It’s been a tough season of battling injuries for the Connecticut Sun, and that especially stands true for center Brittney Griner. As the team prepares for a critical Eastern Conference clash against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night, August 13, the spotlight is once again squarely on Griner's availability.

In her first season with the Sun, the 35-year-old veteran has been a highly productive force in the paint, but she has struggled to remain healthy, battling rib, quad and her current knee issue. Now, just ahead of tip-off against the franchise she suited up for last season, Griner’s status remains a question mark, leaving fans wondering about the injury.

A Lingering Left Knee Issue

According to the final injury report released ahead of the game, Griner is officially listed as "questionable" for Thursday’s matchup with a left knee injury. This is a frustratingly familiar spot for Griner, who has become a mainstay on the medical report over the past month.

The knee ailment previously forced Griner to the sidelines for a crucial stretch, ruling her out of multiple contests in late July and early August. The Sun had officially ruled her out for three consecutive games in late July, a significant blow to a roster that was desperate to snap a mid-season losing streak.

However, there was some hope that she’d be back and able to return to form last week. Griner was upgraded to available and logged 24 minutes against her former long-time squad, the Phoenix Mercury, on August 7. She produced a modest stat line of five points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in a narrow 75-72 victory. Despite making it through that contest, it seems the late-season grind may have left her feeling less than 100%, as six days later she’s unable to shake the questionable tag.