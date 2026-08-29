Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway Team Up for 'Days of Thunder' Sequel

Paramount will release the IMAX-shot film exclusively in theaters on June 2, 2028, nearly four decades after Tony Scott's 1990 original.

Jonathan Levine will direct the sequel, while Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Tommy Harper will produce ahead of an expected early 2027 shoot.

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as driver Cole Trickle in Days of Thunder 2, with Anne Hathaway joining him as a race car team owner and engineer.

Tom Cruise is heading back to the track for a Days of Thunder sequel — and he's bringing Anne Hathaway along for the ride. On Saturday (August 28), Cruise took to Instagram to share a couple of posts confirming the movie, as well as revealing that Hathaway will star opposite him in the long-awaited Days of Thunder 2. Variety reports that Paramount Pictures has locked in June 2, 2028 as the film's theatrical release date.

In the above clip, Cruise and Hathaway are seen posing in front of a bright yellow and lime green race car printed with the words "Days of Thunder Summer 2028." "Now what?" Cruise asks, after positioning the camera in the clip, to which Hathaway replies: “Now what? I'm gonna have this baby and then we're gonna make this movie." "That's a good idea," Cruise shoots back. "You have the baby, then we'll go make the movie." The reel closes with Cruise inviting fans to the theatrical release of Days of Thunder 2. "We're coming out summer of 2028. Don't be late." According to Variety, Cruise, 64, will reprise his role as scrappy driver Cole Trickle, while Hathaway, 43, is set to play a race car team owner and engineer. Additional details about the plot is under wraps. Jonathan Levine, who directed Long Shot and Mr. Irrelevant, will helm the sequel. Cruise will produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper.