Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely: Now Available on Complex

Von Dutch Hollywood comes from one of the defining labels of the Y2K era. The trucker hat is a fixture of early-2000s style, and Von Dutch Hollywood has captured the energy of that moment. For its latest collaboration, Von Dutch Hollywood worked with Destroy Lonely, the Atlanta rapper whose punk-infused sound and boundary-pushing style have made him one of the most distinct voices of his generation. The result is a Complex-exclusive collection that runs Von Dutch's Hollywood heritage through Lonely's underground energy, spanning velvet trucker hats, tie-dye tees and tanks, and a standout zip hoodie. Here is everything in the Destroy Lonely x Von Dutch Hollywood collection, available now on Complex.