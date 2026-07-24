Latest Stories
Bad Bunny to Star in Historical Epic ‘Porto Rico’ Directed by Residente
The Caribbean drama marks Residente's directorial debut and Bad Bunny's first lead role.
'Green Book' Wins Top Prize at Producers Guild Awards
Peter Farrelly's 'Green Book' has won the Producers Guild of America Award for Best Theatrical Motion Picture.
Mahershala Ali Apologizes After ‘Green Book’ Character’s Family Condemns 'Hurtful Lies'
Mahershala Ali apologized after members of Dr. Donald Shirley's family called out the depiction of his friendship with Tony Vallelonga in 'Green Book.'
Viggo Mortensen Calls Being Labeled a Racist After Saying the N-Word 'Unfair'
"There was no context given, and that’s regrettable," Mortensen said.
Viggo Mortensen Releases Apology for Using the N-Word on a Panel
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Exclusive Clip: Viggo Mortensen's about to Get Scooped in "The Two Faces of January"
Sex and jealousy runs amok in this clip from "Two Faces of January."
Quentin Tarantino May Be Looking at Viggo Mortensen for “The Hateful Eight”
Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" may include Viggo Mortensen.