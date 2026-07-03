Donald Glover

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Donald Glover smiling in a suit on the left; Dahi with dreadlocks in a leather jacket on the right.
Music

Childish Gambino Recruited by Dahi for New 'Black Boy (Alternative)' Track "Running"

As Dahi explains, the new track, taken from his upcoming debut album, stands as an “homage” to his heritage.

Trace William Cowen8 days ago
Rihanna and Donald Glover
Pop Culture

Donald Glover on Rihanna Meeting His Son: 'Her Aura Was Just Too Much for Him'

Glover shared that RiRi met his son before they started filming 2019's 'Guava Island' and that he "said nothing but then put his whole fist in his mouth."

tara mahadevan87 days ago
(L-R) Jack Black and Donald Glover.
Music

Jack Black Praises 'Genius' Donald Glover and Declares "Redbone" a Song 'for the Ages'

The actor even compared the 2016 hit to the Led Zeppelin classic, "Stairway to Heaven."

Jaelani Turner-Williams104 days ago
Donald Glover in a Dodgers jacket and cap smiles next to a person in a large Yoshi costume at a baseball stadium.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Jokes He'd Be 'Surprised' If 'Super Mario Galaxy' Yoshi Role Doesn't Earn Oscar Nod

"I don't want to say Daniel Day-Lewisesque, but it's kind of in that range," Glover joked.

Trace William Cowen108 days ago
Donald Glover performs onstage at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2025 Day 1 held at Dodger Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Says His Kids Think He's Cool, But 'Not Tyler, the Creator Cool'

Donald Glover said his role in 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' scored him major cool points with his kids.

Joe Price109 days ago
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Donald Glover, smiling with a beard, wearing a white shirt and dark jacket, against a blurred dark background.
Music

Donald Glover Says He's Not Done With Music Yet: 'I Like Telling Stories'

Glover retired the Childish Gambino moniker in 2024, but there's potential for him to release new music in the future.

Joe Price110 days ago
Donald Glover
Pop Culture

Donald Glover 'Campaigned' for His Role in 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,' Jack Black Says

“Because he loves it, and he loves that universe.”

Trey Alston110 days ago
Charlie Day, Jack Black, Donald Glover attend the 'Super Mario Galaxy' Tokyo Photocall on March 26, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan.
Pop Culture

Watch Donald Glover Freestyle Lyrics to the Mario Theme

The voice of Yoshi brought his musical talents to an interview for 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.'

Holly Riordan112 days ago
Donald Glover in a mint green suit, smiling at a microphone on stage.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Joins 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' as Yoshi

Issa Rae and Luis Guzman are among the newly announced additions to the sequel.

Alex Ocho130 days ago
Childish Gambino 'Prototype' cover
Music

Stream Childish Gambino’s Live Cover of OutKast's 2003 Track "Prototype"

The multi-hyphenate performed the song during his set at the 2025 Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

Joshua Espinoza225 days ago
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Childish Gambino.
Music

Childish Gambino Reveals He Canceled Tour Last Year Due to Suffering Stroke

"They say everyone has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one."

Trey Alston237 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Donald Glover poses for a photo prior to Game Four of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform at One MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Donald Glover Inducts Outkast Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The rapper-singer presented the iconic rap duo during their 2025 Rock Hall induction.

Jaelani Turner-Williams251 days ago
Two models wearing matching light-colored puffer jackets, posing against a neutral background.
Style

Donald Glover Says 'Functionality Is Key' in New Moncler and Gilga Farm Collection

The 'Atlanta' creator and star merges his Gilga Farm sanctuary with the proven artistic power of Moncler.

Trace William Cowen395 days ago
Donald Glover in a white suit and Ludwig Göransson in a green velvet suit at an event with Grammy-themed decor.
Music

Ludwig Göransson Says He’s Still Processing Donald Glover Retiring the Childish Gambino Persona

The producer spoke about the emotional impact of Glover's artistic shift.

Alex Ocho416 days ago
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A$AP Rocky, smiling in sunglasses and a black coat, and Donald Glover, in a fur coat, looking serious.
Music

ASAP Rocky Looks Back on His 'Trash' Audition for Lando Role in 'Star Wars' Film

The Harlem rapper admitted that Donald Glover was a better fit for the lead in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story.'

Mark Elibert437 days ago
Yeat performs at Rolling Loud Thailand 2024 at Legend Siam Pattaya on November 24, 2024 in Pattaya, Thailand.
Music

Yeat Prefers to Speak in Morse Code to Show 'No Emotion'

The rapper responds to questions over the phone by using a typewriter to give "yes" or "no" answers.

Jaelani Turner-Williams590 days ago

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