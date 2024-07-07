Playboi Carti Teases New Music During Festival Set: ‘I Promise You the Album Is Coming'

Playboi Carti wants you to know his new album is on the way.

The 28-year-old rapper was on stage at the Splash! Music Festival in Chemnitz, Germany on Friday. Shortly after performing his Travis Scott collab “FE!N,” an announcement about a new album was made over the speakers.

“I promise you the album is coming,” said a pre-recorded voice at the 31:09 mark in the video here. “So it’s only right that I come here tonight and give you a world premiere.”

From there, Carti performed new songs “All Red” and “G-Wagon” for the crowd.

Carti’s long-awaited new album, tentatively titled I Am Music, would be the follow up to his 2020 LP Whole Lotta Red.

Although details on Music are few, Carti has kept his fans fed with new music offerings since last December including “Ur the Moon,” “BACKR00MS” with Travis Scott, “EVILJ0RDAN,” and “Ketamine.”

He was most recently featured on Camila Cabello’s “I Luv It,” off of her album C,XOXO, which arrived last Friday.