It’s been a tough season of battling injuries for the Connecticut Sun, and that especially stands true for center Brittney Griner. As the team prepares for a critical Eastern Conference clash against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night, August 13, the spotlight is once again squarely on Griner's availability.
In her first season with the Sun, the 35-year-old veteran has been a highly productive force in the paint, but she has struggled to remain healthy, battling rib, quad and her current knee issue. Now, just ahead of tip-off against the franchise she suited up for last season, Griner’s status remains a question mark, leaving fans wondering about the injury.
A Lingering Left Knee Issue
According to the final injury report released ahead of the game, Griner is officially listed as "questionable" for Thursday’s matchup with a left knee injury. This is a frustratingly familiar spot for Griner, who has become a mainstay on the medical report over the past month.
The knee ailment previously forced Griner to the sidelines for a crucial stretch, ruling her out of multiple contests in late July and early August. The Sun had officially ruled her out for three consecutive games in late July, a significant blow to a roster that was desperate to snap a mid-season losing streak.
However, there was some hope that she’d be back and able to return to form last week. Griner was upgraded to available and logged 24 minutes against her former long-time squad, the Phoenix Mercury, on August 7. She produced a modest stat line of five points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in a narrow 75-72 victory. Despite making it through that contest, it seems the late-season grind may have left her feeling less than 100%, as six days later she’s unable to shake the questionable tag.
Managing the Load and the Frontcourt Dilemma
For the Connecticut Sun, navigating Griner’s health is a tough but pivotal part of game planning. When she is right, the 6-foot-9 center is a game-changing presence. Prior to this lingering knee issue, she had been putting together a solid 2026 campaign, averaging 13.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. But, obviously, the ideal hope is to have players as close to 100% as possible by playoff time, and the Suns are still multiple games back from a trip to the postseason.
If Griner is ultimately ruled out or placed on a strict minutes restriction against Atlanta, the Sun will be forced to lean heavily on their depth. The frontcourt responsibilities will shift largely to Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards. While both have stepped up during Griner’s recent absences, matching the sheer size and rim protection of the veteran is a tall task.
Adding an extra layer of intrigue to Thursday’s contest is the opponent. Griner spent a brief, somewhat perplexing 2025 season with the Dream, where she played a surprisingly limited role and averaged career lows. A revenge-game narrative could be on the horizon if she does suit up, but for now, we remain in wait-and-see mode.
Regarding the Sun’s bleak postseason outlook, they haven’t been eliminated yet, but their title odds of +50000 on Fanatics show just how much of a long shot things are down the late stretch of the season.
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