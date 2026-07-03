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From' Philadelphia' to 'Dallas Buyers Club,' here are the most shocking body transformations in filmDevin Nealy
Parents aren't in agreement about how best to handle an area park's "fight club" experience for kids. Expectedly, there's a lot to unpack here.Trace William Cowen
Why the coolest actor of the late 90s needs a comeback.Wil Jones
Few classic films are at greater odds with themselves than Fight Club, and on its fifteenth anniversary, it remains a work of wholesale schizophrenia.Nick Schager