Bad Bunny to Perform at Spotify’s Billions Club Live Concert Series in Tokyo

Bad Bunny is taking his talents to Toyko.
The Puerto Rican star is set to perform in Japan on March 7 as part of Spotify’s Billions Club Live concert series, celebrating the 28 songs (and counting) that have each surpassed 1 billion streams on the platform. The show will mark his first concert in the country.
The show has been teased via Bad Bunny’s tour website, where Bad Bunny would leave Australia and go to Japan before embarking on his tour stops in Spain, with the message, “More information coming soon” and a Spotify logo. Some fans were even speculating on X about what the show would entail months ago as well.
However, now we have the answer, and Bad Bunny will be doing a one night exclusive show in Tokyo, Japan for only a select group of fans. “Invite Only. Local top fans may receive an invite via email. Access not guaranteed,” reads the flyer for the event.
Bad Bunny’s heavily Japanese-inspired track “Yonaguni,” released in 2021, showcases his interest in Japanese culture, depicting him as an anime character in the music video and featuring him rapping in Japanese during the song’s outro. Coincidentally, the track also sits on the list of songs he has with over one billion streams.
Bad Bunny now joins a select number of artists who have hosted exclusive Billions Club shows all over the world, including Miley Cyrus in Paris, The Weeknd in Los Angeles, and Ed Sheeran in Dublin.
Bad Bunny seems to be at a new commercial peak in his career, as he took the title of the most listened-to artist globally for the fourth year in a row at the end of 2025. He just headlined the Super Bowl, bringing out Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga as guests, marking one of the most memorable and most watched halftime shows in recent memory. As of today, his song “DTMF,” off his chart-topping album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, has topped the Billboard Hot 100, marking it as his first solo number-one track on the chart (his previous was “I Like It” with Cardi B and J. Balvin from 2018).
Here is a list of some of the Bad Bunny tracks that have passed the 1 billion stream mark on Spotify:
I Like It
MIA
Yonaguni
DÁKITI
Tití Me Preguntó
Ojitos Lindos
Callaita
Me Porto Bonito
Te Boté – Remix
Efecto
La Canción
No Me Conoce – Remix
Moscow Mule
un x100to
Vete
LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE
La Santa
Soltera (Remix)
DtMF
BAILE INoLVIDABLE
PERRO NEGRO
Si Veo a Tu Mamá
Si Estuviésemos Juntos
Neverita
Lo Siento BB:/