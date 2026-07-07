Number of Lawsuits Against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and More Rises to Over 30 Amid Astroworld Festival Tragedy
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As of Tuesday afternoon, Complex has counted more than 30 lawsuits pertaining to the Atroworld Festival tragedy having been filed in Houston.Brenton Blanchet
The family of the youngest victim of the Astroworld Festival tragedy—who is still in a medically-induced coma—is suing Travis Scott and Live Nation.tara mahadevan
Don Toliver will be taking his show on the road this fall as the 27-year-old artist has announced his upcoming Life of a Don Tour, which includes BIA.Brad Callas
From Tyler, the Creator's highly-anticipated Louis Vuitton collab to Palace's capsule with Gap, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.Mike DeStefano