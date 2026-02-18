Bad Bunny to Perform at Spotify’s Billions Club Live Concert Series in Tokyo

The Puerto Rican star is set to perform in Japan on March 7 as part of Spotify’s Billions Club Live concert series, celebrating the 28 songs (and counting) that have each surpassed 1 billion streams on the platform. The show will mark his first concert in the country.

The show has been teased via Bad Bunny’s tour website, where Bad Bunny would leave Australia and go to Japan before embarking on his tour stops in Spain, with the message, “More information coming soon” and a Spotify logo. Some fans were even speculating on X about what the show would entail months ago as well.

However, now we have the answer, and Bad Bunny will be doing a one night exclusive show in Tokyo, Japan for only a select group of fans. “Invite Only. Local top fans may receive an invite via email. Access not guaranteed,” reads the flyer for the event.

Bad Bunny’s heavily Japanese-inspired track “Yonaguni,” released in 2021, showcases his interest in Japanese culture, depicting him as an anime character in the music video and featuring him rapping in Japanese during the song’s outro. Coincidentally, the track also sits on the list of songs he has with over one billion streams.