Edward Norton

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(L-R) Brian Cox, Johnny Depp and Edward Norton.
Pop Culture

Brian Cox Has No Problem Sharing Opinions: 'I'm Gonna Say What I Want to Say' (UPDATE)

The actor has, historically, not been shy about sharing opinions on the A-list.

tara mahadevan106 days ago
Bad Bunny and Residente at an event, with Bad Bunny holding a drink. Both are casually dressed, surrounded by a crowd.
Music

Bad Bunny to Star in Historical Epic ‘Porto Rico’ Directed by Residente

The Caribbean drama marks Residente's directorial debut and Bad Bunny's first lead role.

Alex Ocho150 days ago
Colman Domingo in a red suit and Timothée Chalamet in a yellow suit, posing at an event.
Style

A Closer Look at Watches Worn by Colman Domingo, Timothée Chalamet, and More at 2025 Oscars

The Conan O'Brien-hosted ceremony ultimately saw Sean Baker's 'Anora' taking home Best Picture.

Trace William Cowen502 days ago
Courtney Love photographed in New York
Pop Culture

Courtney Love Clarifies Comments About Brad Pitt Getting Her Fired From 'Fight Club' (UPDATE)

Courtney Love recently appeared on Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast, where she explained why Brad Pitt fired her from David Fincher's 'Fight Club.'

taramhdvn1297 days ago
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Ed Norton
Pop Culture

Edward Norton Thinks Trump Is Hoping to Strike 'Nixon-Style Deal' and Avoid Prosecution

Edward Norton went on an extended Twitter rant where he theorized that Donald Trump is dragging out his concession to avoid going to prison.

Alex Galbraith2066 days ago
Edward Norton Tiff Series
Pop Culture

Edward Norton Says Marvel Was Originally Interested In Darker 'Hulk' Movies

A la Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight Trilogy.'

Gavin Evans2476 days ago
Edward Norton
Pop Culture

Harlem Residents Sue Ed Norton's Production Company After Deadly Fire

The plaintiffs claim the production company failed to warn them about the blaze.

Joshua Espinoza3035 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wes Anderson to Return to Stop-Motion Animation With 'Isle of Dogs' Starring Edward Norton

Wes Anderson is returning to stop-motion for a presumed classic about dogs starring Edward Norton, Bill Murray, and more.

Trace William Cowen3497 days ago
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Pop Culture

Edward Norton Gives Fallon Play-by-Play of the Time He Saved Leonardo DiCaprio's Life

Edward Norton details his underwater Leonardo DiCaprio rescue on 'The Tonight Show.'

Trace William Cowen3509 days ago
Will Smith returns to drama for 'Collateral Beauty'
Pop Culture

Will Smith Reaches Out to the Cosmos for Answers in First 'Collateral Beauty' Trailer

Will Smith is back in emotional drama mode in the first trailer for 'Collateral Beauty,' which opens in December.

Trace William Cowen3602 days ago
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Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals Edward Norton Once Saved His Life While Scuba Diving

Leo would appear to be a pretty dangerous dude to hang with.

Trace William Cowen3840 days ago
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Pop Culture

Edward Norton Helps Raise Over 300K for Syrian Refugee Featured in 'Humans of New York'

Edward Norton helps raise money for Syrian refugee.

erich4chi3871 days ago
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Pop Culture

‘Birdman’s’ Single-Shot Look Explained

The movie magic behind 'Birdman's' single-shot appearance.

Debbie Encalada3922 days ago
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