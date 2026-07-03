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Penélope Cruz Admits She’s ‘Still Learning’ After 15 Years of Marriage to Javier Bardem
The couple first met in 1992, and got together in 2008.
Bad Bunny to Star in Historical Epic ‘Porto Rico’ Directed by Residente
The Caribbean drama marks Residente's directorial debut and Bad Bunny's first lead role.
Damson Idris Addresses Fan Claiming He Passed on 'Black Panther' Role
The actor's response also suggested he passed on an Eddie Murphy biopic, too.
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Star in Long-Awaited ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer
Timothée Chalamet is joined by Zendaya in the continuation of director Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' adaptation, which hits theaters this November.
Watch the New Trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’ Starring Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey is Ariel in the Rob Marshall-directed ‘The Little Mermaid,’ out this May. She’s joined in the cast by Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, and more.
Chris Rock Stars Alongside Javier Bardem in New Teaser Trailer for Venice-Premiering Short ‘Look at Me’
The film is directed by Sally Potter and is set to make its debut at the Venice International Film Festival next month ahead of a U.S. debut.
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem Were Paid Equally for New Movie ‘Everybody Knows’
The pair revealed the news at Cannes.
Javier Bardem Defends Woody Allen Over Molestation Accusations: 'I Have My Doubts'
Woody Allen's longstanding sexual molestation accusations have only gotten worse in the #MeToo era, with actors distancing themselves. Not Javier Bardem.
Disney Shares Creepy, Johnny Depp-less 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' Trailer
Creepy forces search for Johnny Depp in first 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' trailer.
Javier Bardem And Penélope Cruz Join Pablo Escobar Biopic
Pablo Escobar, the infamous Colombian druglord, is finally getting the biopic treatment.
Sean Penn Really Wants to Kill Javier Bardem in New "The Gunman" TV Spot
There's a new TV spot for "The Gunman," starring Sean Penn and Javier Bardem.
"Pirates of the Caribbean 5" Goes into Production, Reveals Casting and Plot
"Dead Men Tell No Tales"
Sean Penn Fights His Way Through Europe, Javier Bardem and Idris Elba in "The Gunman" Trailer
Sean Penn is a badass in the first trailer for "The Gunman," featuring Javier Bardem and Idris Elba.
Veteran Bad Guy Javier Bardem Might Play the Villain in "Pirates of the Caribbean 5"
Javier Bardem is in talks to play the villain in "Pirates of the Caribbean 5."
Jon Voight Wrote an Open Letter to Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem On Gaza Conflict
We're staying out of it
On Loving and Hating "The Counselor," the Movie Where, Among Many Things, Cameron Diaz Sexes a Car
You'd think it would be love at first sight with stuff like that.