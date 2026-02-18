Music

Bad Bunny to Perform at Spotify’s Billions Club Live Concert Series in Tokyo

Benito is going to Japan to perform as a part of a Spotify’s Billions Club Live series on March 7th.

Bad Bunny Performing
Kevin Winter

Bad Bunny is taking his talents to Toyko.

The Puerto Rican star is set to perform in Japan on March 7 as part of Spotify’s Billions Club Live concert series, celebrating the 28 songs (and counting) that have each surpassed 1 billion streams on the platform. The show will mark his first concert in the country.

The show has been teased via Bad Bunny’s tour website, where Bad Bunny would leave Australia and go to Japan before embarking on his tour stops in Spain, with the message, “More information coming soon” and a Spotify logo. Some fans were even speculating on X about what the show would entail months ago as well.

However, now we have the answer, and Bad Bunny will be doing a one night exclusive show in Tokyo, Japan for only a select group of fans. “Invite Only. Local top fans may receive an invite via email. Access not guaranteed,” reads the flyer for the event.

Bad Bunny’s heavily Japanese-inspired track “Yonaguni,” released in 2021, showcases his interest in Japanese culture, depicting him as an anime character in the music video and featuring him rapping in Japanese during the song’s outro. Coincidentally, the track also sits on the list of songs he has with over one billion streams.

Bad Bunny now joins a select number of artists who have hosted exclusive Billions Club shows all over the world, including Miley Cyrus in Paris, The Weeknd in Los Angeles, and Ed Sheeran in Dublin.

Bad Bunny seems to be at a new commercial peak in his career, as he took the title of the most listened-to artist globally for the fourth year in a row at the end of 2025. He just headlined the Super Bowl, bringing out Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga as guests, marking one of the most memorable and most watched halftime shows in recent memory. As of today, his song “DTMF,” off his chart-topping album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, has topped the Billboard Hot 100, marking it as his first solo number-one track on the chart (his previous was “I Like It” with Cardi B and J. Balvin from 2018).

Here is a list of some of the Bad Bunny tracks that have passed the 1 billion stream mark on Spotify:

I Like It

MIA

Yonaguni

DÁKITI

Tití Me Preguntó

Ojitos Lindos

Callaita

Me Porto Bonito

Te Boté – Remix

Efecto

La Canción

No Me Conoce – Remix

Moscow Mule

un x100to

Vete

LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE

La Santa

Soltera (Remix)

DtMF

BAILE INoLVIDABLE

PERRO NEGRO

Si Veo a Tu Mamá

Si Estuviésemos Juntos

Neverita

Lo Siento BB:/

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