super love for him."