Music

Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely: Now Available on Complex

Destroy Lonely and Von Dutch Hollywood link for a Complex-exclusive collection.

A collection of streetwear clothing including two graphic t-shirts, a hoodie, a cap, and a sleeveless top with bold designs.
Complex

Von Dutch Hollywood comes from one of the defining labels of the Y2K era. The trucker hat is a fixture of early-2000s style, and Von Dutch Hollywood has captured the energy of that moment. For its latest collaboration, Von Dutch Hollywood worked with Destroy Lonely, the Atlanta rapper whose punk-infused sound and boundary-pushing style have made him one of the most distinct voices of his generation. The result is a Complex-exclusive collection that runs Von Dutch's Hollywood heritage through Lonely's underground energy, spanning velvet trucker hats, tie-dye tees and tanks, and a standout zip hoodie. Here is everything in the Destroy Lonely x Von Dutch Hollywood collection, available now on Complex.

Shop Destroy Lonely on Complex

Shop Destroy Lonely

Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Von Destroy Velvet Trucker - Magenta

Price: $79
How To Buy: Shop Destroy LonelyVon Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Von Destroy Velvet Trucker - Magenta on Complex

Von Dutch Hollywood built its name on the trucker hat, which makes it the natural silhouette for a Destroy Lonely collaboration. The rapper's Von Destroy identity lands here on a velvet build in magenta, a finish that reads closer to stage wear than standard headwear. It arrives as a snapback and belongs to the limited edition Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely collection that debuted at ComplexCon 2026.

Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Destroy Overlay Velvet Trucker - Brown

Price: $79
How To Buy: Shop Destroy LonelyVon Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Destroy Overlay Velvet Trucker - Brown on Complex

Destroy Lonely's reach across contemporary music and fashion is what Von Dutch Hollywood is drawing on here, and the collaboration debuted at ComplexCon 2026. The Destroy Overlay treatment sets the Von Destroy identity against a bold brown velvet build, letting the graphic do the talking instead of a logo alone. It arrives as part of the limited edition run the two names put together for the collection.

Advertisement

Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Drop Dead Dutch T-Shirt - Black Tie Dye

Price: $99
How To Buy: Shop Destroy LonelyVon Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Drop Dead Dutch T-Shirt - Black Tie Dye on Complex

Von Dutch's Hollywood lineage and Destroy Lonely's standing in the modern underground are the two things this collaboration is built on, and the Drop Dead Dutch graphic is where that pairing gets a name of its own. Black tie-dye gives the print a mottled base that matches the darker visual direction running through the collection.

Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Von Destroy Crest T-Shirt - Black Tie Dye

Price: $99
How To Buy: Shop Destroy LonelyVon Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Von Destroy Crest T-Shirt - Black Tie Dye on Complex

The Von Dutch crest is the brand element this collaboration reworks, and on the chest it carries a distressed "Von Destroy" script wordmark set inside a heart-shaped frame ringed by ornate leafy vines. The tie-dye reads as a gradient rather than a scatter, fading from black at the center out to tan at the edges. That puts the graphic on the darkest part of the shirt.

Advertisement

Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Lonely Von Dead Tank - Black Tie Dye

Price: $99
How To Buy: Shop Destroy LonelyVon Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Lonely Von Dead Tank - Black Tie Dye on Complex

Destroy Lonely's name is folded into the branding as Lonely Von Dead, the graphic carried across this sleeveless build. The black tie-dye treatment breaks up the ground beneath it instead of leaving a flat black.

Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Von Dead Gorgeous Melody Zip Hoodie - Black

Price: $297
How To Buy: Shop Destroy LonelyVon Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Von Dead Gorgeous Melody Zip Hoodie - Black on Complex

Destroy Lonely's dark visual identity is the starting point here, and Von Dutch Hollywood's signature aesthetic comes through in the bold graphic treatment that runs across this zip-front hoodie. The Von Dead Gorgeous Melody name ties the graphic back to the rest of the collaboration's branding. Black keeps the contrast sitting in the print rather than the garment itself. The hoodie comes from the limited edition run the two debuted at ComplexCon LA 2026.

Advertisement

Related Stories

A person wearing a black cap and dark sweatshirt leans out of a red car window, with raindrops on the car's surface.
Style

LISA's LLOUD x Von Dutch Hollywood Collection at ComplexCon 2026: Available Now on Complex

T-shirts, hoodies, trucker hats, and more are featured in the capsule.

Trace William Cowen1 day ago
A split image of a blue and gray basketball jersey with "YORK" and "YVL" text. Logos: Complex, NBA, Playboi Carti, Mitchell & Ness.
Style

Playboi Carti, Mitchell & Ness, and NBA from ComplexCon 2026: Now Available on Complex

The jerseys dropped exclusively at ComplexCon on October 3 and 4 but just dropped on Complex.

Joe Price2 days ago
Playboi Carti's Most Iconic Merch From Neon Tour and Whole Lotta Red
Music

Playboi Carti's Classic Merch from 'Whole Lotta Red' and the Neon Tour is Back

From the Neon Tour to the 'Whole Lotta Red' era, here's where to buy Playboi Carti's most recognizable merch, including the Opium Logo Hoodie and VSecurity Bomber, now available for pre-order on Complex.

Oruny Choi5 hours ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureMia Goth Files for Divorce From Shia LaBeouf After 2025 Split, Seeks Custody Of Daughter
2
BetsNHL Trade Rumors: Dylan Larkin to Panthers, Canadiens, Wild?
3
SneakersNocturnal Skateshop Honors Philly With This Nike SB Air Force 1
4
BetsMLB Playoffs Odds: Rays Vs. Yankees Game 3 Lines, Props
5
MusicKATSEYE's Daniela Breaks Silence on Manon at Paris Fashion Week: 'I Miss Her So Much'
6
MusicLil Wayne Says He and Drake Have 'Whole Bunch of Unreleased Material' in the Vault

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App