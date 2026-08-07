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Destroy Lonely Drops New Song and Video "Monster" Ahead of ComplexCon 2026 Performance

Lone will take the stage at ComplexCon in Los Angeles in October.

Destroy Lonely is a “motherfuckin’ monster” on his just-released new song, which arrives ahead of his upcoming run with Suicideboys and a set at the 2026 edition of ComplexCon.

The song—featuring production from Cxdy, Hexotag, and Vadyabackwoods—finds Lone referencing his 2023 debut studio album, If Looks Could Kill, with a specific nod to opening track “How U Feel?”

“She said she really liked my album, If Looks Could Kill,” the Opium artist raps deep into his latest offering. “I couldn't help it, gotta ask her how she feel.”

Listen to “Monster” here via Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, etc. Up top, catch the official video, directed and edited by @yungtacc.

In October, Lone will take part in Opium’s full-scale takeover of ComplexCon in Los Angeles. Playboi Carti, Ken Carson, F1lthy, ApolloRed1, and HXG are also set to take the stage. Carti, notably, is pulling double duty, as he’s simultaneously serving as artistic director for this year’s festival alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara and Fragment Design.

Tickets for ComplexCon 2026, marking the fest’s 10th anniversary, are available now. Options include a two-day VIP pass, single-day convention and concert tickets, convention-only tickets, and more.

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