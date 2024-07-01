Donald Glover Is a Singer Fighting for Survival in Trailer for Gambino-Soundtracked 'Bando Stone' Film

World, meet Bando Stone. Bando Stone, meet world.

The first look at Bando Stone & the New World, directed by Donald Glover, has arrived. The two-minute trailer introduces fans to the story’s title character, played by Glover, at the exact moment some acutely existential hell breaks loose. A bearded Glover is first seen opening a door with a confused "Hello?" before his character, in a robe and house slippers, is seen walking down a dirt road and spotting a mid-stroll chicken. Bando later taps into this same confusion at an empty post office facility.

From there, Bando has a gun pulled on him after changing his appearance at a convenience store, complex with a SPAM-branded hat.

"It’s me Bando Stone, the singer," Glover’s character tells the woman, played by Jessica Allain. However, it’s swiftly made clear she doesn’t recognize Bando and isn’t familiar with his work, though they ultimately partner up on a journey alongside a child with whom she was already traveling.

It’s not clear what, exactly, has transpired in this Jurassic Park-esque setting. Deeper into the trailer, we’re told that these characters must "get to the other side of the island," with progress on that journey only possible during daylight because, per the child, "everything comes out" after dark.

See the trailer up top. While there is speculation that the child in the film is played by Glover’s oldest son, Legend, that had not been confirmed as of this writing.

The working assumption here is that Bando is indeed an actual film, the release of which is presumably imminent. Worth mentioning, however, is that a close look at the credits shows that the film’s writing is credited to an Evi Wilder, a name that warrants virtually zero results with a quick Googling.