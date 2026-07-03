Javier Bardem

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Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem
Pop Culture

Penélope Cruz Admits She’s ‘Still Learning’ After 15 Years of Marriage to Javier Bardem

The couple first met in 1992, and got together in 2008.

Trey Alston12 days ago
Bad Bunny and Residente at an event, with Bad Bunny holding a drink. Both are casually dressed, surrounded by a crowd.
Music

Bad Bunny to Star in Historical Epic ‘Porto Rico’ Directed by Residente

The Caribbean drama marks Residente's directorial debut and Bad Bunny's first lead role.

Alex Ocho149 days ago
Damson Idris
Pop Culture

Damson Idris Addresses Fan Claiming He Passed on 'Black Panther' Role

The actor's response also suggested he passed on an Eddie Murphy biopic, too.

Trey Alston545 days ago
dune part two trailer still
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Star in Long-Awaited ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer

Timothée Chalamet is joined by Zendaya in the continuation of director Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' adaptation, which hits theaters this November.

Trace William Cowen1171 days ago
The Little Mermaid new trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’ Starring Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey is Ariel in the Rob Marshall-directed ‘The Little Mermaid,’ out this May. She’s joined in the cast by Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, and more.

Trace William Cowen1223 days ago
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Chris Rock is pictured acting in a new film from Sally Potter
Pop Culture

Chris Rock Stars Alongside Javier Bardem in New Teaser Trailer for Venice-Premiering Short ‘Look at Me’

The film is directed by Sally Potter and is set to make its debut at the Venice International Film Festival next month ahead of a U.S. debut.

Trace William Cowen1417 days ago
Javier Bardem Defends Woody Allen
Pop Culture

Javier Bardem Defends Woody Allen Over Molestation Accusations: 'I Have My Doubts'

Woody Allen's longstanding sexual molestation accusations have only gotten worse in the #MeToo era, with actors distancing themselves. Not Javier Bardem.

Marco Margaritoff3011 days ago
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Pop Culture

Disney Shares Creepy, Johnny Depp-less 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' Trailer

Creepy forces search for Johnny Depp in first 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' trailer.

Trace William Cowen3574 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Javier Bardem And Penélope Cruz Join Pablo Escobar Biopic

Pablo Escobar, the infamous Colombian druglord, is finally getting the biopic treatment.

Trace William Cowen4082 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sean Penn Really Wants to Kill Javier Bardem in New "The Gunman" TV Spot

There's a new TV spot for "The Gunman," starring Sean Penn and Javier Bardem.

Christopher Spata4151 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sean Penn Fights His Way Through Europe, Javier Bardem and Idris Elba in "The Gunman" Trailer

Sean Penn is a badass in the first trailer for "The Gunman," featuring Javier Bardem and Idris Elba.

Christopher Spata4223 days ago
Pop Culture

Veteran Bad Guy Javier Bardem Might Play the Villain in "Pirates of the Caribbean 5"

Javier Bardem is in talks to play the villain in "Pirates of the Caribbean 5."

ianservantes4294 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

On Loving and Hating "The Counselor," the Movie Where, Among Many Things, Cameron Diaz Sexes a Car

You'd think it would be love at first sight with stuff like that.

MattBarone4648 days ago

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