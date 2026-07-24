Viggo Mortensen

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Latest Stories

Bad Bunny and Residente at an event, with Bad Bunny holding a drink. Both are casually dressed, surrounded by a crowd.
Music

Bad Bunny to Star in Historical Epic ‘Porto Rico’ Directed by Residente

The Caribbean drama marks Residente's directorial debut and Bad Bunny's first lead role.

Alex Ocho157 days ago
Green Book
Pop Culture

'Green Book' Wins Top Prize at Producers Guild Awards

Peter Farrelly's 'Green Book' has won the Producers Guild of America Award for Best Theatrical Motion Picture.

Joe Price2743 days ago
green book
Pop Culture

Mahershala Ali Apologizes After ‘Green Book’ Character’s Family Condemns 'Hurtful Lies'

Mahershala Ali apologized after members of Dr. Donald Shirley's family called out the depiction of his friendship with Tony Vallelonga in 'Green Book.'

Gavin Evans2777 days ago
viggo mortensen on n word use
Pop Culture

Viggo Mortensen Calls Being Labeled a Racist After Saying the N-Word 'Unfair'

"There was no context given, and that’s regrettable," Mortensen said.

Abel Shifferaw2787 days ago
Pop Culture

Exclusive Clip: Viggo Mortensen's about to Get Scooped in "The Two Faces of January"

Sex and jealousy runs amok in this clip from "Two Faces of January."

Andrew Gruttadaro4321 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino May Be Looking at Viggo Mortensen for “The Hateful Eight”

Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" may include Viggo Mortensen.

Debbie Encalada4323 days ago

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