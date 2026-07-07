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The Ticketmaster logo is displayed on a mobile phone with the Live Nation logo seen in the background in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on October 25, 2025.
Music

Jury Finds Live Nation, Owner of Ticketmaster, Is a Monopoly

Live Nation will face a financial penalty.

Kris Seavers97 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Jack Harlow attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Jack Harlow Announces 17-City Monica Tour: How to Get Tickets

The two-month trek supporting Harlow's fourth album begins August 4 in Brooklyn.

Jaelani Turner-Williams118 days ago
Live Nation sign.
Music

Live Nation Employees Brag About Price Gouging in Unsealed Chats: 'These People Are So Stupid'

Internal messages that have now been released show directors joking about charging high fees for VIP parking and other extras.

Alex Ocho131 days ago
Sign on a building reads "Live Nation" in bold letters, with glass windows below.
Music

Live Nation Settles Antitrust Case: Here's What It Means for Ticket Buyers

The deal doesn’t require Live Nation and Ticketmaster to part ways.

tara mahadevan134 days ago
Bruno Mars Breaks Live Nation Single-Day Ticket Sales Record, Clocking $2.1M Sold
Music

Bruno Mars Sets Live Nation Single-Day Ticket Sales Record With 2.1M Tickets Sold

The 'Romantic Tour' supports Mars’ first solo album in nearly ten years, with Anderson .Paak, Victoria Monét, RAYE, and Leon Thomas joining select dates.

Bernadette Giacomazzo183 days ago
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Olivian Dean.
Music

Olivia Dean Fans Get Ticketmaster Refund After Singer Slams 'Exploitative' Resale Market

It comes after resale rates for the "Man I Need" singer's ticket prices soared to 14 times their original face value.

tara mahadevan235 days ago
Travis Scott performing on stage, wearing a dark jersey and red sunglasses, with a starry background.
Music

Travis Scott World Tour Grosses $265 Million, Ends With 475 Total "FE!N" Performances

Travis first launched the tour in support of 'Utopia' in 2023.

Trace William Cowen239 days ago
The Weeknd performing on stage, wearing a sparkling black outfit with arms outstretched, smiling in front of a microphone.
Music

The Weeknd Has Grossed Over $1 Billion With the After Hours Til Dawn Tour

The tour kicked off in 2022 and is set to conclude with a leg of dates next year.

Joe Price243 days ago
Getty stock photo
Music

Live Nation Claims 70 Percent of People Prefer Seeing Favorite Artist Over Sex

The live entertainment company claimed that in a poll, 40,000 people said they the majority would rather go to a concert than get laid.

Jaelani Turner-Williams251 days ago
Jack Antonoff of Bleachers with short hair and stubble wearing a white T-shirt, looking to the side, with a neutral background.
Music

Jack Antonoff on Fixing Concert Ticket Prices: ‘It’s So Simple... But It’ll Never Happen’

In conversation with Hayley Williams, the Bleachers frontman said greed at the top is killing the touring industry.

Alex Ocho278 days ago
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A band performing on stage in a large stadium filled with a massive crowd. Stage equipment and instruments are visible.
Music

Live Nation CEO Suggests Concert Tickets Are Underpriced, Especially Compared to Sports

Despite rising costs for concert tickets, CEO Michael Rapino says music fans get top-tier experiences for far less than sports.

Alex Ocho300 days ago
Ariana Grande attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Music

Ariana Grande Addresses 'Eternal Sunshine Tour' Ticket Resellers: 'It's Not Right'

The 'Twilight Zone' hitmaker is scheduled to embark on her first tour in seven years next summer.

Alex Gonzalez311 days ago
Seating chart for Circus Maximus Tour 25 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, showing sold-out sections and ticket prices.
Music

Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Tour Sells Out in Asia

His Circus Maximus Tour first kicked off in 2023, subsequently grossing $209.3 million.

tara mahadevan469 days ago
Black and white photo of Kendrick Lamar leaning on a wall and SZA sitting below.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Announces Grand National Tour With SZA

The two will be hitting stadiums together starting in April.

Trace William Cowen595 days ago
The Weeknd is silhouetted on a dramatic stage with "São Paulo, Estádio Morumbi, Brazil" and "Sept 7" text indicating an upcoming concert
Music

The Weeknd’s One-Time São Paulo Show Sold Out After 420,000 People Attempted to Buy Tickets

Ticketmaster Brazil and Live Nation were mobbed by fans hoping to see the Sept. 7 show.

Joshua Espinoza726 days ago
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Live Nation logo in the background with a smartphone displaying the Ticketmaster logo in the foreground
Music

Live Nation, Ticketmaster Confirms Hack Potentially Affecting More Than 500 Million Customers

The ticketing company confirmed on Friday that personal information and credit card details were stolen by a hacker group.

Alex Ocho780 days ago
Person with short, curly hair and beard, wearing gold hoops and a black outfit, stands in front of a musical-themed backdrop
Music

Singer Jon Bellion Reveals Alleged Pitfalls of His Former Deal With Live Nation

He eventually bought his way out of his contract.

Jose Martinez785 days ago
Music

Lady Gaga's Former Dancer Alleges 'Permanent' Hearing Loss During Singer's Tour

Former Gaga backup dancer, Graham Breitenstein, claims that he was not taken seriously by the singer's production team when he raised concerns about his hearing while on tour.

Alex Ocho912 days ago

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