Donald Glover 'Enjoyed Every Minute' of Drake and Kendrick’s Historic Beef: 'Very Fun But Still Kinda Negative'

Donald Glover says he "enjoyed every minute" of Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s historic beef, albeit with one caveat.

In a livestream this week, Glover spoke on the intentions behind how he’s treating the rollout for the new Childish Gambino album, pointing to what he sees as a missing element in pop culture at large these days: fun.

"The problem is we’re not having enough fun," Glover told fans on Wednesday. "So this rollout that’s coming, it’s mostly about fun. I’m trying to have fun because I feel like there’s just people not having enough fun. Feeding cows is fun. ‘Cause if you think about it, the most fun we’ve had all year, think about it. The thing that connects us. When I was a kid, there were big things that would unite us and I just feel bad for y’all. I feel bad for some of y’all. This generation, y’all get bad stuff. Everything that everybody can get in on is usually fucked up."