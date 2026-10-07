Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely: Now Available on Complex

Von Dutch Hollywood comes from one of the defining labels of the Y2K era. The trucker hat is a fixture of early-2000s style, and Von Dutch Hollywood has captured the energy of that moment. For its latest collaboration, Von Dutch Hollywood worked with Destroy Lonely, the Atlanta rapper whose punk-infused sound and boundary-pushing style have made him one of the most distinct voices of his generation. The result is a Complex-exclusive collection that runs Von Dutch's Hollywood heritage through Lonely's underground energy, spanning velvet trucker hats, tie-dye tees and tanks, and a standout zip hoodie. Here is everything in the Destroy Lonely x Von Dutch Hollywood collection, available now on Complex.
Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Von Destroy Velvet Trucker - Magenta
Price: $79
How To Buy: Shop Destroy Lonely → Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Von Destroy Velvet Trucker - Magenta on Complex
Von Dutch Hollywood built its name on the trucker hat, which makes it the natural silhouette for a Destroy Lonely collaboration. The rapper's Von Destroy identity lands here on a velvet build in magenta, a finish that reads closer to stage wear than standard headwear. It arrives as a snapback and belongs to the limited edition Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely collection that debuted at ComplexCon 2026.
Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Destroy Overlay Velvet Trucker - Brown
Price: $79
How To Buy: Shop Destroy Lonely → Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Destroy Overlay Velvet Trucker - Brown on Complex
Destroy Lonely's reach across contemporary music and fashion is what Von Dutch Hollywood is drawing on here, and the collaboration debuted at ComplexCon 2026. The Destroy Overlay treatment sets the Von Destroy identity against a bold brown velvet build, letting the graphic do the talking instead of a logo alone. It arrives as part of the limited edition run the two names put together for the collection.
Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Drop Dead Dutch T-Shirt - Black Tie Dye
Price: $99
How To Buy: Shop Destroy Lonely → Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Drop Dead Dutch T-Shirt - Black Tie Dye on Complex
Von Dutch's Hollywood lineage and Destroy Lonely's standing in the modern underground are the two things this collaboration is built on, and the Drop Dead Dutch graphic is where that pairing gets a name of its own. Black tie-dye gives the print a mottled base that matches the darker visual direction running through the collection.
Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Von Destroy Crest T-Shirt - Black Tie Dye
Price: $99
How To Buy: Shop Destroy Lonely → Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Von Destroy Crest T-Shirt - Black Tie Dye on Complex
The Von Dutch crest is the brand element this collaboration reworks, and on the chest it carries a distressed "Von Destroy" script wordmark set inside a heart-shaped frame ringed by ornate leafy vines. The tie-dye reads as a gradient rather than a scatter, fading from black at the center out to tan at the edges. That puts the graphic on the darkest part of the shirt.
Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Lonely Von Dead Tank - Black Tie Dye
Price: $99
How To Buy: Shop Destroy Lonely → Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Lonely Von Dead Tank - Black Tie Dye on Complex
Destroy Lonely's name is folded into the branding as Lonely Von Dead, the graphic carried across this sleeveless build. The black tie-dye treatment breaks up the ground beneath it instead of leaving a flat black.
Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Von Dead Gorgeous Melody Zip Hoodie - Black
Price: $297
How To Buy: Shop Destroy Lonely → Von Dutch Hollywood x Destroy Lonely Von Dead Gorgeous Melody Zip Hoodie - Black on Complex
Destroy Lonely's dark visual identity is the starting point here, and Von Dutch Hollywood's signature aesthetic comes through in the bold graphic treatment that runs across this zip-front hoodie. The Von Dead Gorgeous Melody name ties the graphic back to the rest of the collaboration's branding. Black keeps the contrast sitting in the print rather than the garment itself. The hoodie comes from the limited edition run the two debuted at ComplexCon LA 2026.